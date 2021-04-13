Log in
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

(GRUPOAVAL)
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

04/13/2021 | 11:32am EDT
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (“Grupo Aval” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVAL) (BVC: Voting Shares: GRUPOAVAL, Non-Voting Shares: PFAVAL), announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Grupo Aval’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.grupoaval.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements under IFRS presented in Form 20-F, or a complete 2020 Form 20-F including audited financial statements under IFRS, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investors relations team.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 21 521 B 5 875 M 5 875 M
Net income 2020 1 981 B 541 M 541 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 4,20%
Capitalization 25 402 B 6 956 M 6 935 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 111 192
Free-Float 16,1%
Chart GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 225,00 COP
Last Close Price 1 133,00 COP
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutiérrez Chairman-Management Board
Diego Fernando Solano Saravia Chief Financial Officer
Luís Carlos Sarmiento Angulo Chairman
Rodolfo Vélez Borda Chief Information Technology Officer
Esther América Paz Montoya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.-1.90%6 936
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.73%473 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.17%345 004
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%286 961
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.68%210 466
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.81%194 187
