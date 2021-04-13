Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (“Grupo Aval” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVAL) (BVC: Voting Shares: GRUPOAVAL, Non-Voting Shares: PFAVAL), announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Grupo Aval’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.grupoaval.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements under IFRS presented in Form 20-F, or a complete 2020 Form 20-F including audited financial statements under IFRS, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investors relations team.

