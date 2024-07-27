GRUPO AVAL´S DOUBLE MATERIALITY

In 2023 we carried out the update of the materiality of the Holding Company, expanding the scope of the exercise carried out in 2019, under a double materiality approach, which comprises the impact that the company can generate on the environment and society (impact materiality), and how ESG issues can impact the business (financial materiality).

Understanding the needs and expectations of stakeholders and the evolution of the industry, we are on a path of constant transformation and structural evolution, so it is necessary to review and validate our material issues annually. Their update will depend on major changes or milestones that represent an opportunity for improvement for Grupo Aval's sustainability strategy.

What process did we follow? 1. Context 2. Stakeholders 3. Definition of analysis update material issues (benchmarking)

Step 1. Context analysis (benchmarking)

We are aware that we must be aligned with the trends and main topics of conversation of the local and international sustainability agendas for the financial sector. For this reason, we conducted the internal and external context analysis, supported by benchmarking exercises and strategic interviews.

1.1. Internal context

To identify relevant topics on which the organization's ESG actions are focused, we consulted Grupo Aval's internal documentation, conducted a benchmarking analysis of our entities and interviewed key personnel of the Holding Company.

1.2. External context

To identify investors' expectations, as well as the practices adopted and challenges presented by financial companies, we reviewed various sustainability frameworks applicable to this sector, such as GRI, DJSI, SASB, MSCI ESG Ratings, IFRS S1 and S2, and TCFD. In addition, we conducted a comparative analysis (benchmarking) of leading companies and companies of interest, based on public information, considering the national context in relation to these issues.

Step 2. Stakeholder update

Establishing a two-way and close relationship with our stakeholders allows us to understand their needs and expectations, working as a group to promote a positive social transformation in the country.

The results of the context analysis allowed us to identify and prioritize a set of stakeholders for Grupo Aval, describing them in detail according to their strategic importance.

1