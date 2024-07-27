GRUPO AVAL´S DOUBLE MATERIALITY
In 2023 we carried out the update of the materiality of the Holding Company, expanding the scope of the exercise carried out in 2019, under a double materiality approach, which comprises the impact that the company can generate on the environment and society (impact materiality), and how ESG issues can impact the business (financial materiality).
Understanding the needs and expectations of stakeholders and the evolution of the industry, we are on a path of constant transformation and structural evolution, so it is necessary to review and validate our material issues annually. Their update will depend on major changes or milestones that represent an opportunity for improvement for Grupo Aval's sustainability strategy.
What process did we follow?
1. Context
2. Stakeholders
3. Definition of
analysis
update
material issues
(benchmarking)
Step 1. Context analysis (benchmarking)
We are aware that we must be aligned with the trends and main topics of conversation of the local and international sustainability agendas for the financial sector. For this reason, we conducted the internal and external context analysis, supported by benchmarking exercises and strategic interviews.
1.1. Internal context
To identify relevant topics on which the organization's ESG actions are focused, we consulted Grupo Aval's internal documentation, conducted a benchmarking analysis of our entities and interviewed key personnel of the Holding Company.
1.2. External context
To identify investors' expectations, as well as the practices adopted and challenges presented by financial companies, we reviewed various sustainability frameworks applicable to this sector, such as GRI, DJSI, SASB, MSCI ESG Ratings, IFRS S1 and S2, and TCFD. In addition, we conducted a comparative analysis (benchmarking) of leading companies and companies of interest, based on public information, considering the national context in relation to these issues.
Step 2. Stakeholder update
Establishing a two-way and close relationship with our stakeholders allows us to understand their needs and expectations, working as a group to promote a positive social transformation in the country.
The results of the context analysis allowed us to identify and prioritize a set of stakeholders for Grupo Aval, describing them in detail according to their strategic importance.
1
Grupo Aval´s Double Materiality
Stakeholder
Description
Management team in charge of approving policies and strategies, and
Board of Directors
monitoring and evaluating the work proposed by the Senior
Management of the Holding Company and its entities.
Affiliates
Companies over which we exercise control as a Holding Company.
Shareholders and
Shareholders and bondholders of the company.
investors
Collaborators
The human team that makes it possible for the companies' objectives
to be met and who manage the projects in our affiliates.
Mass and digital media and/or people who publish information about
Opinion leaders
us and/or our entities and who are important for brand and reputation
management.
Organizations that, due to the nature of the business, issue regulatory
Government and
requirements and perform constant and permanent monitoring of the
regulators
financial and non-financial information of the Holding Company and its
affiliates.
Suppliers
Those who provide inputs and/or services directly to the Holding
Company and the entities.
Step 3. Definition of material issues
3.1. Consultation to stakeholders
We consulted stakeholders, firstly, to understand their interests, expectations and priorities in sustainability and, secondly, to analyze 19 topics distributed in the Environmental, Social and Governance dimensions, as a first filter to define our materiality.
Below is a list of the number of people and entities interviewed by stakeholders.
Stakeholders
Consultations
Managers
6 vice-presidents interviewed.
Affiliates
11 people interviewed from the areas of sustainability and
financial planning in the four banks (Bogotá, Occidente, Popular
and AV Villas), Corficolombiana and Porvenir.
Employees
22 employees interviewed.
Institutional investors
5 surveys.
Minority shareholders
103 surveys.
Government and regulators
Regulatory analysis validated with the legal area.
Opinion leaders - Agencies
2 analysis and reputation agencies interviewed.
1.1. Co-creation workshops
We developed a co-creation workshop with directors and managers of the risk, compliance, legal, administrative and human talent, audit, marketing and sustainability, technology and accounting areas, in which we prioritized the material issues for the construction of Grupo Aval's sustainability strategy and identified options for commitments to address the issues in each of the ESG dimensions.
Subsequently, we held meetings with the vice presidents of the Holding Company, who validated the results of the co-creation workshop with directors and managers, and as a result, we reduced the list from 19 to 14 issues.
1.2. Prioritization of double materiality
The previously mentioned issues were prioritized under the dual materiality approach (impact and financial), arriving at the following 10 material issues in the Environmental, Social and Governance dimensions, which are managed, in part, through our entities.
2
Grupo Aval´s Double Materiality
Material issue
Definition
Environmental dimension
Climate change
Refers to the management (measurement, reduction and
offsetting) of the organization's scope 1 (direct), 2 (indirect) and
management and mitigation
3 (indirect value chain) greenhouse gases.
Social dimension
Management of talent attraction, development and retention,
Human talent
generating adequate working conditions and respect for human
rights.
Diversity, equity and
Promote policies, good practices and programs that encourage
the development of diverse, equitable and inclusive spaces
inclusion
within and outside organizations.
Financial inclusion seeks to give more people access to the
Inclusion and financial
benefits of banking; and financial education consists of the
education
development of skills to manage money responsibly and use
financial products appropriately.
Governance dimension
Development and implementation of strategies and actions that
Corporate reputation and
contribute to improve the internal and external perception of the
marketing
company and its affiliates, positively impacting their reputation
and positioning.
Ethics, corporate
Internal control standards, policies and procedures that establish
governance, compliance and
the rules of operation of the governing bodies, promoting
internal control
transparent and honest management.
ESG risk management
Consideration of ESG threats and opportunities in the entities'
risk management system.
Refers to the inclusion of environmental, social and corporate
Sustainable finance
governance factors within the financing and investment decision
factors.
It refers to information protection measures that are applied to
Security, information
prevent unauthorized access to data, which can be found in
privacy and data protection
computers, physical documents, databases, websites, among
others.
Profitable and sustainable
It is the ability to use assets to generate benefits in the short and
long term, strengthening the relationship with the various
economic performance
stakeholders.
The prioritization of these issues according to their level of relevance can be seen in the following matrix:
3
Level of relevance of material issues
Critical
Significant
Important
Informative
Minimum
Grupo Aval´s Double Materiality
Issue
Ethics, Corporate Governance, Compliance and Internal Control
Climate change management and mitigation
Profitable & Sustainable Economic PerformanceInclusion and financial education
Human talent
Sustainable Finance
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Security, Information Privacy and Data Protection
ESG Risk Management
Corporate Reputation and Marketing
1.3. Validation of the materiality analysis
The validation and approval of the material issues was carried out together with the Presidency and the Board of Directors of Grupo Aval. Likewise, in this space we had the first approach to define the sustainability strategy, considering the results obtained throughout this process.
1.4. Materiality assurance
The methodological process for the analysis of double materiality was assured by the firm BDO. See Annex 7 - Third part verification, which can be found in our Management and Sustainability Report 2023.
4
