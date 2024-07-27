GRUPO AVAL´S DOUBLE MATERIALITY

In 2023 we carried out the update of the materiality of the Holding Company, expanding the scope of the exercise carried out in 2019, under a double materiality approach, which comprises the impact that the company can generate on the environment and society (impact materiality), and how ESG issues can impact the business (financial materiality).

Understanding the needs and expectations of stakeholders and the evolution of the industry, we are on a path of constant transformation and structural evolution, so it is necessary to review and validate our material issues annually. Their update will depend on major changes or milestones that represent an opportunity for improvement for Grupo Aval's sustainability strategy.

What process did we follow?

1. Context

2. Stakeholders

3. Definition of

analysis

update

material issues

(benchmarking)

Step 1. Context analysis (benchmarking)

We are aware that we must be aligned with the trends and main topics of conversation of the local and international sustainability agendas for the financial sector. For this reason, we conducted the internal and external context analysis, supported by benchmarking exercises and strategic interviews.

1.1. Internal context

To identify relevant topics on which the organization's ESG actions are focused, we consulted Grupo Aval's internal documentation, conducted a benchmarking analysis of our entities and interviewed key personnel of the Holding Company.

1.2. External context

To identify investors' expectations, as well as the practices adopted and challenges presented by financial companies, we reviewed various sustainability frameworks applicable to this sector, such as GRI, DJSI, SASB, MSCI ESG Ratings, IFRS S1 and S2, and TCFD. In addition, we conducted a comparative analysis (benchmarking) of leading companies and companies of interest, based on public information, considering the national context in relation to these issues.

Step 2. Stakeholder update

Establishing a two-way and close relationship with our stakeholders allows us to understand their needs and expectations, working as a group to promote a positive social transformation in the country.

The results of the context analysis allowed us to identify and prioritize a set of stakeholders for Grupo Aval, describing them in detail according to their strategic importance.

1

Grupo Aval´s Double Materiality

Stakeholder

Description

Management team in charge of approving policies and strategies, and

Board of Directors

monitoring and evaluating the work proposed by the Senior

Management of the Holding Company and its entities.

Affiliates

Companies over which we exercise control as a Holding Company.

Shareholders and

Shareholders and bondholders of the company.

investors

Collaborators

The human team that makes it possible for the companies' objectives

to be met and who manage the projects in our affiliates.

Mass and digital media and/or people who publish information about

Opinion leaders

us and/or our entities and who are important for brand and reputation

management.

Organizations that, due to the nature of the business, issue regulatory

Government and

requirements and perform constant and permanent monitoring of the

regulators

financial and non-financial information of the Holding Company and its

affiliates.

Suppliers

Those who provide inputs and/or services directly to the Holding

Company and the entities.

Step 3. Definition of material issues

3.1. Consultation to stakeholders

We consulted stakeholders, firstly, to understand their interests, expectations and priorities in sustainability and, secondly, to analyze 19 topics distributed in the Environmental, Social and Governance dimensions, as a first filter to define our materiality.

Below is a list of the number of people and entities interviewed by stakeholders.

Stakeholders

Consultations

Managers

6 vice-presidents interviewed.

Affiliates

11 people interviewed from the areas of sustainability and

financial planning in the four banks (Bogotá, Occidente, Popular

and AV Villas), Corficolombiana and Porvenir.

Employees

22 employees interviewed.

Institutional investors

5 surveys.

Minority shareholders

103 surveys.

Government and regulators

Regulatory analysis validated with the legal area.

Opinion leaders - Agencies

2 analysis and reputation agencies interviewed.

1.1. Co-creation workshops

We developed a co-creation workshop with directors and managers of the risk, compliance, legal, administrative and human talent, audit, marketing and sustainability, technology and accounting areas, in which we prioritized the material issues for the construction of Grupo Aval's sustainability strategy and identified options for commitments to address the issues in each of the ESG dimensions.

Subsequently, we held meetings with the vice presidents of the Holding Company, who validated the results of the co-creation workshop with directors and managers, and as a result, we reduced the list from 19 to 14 issues.

1.2. Prioritization of double materiality

The previously mentioned issues were prioritized under the dual materiality approach (impact and financial), arriving at the following 10 material issues in the Environmental, Social and Governance dimensions, which are managed, in part, through our entities.

2

Grupo Aval´s Double Materiality

Material issue

Definition

Environmental dimension

Climate change

Refers to the management (measurement, reduction and

offsetting) of the organization's scope 1 (direct), 2 (indirect) and

management and mitigation

3 (indirect value chain) greenhouse gases.

Social dimension

Management of talent attraction, development and retention,

Human talent

generating adequate working conditions and respect for human

rights.

Diversity, equity and

Promote policies, good practices and programs that encourage

the development of diverse, equitable and inclusive spaces

inclusion

within and outside organizations.

Financial inclusion seeks to give more people access to the

Inclusion and financial

benefits of banking; and financial education consists of the

education

development of skills to manage money responsibly and use

financial products appropriately.

Governance dimension

Development and implementation of strategies and actions that

Corporate reputation and

contribute to improve the internal and external perception of the

marketing

company and its affiliates, positively impacting their reputation

and positioning.

Ethics, corporate

Internal control standards, policies and procedures that establish

governance, compliance and

the rules of operation of the governing bodies, promoting

internal control

transparent and honest management.

ESG risk management

Consideration of ESG threats and opportunities in the entities'

risk management system.

Refers to the inclusion of environmental, social and corporate

Sustainable finance

governance factors within the financing and investment decision

factors.

It refers to information protection measures that are applied to

Security, information

prevent unauthorized access to data, which can be found in

privacy and data protection

computers, physical documents, databases, websites, among

others.

Profitable and sustainable

It is the ability to use assets to generate benefits in the short and

long term, strengthening the relationship with the various

economic performance

stakeholders.

The prioritization of these issues according to their level of relevance can be seen in the following matrix:

3

Level of relevance of material issues

Critical

Significant

Important

Informative

Minimum

Grupo Aval´s Double Materiality

Issue

Ethics, Corporate Governance, Compliance and Internal Control

Climate change management and mitigation

Profitable & Sustainable Economic PerformanceInclusion and financial education

Human talent

Sustainable Finance

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Security, Information Privacy and Data Protection

ESG Risk Management

Corporate Reputation and Marketing

1.3. Validation of the materiality analysis

The validation and approval of the material issues was carried out together with the Presidency and the Board of Directors of Grupo Aval. Likewise, in this space we had the first approach to define the sustainability strategy, considering the results obtained throughout this process.

1.4. Materiality assurance

The methodological process for the analysis of double materiality was assured by the firm BDO. See Annex 7 - Third part verification, which can be found in our Management and Sustainability Report 2023.

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 23:15:07 UTC.