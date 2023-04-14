Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRUPOAVAL   COT29PA00025

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

(GRUPOAVAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-04-12
527.00 COP   -3.57%
12:49pGrupo Aval Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
BU
04/13Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : J.P. Morgan Southern Cone & Andean Opportunities Conference
PU
03/29Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Separate Financial Statements 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Aval Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

04/14/2023 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (“Grupo Aval” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVAL; BVC: Voting Shares: GRUPOAVAL, Non-Voting Shares: PFAVAL), announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Grupo Aval’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.grupoaval.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements under IFRS presented in our Form 20-F, or a complete 2022 Form 20-F including audited financial statements under IFRS, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investors relations team.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
12:49pGrupo Aval Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
BU
04/13Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : J.P. Morgan Southern Cone & Andean Opportunities Confe..
PU
03/29Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Separate Financial Statements 2022
PU
03/29Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Consolidated Financial Statements 2022
PU
03/29Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Election of the Board of Directors and approval of its..
PU
03/08Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Proposed Distributions of Profits
PU
03/07Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
03/06Transcript : Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 0..
CI
03/06Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S A : Información financiera proforma
PU
03/06Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 451 B 3 948 M 3 948 M
Net income 2022 3 205 B 725 M 725 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,10x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 12 988 B 2 938 M 2 938 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 70 247
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 527,00 COP
Average target price 755,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutiérrez Chairman-Management Board
Diego Fernando Solano Saravia Chief Financial Officer
Luís Carlos Sarmiento Angulo Chairman
Rodolfo Vélez Borda Chief Information Technology Officer
Esther América Paz Montoya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.-0.57%2 938
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.81%378 129
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%228 611
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.77%228 460
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.16%169 143
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.95%149 799
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer