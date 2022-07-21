Grupo Bimbo B de C : Results 2Q22

Operating Income for the second quarter rose 54.4% and the margin expanded 250

basis points, mainly due to the strong sales performance, efficiencies across the distribution network, lower administrative expenses and a non-cash benefit of US$90 million related to the adjustment to the MEPPs liability to reflect current interest rate levels.

A D J U S T E D E B I T D A

(MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS)

Adj. EBITDA Adj. EBITDA Margin (%) 2Q22 2Q21 % 2Q22 2Q21 pp. North America 5,335 5,467 (2.4) 10.8 12.9 (2.1) Mexico 5,831 4,932 18.2 18.4 18.9 (0.5) EAA 664 566 17.4 7.5 6.8 0.6 Latin America 800 399 >100 8.3 5.4 2.9 Grupo Bimbo 12,992 11,549 12.5 13.5 14.1 (0.6)

Regional results do not reflect intercompany royalties; Mexico segment results of 2021 have been adjusted of some intercompany royalties' income that were included before; consolidated results exclude intercompany transactions.

Adjusted EBITDA, which does not include the effect of MEPPs, increased 12.5%, while the margin contracted 60 basis points, to 13.5%, mainly due to the abovementioned higher cost of sales and inflationary environment, which was partially offset by productivity savings across the value chain and a strict control in administrative expenses.

NORTH AMERICA

North America region margin contraction of 210 basis points was mainly due to a higher inflationary environment, including commodities, labor costs, as well as challenges and shortages across the supply chain. This was partially offset by the strong sales performance, favorable branded mix and productivity benefits from past restructuring investments.

MEXICO

The margin contacted 50 basis points, mainly attributable to higher raw material costs, which was partially offset by the strong sales performance, favorable product and category mix, and productivity savings across the supply chain.

EAA

EAA posted a 60 basis points margin expansion mostly due to the sales performance and savings across the distribution network in Spain, which was partially offset by weak results in China and higher commodity prices in every organization.

LATIN AMERICA

Latin America Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 290 basis points reaching a record level for a second quarter of 8.3%, mainly due to the strong sales performance across every organization, improved product mix, increased market penetration, productivity benefits and solid results in Brazil and Argentina.