Grupo Bimbo B de C : Results 4Q22

"I'm very proud of the impressive hard work of our teams to navigate under difficult conditions, with a successful implementation of pricing actions, an excellent execution at the point of sale and delivering better-than-expected results. After a year of outstanding results, we start 2023 well-positioned to reach our plan, with continued investments in key strategic opportunities for sustainable growth."

"2022 was a remarkable year with historic financial performance. We reached $19.8 billion dollars in Net Sales and $2.7 billion dollars in EBITDA, posting 10% and 12% 10-year CAGR, respectively. We saw market share gains in most categories, made record CAPEX investments, fine-tuned our strategic focus on grain-based foods, successfully turned around Argentina and Brazil, and we launched our sustainability strategy."

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. ("Grupo Bimbo" or "the Company") (BMV: BIMBO) reports its results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 20221.

As reported in the note "Information to be disclosed about discontinued operations" on November 1, 2022, the Company concluded the sale of its confectionery business. This transaction is presented in the consolidated financial statements as a discontinued operation in the income statement. The main captions of the income statement as of December 31, 2022, and 2021, attributable to the sale of the confectionery business, presented as Results from Discontinued Operations are: Sales $10,114,792 ($10,074,977 for 2021), Operating Costs and Expenses $8,637,010 ($8,576,249 for 2021) and Net Income $1,130,932 ($1,254,050 for 2021).

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER

Net Sales reached a record level for a fourth quarter at Ps. 108,996 million, an increase of 15.3%, primarily due to strong price/mix and volume performance

Operating Income more than doubled and the margin expanded 11.9 pp, reaching 22.1%, partly due to an extraordinary gain related to the Multiemployer Pension Plans

MEPPs Adjusted EBITDA 2 reached a record level for a fourth quarter at Ps. 14,639 million, growing 12.0%, while the margin contracted 40 basis points to 13.4%

reached a record level for a fourth quarter at Ps. 14,639 million, growing 12.0%, while the margin contracted 40 basis points to 13.4% The Company registered extraordinary gains for Ps. 15,004 million and Ps. 14,395 million (US$734 million), arising from the sale of Ricolino and a non-cash benefit from MEPPs

non-cash benefit from MEPPs Net Majority Income increased by more than 5 times and the margin expanded 22.6 pp, to 27.7%, reflecting the sale of Ricolino, the MEPPs benefit, strong sales performance and productivity savings. Excluding the MEPPs and Ricolino effects, Net Majority Income increased 7% and the margin contracted 30 basis points

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR

▪ Net Sales reached a record level at Ps. 398,706 million, an increase of 17.7%, mainly attributable to strong price/mix and volume across every region

▪ Operating Income rose 64.8% and the margin expanded 390 basis points, reaching 13.5%, partly due to an extraordinary gain related to MEPPs

▪ Adjusted EBITDA reached a record level at Ps. 53,455 million, an increase of 12.8% while the margin contracted 60 basis points to 13.4%

▪ The Company successfully completed the acquisition of St. Pierre in the U.S. and the U.K.

▪ Net Majority Income increased more than two times and the margin expanded 710 basis points to 11.8%, due to the strong sales performance, the extraordinary gain related to MEPPs and the sale of Ricolino. Excluding these effects, Net Majority Income increased 21.4% and the margin expanded 20 basis points

▪ Return on Equity3 expanded 120 basis points, reaching 15.1%

▪ Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA4 ratio closed the year at 1.5 times, the lowest level in 14 years

▪ CAPEX investments reached a record level of US$1.4 billion

▪ Grupo Bimbo returned to its Shareholders Ps. 8.8 billion through dividends and share buybacks