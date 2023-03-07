Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIMBO A   MXP495211262

GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(BIMBO A)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-06
86.29 MXN   -2.32%
Grupo Bimbo B de C : arrives in Romania and expands its global presence to 34 countries

03/07/2023 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grupo Bimbo, the world's leading and largest bakery company, announces its arrival in Romania following the acquisition of the Vel Pitar bakery.

Founded in 1999, Vel Pitar operates ten bakeries in Romania, employes roughly 1,800 associates, and includes a diversified portfolio with more than 12 recognized brands of breads and other products. The company is ranked number one in freshness in markets in which it competes. Its brands include Vel Pitar, French Toast, Grâu Întreg, and Chef Gourmand, among others.

With this acquisition, Grupo Bimbo continues strengthening its global leadership in grain-based foods. In addition, with the purchase of Vel Pitar, the Mexico-based company expands its global presence to include 34 countries on four continents.

Daniel Servitje,CEO and President of Grupo Bimbo, said: "With Vel Pitar, we continue to expand our global presence of top-performing, high-quality, consumer-focused brands. At Grupo Bimbo, we are integrating a talented team with extensive market knowledge and a portfolio of recognized products with high potential to continue growing."

For his part, Rafael Pamias, Chief Operating Officer added: "We are thrilled to be present in a new market and integrate into our family a significant number of leading grain-based brands, which are aligned with our goal of offering our consumers products made with simple and natural recipes using nutritious ingredients."

Vel Pitar joins the EMEA organization, led by Jose Luis Saiz, who reports to Operational General Management.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 22:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 401 B 22 121 M 22 121 M
Net income 2022 20 933 M 1 154 M 1 154 M
Net Debt 2022 93 825 M 5 172 M 5 172 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 392 B 21 586 M 21 586 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 86,29 MXN
Average target price 87,03 MXN
Spread / Average Target 0,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Javier Servitje Montull Vice President
Diego Gaxiola Cuevas Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Raúl Ignacio Obregón Servitje Global-Information & Transformation
Rafael Pamias Chief Operating Officer
Luis Miguel Briola Clément Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.26%21 728
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.-2.78%5 903
LOTUS BAKERIES NV-4.75%5 214
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK8.00%3 934
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.10.91%3 345
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.8.42%3 247