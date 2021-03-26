Log in
Grupo Bimbo B de C : Mexican breadmaker Bimbo to carry out early repurchase of $600 mln of 2022 bonds

03/26/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo notified holders of its Bimbo 2022 bonds that it will carry out a $600 million early repurchase of the bonds, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.

The company said it will use part of a credit line to carry out the repurchase and will be left with $1.4 billion available in that credit line once the program has been finalized, the filing said. (Reporting by Raul Cortes and Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
