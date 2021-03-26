Grupo Bimbo B de C : Mexican breadmaker Bimbo to carry out early repurchase of $600 mln of 2022 bonds

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo
Bimbo notified holders of its Bimbo 2022 bonds that
it will carry out a $600 million early repurchase of the bonds,
the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange on
Friday.
The company said it will use part of a credit line to carry
out the repurchase and will be left with $1.4 billion available
in that credit line once the program has been finalized, the
filing said.
