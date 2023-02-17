Grupo Bimbo & Bimbo Bakeries USA Awarded for Legacy of Success in Sustainability

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo and Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification for 18 of their facilities, sustaining the landmark record for the highest number of certifications in the baking industry, and in any industrial sector within the United States. The certifications signify that the industrial plants perform in the top 25 percent for energy efficiency among similar facilities nationwide and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA. This year marks the seventh consecutive award for several of these facilities, reflecting a legacy of sustainability leadership.



The facilities that have earned EPA's 2022 ENERGY STAR certification include: Auburn (NY), Coppell Barcel USA (TX), Dubuque (IA), Escondido (CA), Fergus Falls (MN), Gastonia (NC), La Crosse (WI), London (KY), Oconomowoc (WI), Olean (NY), Phoenix (AZ), Reading (PA), Salt Lake City (UT), San Luis Obispo (CA), Sayre (PA), Zanesville Bimbo QSR Airport (OH), Zanesville Bimbo QSR Eastpointe (OH), and Viceroy (Concord, Ontario) issued by the Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN).

In addition to the certification, two of the company’s bakeries – Atlanta, GA and Kent, WA – achieved the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry. These bakeries have achieved the Challenge’s goal to reduce their energy intensity by 10 percent within five years. The Atlanta bakery reduced its energy intensity by 11 percent, and the Kent bakery by 18 percent, within three years.

"Sustainability is core to Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Purpose of Nourishing a Better World and we have an obligation to preserve our planet for future generations,” said Ramon Rivera, Senior Vice President of Operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “We’re incredibly proud of our longstanding relationship with the EPA and truly appreciate receiving ongoing recognition from them for our growing number of efficient ENERGY STAR facilities.”

“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their operations more efficient and earning EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification.”

Earning an ENERGY STAR certification reinforces Grupo Bimbo’s Net Carbon Zero commitment and highlights the company’s Purpose – Nourishing a Better World. It also positions Bimbo Bakeries USA within the top 25 percent of commercial bakeries in the nation regarding energy performance. Bimbo Bakeries USA improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization and by making cost-effective improvements to its plants.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR certification

For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates 59 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Entenmann’s, Stroehmann, Maier’s, Sara Lee, Thomas’, Bimbo, Marinela, Barcel, Boboli, Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, and Brownberry®. Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions—all through voluntary action. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers .