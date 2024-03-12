Microgrid System Developed as Part of Conservation Plan Through Partnership with GreenStruxure



Microgrid systems are providing nearly 20% of Bimbo Bakeries USA’s energy usage and saving an estimated 1,700 CO2e Tons per year.

GreenStruxure, backed by strong partner Schneider Electric, designed and built, and now operates and maintains the renewable energy microgrid systems at all sites.

HORSHAM, Pa., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA , Inc. today announced the launch of its on-site microgrid system at six California bakeries. The system was developed as part of an Energy Services Agreement with GreenStruxure , who designed and built the microgrids which are comprised of solar arrays coupled with battery storage.

These six microgrid systems are providing nearly 20% of Bimbo Bakeries USA’s energy usage and saving the company an estimated 1,700 CO2e Tons per year. GreenStruxure, who operates, and maintains the system, gives Bimbo Bakeries USA full transparency on the portfolio’s performance through its best-in-class digital platform, including zero carbon energy, peak demand management and optimized use of energy from the grid and its on-site system.

“It is our responsibility, as part of Grupo Bimbo – the world’s largest baking company, to be a leader in sustainability,” said Chris Wolfe, Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Senior Director of Environmental Sustainability. “Our goal is to protect and preserve the planet. The microgrid systems at these six bakeries are another step in lowering our overall carbon footprint.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Bimbo Bakeries USA in their decarbonization journey. Our standardized and modular onsite microgrid supplies clean, reliable, and affordable energy. It comes with a best-in-class AI platform Beyondthegrid® for energy and asset management. Together, we're shaping a more sustainable future,” said Jose Lorenzo Lista, GreenStruxure’s CEO.

The six California bakeries – Montebello, Placentia, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, South San Francisco, and Sacramento – were chosen based on their energy intensity, increasing utility electricity costs and highest decarbonization impact. The companies are also working on additional sites for future deployment.

“Our new microgrid systems will help contribute to California’s efforts to expand the use of renewable energy in the State,” said Kevin Yavari, Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Senior Manager of Corporate Sustainability. “We support the state’s clean energy mission and will continue to look for ways we can back these efforts.”

To recognize this momentous achievement in the company’s sustainability commitments, Bimbo Bakeries USA hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Montebello bakery, home to the largest of the six microgrids.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, a member of RE100, is an EPA Green Power Partner and has been recognized as an EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for six consecutive years. In 2022, Bimbo Bakeries USA won the Green Power Leadership Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for outstanding clean energy initiatives and impact on the green power market.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

