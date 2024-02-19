MEXICO CITY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo's fourth-quarter net profit plummeted 89.2% compared to the same period last year to reach 3.3 billion pesos ($192.1 million), the company announced in a filing on Monday.

Revenues for the company, which sells buns, cakes, cookies, bagels and tortillas across more than 30 countries, shrunk 6.5% to total 101.9 billion pesos.

($1 = 16.9666 Mexican pesos at end-December) (Reporting by Sarah Morland; Writing by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)