Rafael Pamias, CEO of Grupo Bimbo, was the special guest of the first ESG Summit of Expansion magazine. This event aims to create links in favor of sustainability principles in business, where ideas and knowledge are shared with different business leaders.

We live on the same planet; we are the same humanity and we have the same problems. During his presentation, Rafael shared the importance of being sustainable by design and pointed out the relevance of our most recent global sustainability strategy that has as its main purpose To Feed a Better World through 3 priorities, For You, For Life and For Nature.

"At Grupo Bimbo, our priority is to make sure that our governance ensures that in everything we do, management is in line with our beliefs, philosophy, and ethical principles, what we call the Bimbo Way," he said during the forum.

Regarding our Regenerative Agriculture program, which seeks that by 2050, 100% of our key ingredients will be sourced from land cultivated with sustainable practices, Rafael emphasized that the company is actively working so that more farmers are trained on this matter, as this change will be for the common good that will protect biodiversity, by taking care of it we will be able to have robust food systems while conserving the land as well. It is worth mentioning that by the end of 2023, Grupo Bimbo has approximately 170,000 hectares registered under this practice.

About his recent designation as CEO and the transition of Daniel Servitje to Executive Chair, who will continue to participate in many of the most important strategic decisions. Rafael added that there is a very detailed plan that is being followed, that they have been following the right steps and he is fully committed to continue with the almost 80 years of success of Grupo Bimbo.

Rafael concluded mentioning that he wants the company to be recognized as highly productive, 100% sustainable, and deeply humane.