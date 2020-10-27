Grupo Bolívar S A : Colombia's Grupo Bolivar raises $262.2 mln in ordinary bonds

BOGOTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's Grupo Bolivar on
Tuesday placed ordinary bonds for 1 trillion pesos ($262.2
million), with proceeds earmarked for investments and replacing
debt, the stock exchange said.
Grupo Bolivar - one of Colombia's largest financial
conglomerates - issued paper for five, 10 and 25 years after
receiving offers for 1.43 trillion pesos ($375 million), the
stock exchange added.
The group owns Banco Davivienda, the third-largest bank in
Colombia.
($1 = 3,812.82 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra
Writing by Oliver Griffin
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)