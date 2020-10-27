Log in
GRUPO BOLÍVAR S.A.

GRUPO BOLÍVAR S.A.

(GRUBOLIVAR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 10/26
62000 COP   0.00%
04:48pGRUPO BOLÍVAR S A : Colombia's Grupo Bolivar raises $262.2 mln in ordinary bonds
RE
Grupo Bolívar S A : Colombia's Grupo Bolivar raises $262.2 mln in ordinary bonds

10/27/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

BOGOTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's Grupo Bolivar on Tuesday placed ordinary bonds for 1 trillion pesos ($262.2 million), with proceeds earmarked for investments and replacing debt, the stock exchange said.

Grupo Bolivar - one of Colombia's largest financial conglomerates - issued paper for five, 10 and 25 years after receiving offers for 1.43 trillion pesos ($375 million), the stock exchange added.

The group owns Banco Davivienda, the third-largest bank in Colombia. ($1 = 3,812.82 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


Financials
Sales 2019 6 696 B 1 761 M 1 761 M
Net income 2019 1 227 B 323 M 323 M
Net Debt 2019 12 287 B 3 231 M 3 231 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,96x
Yield 2019 1,20%
Capitalization 4 899 B 1 288 M 1 288 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,76x
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 24 246
Free-Float 13,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Cortés Kotal Chairman-Management Board
José Alejandro Cortés Osorio Chairman
Pedro Toro Cortés Director
Bernardo Carrasco Rojas Independent Director
Juan Carlos Henao Pérez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO BOLÍVAR S.A.-19.48%1 285
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%308 600
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%255 070
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.32%212 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.64%189 129
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.7.64%150 821
