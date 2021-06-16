Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCARSO A1   MXP461181085

GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GCARSO A1)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Carso B de C : Probe into Mexico City metro crash blames "structural" failure

06/16/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, June 16 (Reuters) - Preliminary findings of an independent investigation into the deadly collapse of a Mexico City metro rail line last month showed the accident was caused by a structural fault, a senior city official said on Wednesday.

Jesus Esteva, head of Mexico City's public works department, said the probe by Norwegian firm DNV observed deficiencies in building materials used including bolts, and deformation of structural supports in the part of the line that collapsed.

The report by DNV, an external auditor, refers to "six deficiencies in the construction process" that contributed to the accident.

"The aforementioned allows us to submit, on a preliminary basis, that the incident was sparked by a structural fault," Esteva told a news conference held to present the initial findings that did not permit any questions from reporters.

Deficiencies identified included the welding of bolts and their attachment to girders, missing bolts on some girders, different types of concrete used, unfinished or poorly executed welding and the checks done on fillet welds, the city said.

The collapse, Mexico's biggest train accident in years, killed 26 people and piled political pressure on close allies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, Latin America's richest man.

The incident has shone a spotlight on Slim's construction business, Grupo Carso, which was involved in building the section of the metro that collapsed.

Mexico City's Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, has faced awkward questions about the line's maintenance along with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was the city's mayor at the time of the inauguration of the line. Both are close allies to replace Lopez Obrador and seen as his possible replacements in 2024. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -2.05% 44.92 Real-time Quote.-1.61%
GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.72% 65.92 End-of-day quote.-0.69%
All news about GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
02:45pGRUPO CARSO B DE C  : Probe into Mexico City metro crash blames "structural" fai..
RE
2020Spanish businessman Herrero bids for PRISA's El Pais, other media assets
RE
2020GRUPO CARSO B DE C  : Mexican Businessman Jose Kuri Harfush Dies After Monthslon..
DJ
2019GRUPO CARSO S.A. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019CARLOS SLIM : Mexican billionaire Slim vows to invest in Mexico, touting economi..
RE
2019Two consortiums present bids to build Bogota's $3.9 billion metro
RE
2019Mexico's President seeks truce in legal process in dispute with pipeline firm..
RE
2019Mexico power utility seeking $899 million in pipeline dispute; firms to talk
RE
2019Mexico's president defiant in row with Canada over pipeline contracts
RE
2019Norway wealth fund allowed to invest again in Walmart, Rio Tinto, others
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 104 B 5 200 M 5 200 M
Net income 2021 7 403 M 369 M 369 M
Net Debt 2021 16 051 M 800 M 800 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 149 B 7 420 M 7 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 75 230
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 58,33 MXN
Last Close Price 65,92 MXN
Spread / Highest target -8,98%
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ignacio Antonio Gómez García General Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Rafael Moisés Kalach Mizrahi Independent Director
José Kuri Harfush Independent Director
Antonio Cosío Ariño Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.69%7 407
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.22.49%648 479
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.61%154 539
SIEMENS AG17.94%134 310
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY25.37%118 863
3M COMPANY14.77%116 289