Grupo Carso B de C : Probe into Mexico City metro crash blames "structural" failure

MEXICO CITY, June 16 (Reuters) - Preliminary findings of an
independent investigation into the deadly collapse of a Mexico
City metro rail line last month showed the accident was caused
by a structural fault, a senior city official said on Wednesday.
Jesus Esteva, head of Mexico City's public works department,
said the probe by Norwegian firm DNV observed deficiencies in
building materials used including bolts, and deformation of
structural supports in the part of the line that collapsed.
The report by DNV, an external auditor, refers to "six
deficiencies in the construction process" that contributed to
the accident.
"The aforementioned allows us to submit, on a preliminary
basis, that the incident was sparked by a structural fault,"
Esteva told a news conference held to present the initial
findings that did not permit any questions from reporters.
Deficiencies identified included the welding of bolts and
their attachment to girders, missing bolts on some girders,
different types of concrete used, unfinished or poorly executed
welding and the checks done on fillet welds, the city said.
The collapse, Mexico's biggest train accident in years,
killed 26 people and piled political pressure on close allies of
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim, Latin America's richest man.
The incident has shone a spotlight on Slim's construction
business, Grupo Carso, which was involved in building the
section of the metro that collapsed.
Mexico City's Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, has faced awkward
questions about the line's maintenance along with Foreign
Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was the city's mayor at the time of
the inauguration of the line. Both are close allies to replace
Lopez Obrador and seen as his possible replacements in 2024.
