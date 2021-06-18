Mexico City mayor to construction firms: Pay up for collapsed metro line

MEXICO CITY, June 18 (Reuters) - Mexico City Mayor Claudia
Sheinbaum said on Friday that she would like the firms that
built the metro railway that collapsed and killed 26 people last
month to help pay for its reconstruction, though she did not
specify how much money was at stake.
Preliminary findings of an independent investigation
presented on Wednesday showed the collapse of a section of the
Metro 12 Line was caused by a structural failure.
The line was built by a consortium of Mexican billionaire
Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso, Mexico's ICA,
and French trainmaker Alstom SA.
"We want them to participate in the rehabilitation in
economic terms. That is part of what we are proposing,"
Sheinbaum said at a news conference, without giving details of
whether the firms would be asked to only rebuild the collapsed
section or the whole line.
The Civil Engineering Corps of Mexico said on Thursday that
after a physical inspection of the metro line it found evidence
of other deficiencies and vulnerabilities that require further
analysis.
Sheinbaum said she had spoken by phone this week with
representatives of ICA and Grupo Carso and would be talking
shortly with Alstom. She plans on meeting with company
representatives in person next week.
ICA and Grupo Carso did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Raul Cortes; Additional reporting by Daina Beth
Solomon; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Adler)