Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCARSO A1   MXP461181085

GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GCARSO A1)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mexico City mayor to construction firms: Pay up for collapsed metro line

06/18/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, June 18 (Reuters) - Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that she would like the firms that built the metro railway that collapsed and killed 26 people last month to help pay for its reconstruction, though she did not specify how much money was at stake.

Preliminary findings of an independent investigation presented on Wednesday showed the collapse of a section of the Metro 12 Line was caused by a structural failure.

The line was built by a consortium of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso, Mexico's ICA, and French trainmaker Alstom SA.

"We want them to participate in the rehabilitation in economic terms. That is part of what we are proposing," Sheinbaum said at a news conference, without giving details of whether the firms would be asked to only rebuild the collapsed section or the whole line.

The Civil Engineering Corps of Mexico said on Thursday that after a physical inspection of the metro line it found evidence of other deficiencies and vulnerabilities that require further analysis.

Sheinbaum said she had spoken by phone this week with representatives of ICA and Grupo Carso and would be talking shortly with Alstom. She plans on meeting with company representatives in person next week.

ICA and Grupo Carso did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Raul Cortes; Additional reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -0.48% 43.38 Real-time Quote.-6.48%
GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.11% 64.6 End-of-day quote.-2.68%
All news about GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
02:47pMEXICO CITY MAYOR TO CONSTRUCTION FI : Pay up for collapsed metro line
RE
01:09pGRUPO CARSO B DE C  : Mexico City mayor asks construction firms on collapsed met..
RE
06/17GRUPO CARSO B DE C  : Probe finds new defects after Mexico City metro crash
RE
06/16GRUPO CARSO B DE C  : Probe into Mexico City metro crash blames structural failu..
RE
2020Spanish businessman Herrero bids for PRISA's El Pais, other media assets
RE
2020GRUPO CARSO B DE C  : Mexican Businessman Jose Kuri Harfush Dies After Monthslon..
DJ
2019GRUPO CARSO S.A. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019CARLOS SLIM : Mexican billionaire Slim vows to invest in Mexico, touting economi..
RE
2019Two consortiums present bids to build Bogota's $3.9 billion metro
RE
2019Mexico's President seeks truce in legal process in dispute with pipeline firm..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 104 B 5 048 M 5 048 M
Net income 2021 7 403 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2021 16 051 M 777 M 777 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 146 B 7 039 M 7 065 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 75 230
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 58,33 MXN
Last Close Price 64,60 MXN
Spread / Highest target -7,12%
Spread / Average Target -9,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ignacio Antonio Gómez García General Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Rafael Moisés Kalach Mizrahi Independent Director
José Kuri Harfush Independent Director
Antonio Cosío Ariño Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.68%7 128
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.86%637 887
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.69%150 225
SIEMENS AG16.92%130 815
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.37%114 122
3M COMPANY11.64%113 118