MEXICO CITY, May 27 (Reuters) - The Mexican holding company controlled by the family of Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, Grupo Carso, finalized the issuance of 10 billion pesos ($600 million) in debt to the local stock exchange, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction is the biggest such issuance carried out by the company, according the statement. ($1 = 16.6630 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)