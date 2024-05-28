Mexican tycoon Slim's Grupo Carso places 10 bln pesos in debt in biggest issuance
May 27, 2024 at 08:25 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, May 27 (Reuters) - The Mexican holding
company controlled by the family of Mexican mogul Carlos Slim,
Grupo Carso, finalized the issuance of 10 billion pesos ($600
million) in debt to the local stock exchange, the company said
in a statement on Monday.
The transaction is the biggest such issuance carried out by
the company, according the statement.
($1 = 16.6630 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)
Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company holds interests in various companies, which operate in the industrial, retail, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. The Company's segments include Retail, Industrial, Infrastructure and Construction, and Carso Energy. The Company's subsidiaries include Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V., which operates various retail formats in Mexico; Grupo Condumex, S.A. de C.V., which has a portfolio of products and services focused on meeting the needs of the telecommunications, construction, electricity, energy, automotive and mining industries; Carso Infraestructura y Construccion, S.A. de C.V., which serves the chemical and oil industry, pipeline installations, infrastructure, civil construction and housing developments sectors, and Carso Energy, S.A. de C.V., which holds interests in various companies in the sector of exploration and production of oil, gas and other hydrocarbons, and electricity.