The year 2023 brought major challenges for Brazilian retail companies in the face of an economic climate marked by high interest rates with a direct impact on local consumption. Despite this, the Casas Bahia Group views this scenario of adversity with optimism due to its recognized capacity for transformation and overcoming, especially given the arrival of our new CEO, Renato Franklin, and the implementation of a new strategy by the company aimed at freeing up capital.

Among the main highlights of our strategy, it is worth mentioning the focus on the core category, the reduction in the turnover period of our inventories, the optimization of the company's credit, the review and elimination of categories of goods sold

in 1P (own), with their rearrangement to 3P (marketplace) and the closure of loss-making stores or geographically close stores, linked to the review of some distribution centers, as well as their staff (footprint).

The company's tax strategy is in line with this new guideline, with positive results already reflected in the reduction of balances and the monetization of our tax credits. In 2023, R$ 2.719 billion in tax credits were monetized, of which R$ 677 million refers to ICMS credits transferred to third parties. The elimination of 1P product categories has also led to an optimization of taxation on our inventories.

Regardless of the changes made to face the challenges of the current situation, in its more than 60 years of existence, the Casas Bahia Group has always kept intact its purpose of being the relationship and consumption platform for Brazilians wherever, whenever and however they want, incorporating social, environmental and governance aspects into the way we operate.