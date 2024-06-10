In 2023, our mission to strengthen communities, multiplying socio-emotional and professional development opportunities for young people and micro-entrepreneurs, remained stronger than ever.

Throughout 2023, we maintained our unwavering commitment to the communities where we operate. Our total dedication to our purpose was evidenced by the continuous support for initiatives that promote education, entrepreneurship,

and youth leadership in the peripheries.

In our view, it is through structuring projects on these fronts - which also have significant indirect and long-term impacts - that we build a solid foundation for a more prosperous and inclusive future for our country.

This does not mean leaving aside our humanitarian work. In 2023, we kept responding quickly and efficiently to emergency situations, such as floods in the South Region and drought in Manaus. These actions reinforce our dedication to making a positive impact even in times of crisis, carrying out specific interventions when necessary.

We also recorded significant advances in our governance, with the renewal of the Foundation Board, and we consolidated strategic partnerships, in addition to establishing new collaborations that proved to be promising initiatives. And

we continued to expand our activities to other regions, reinforcing our commitment to reaching communities across the country.

With all this, we seek to maintain a balance between the depth and breadth of our actions, focusing on fewer fronts, but with more intensity and impact, without losing sight of the number of lives we benefit. We believe in pragmatism and in the constant search for results that effectively transform people's reality.

Our relationship with partners is a vital part of our work. We believe that developing skills and building solid relationships are fundamental to long-term success. Therefore, we seek not only to offer financial support, but also