ANNUAL
2023REPORT
INDEX
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
5
ABOUT FUNDAÇÃO CASAS BAHIA
6
Who we are
6
Manifesto
7
SDGs that guide our strategy
8
Our beliefs and principles
9
Our commitments and results
9
2023 Highlights
10
PROJECTS AND INITIATIVES OF THE YEAR
Young Leadership
12
Instituto PROA
14
Instituto Vini Jr.
17
Afesu
18
Aldeias Infantis SOS
20
Viven
22
Fostering Entrepreneurship
23
Instituto Dona de Si
24
Preta Hub
26
Artemisia
28
G10 Favelas
29
11
Social Engagement
31
Volunteering Program
32
Careers Fair
32
+Alegria no Natal
33
Other volunteering actions
34
Humanitarian Aid
36
Gastromotiva
37
Donations
38
GOVERNANCE
39
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
40
CREDITS
41
3
Fundação Casas Bahia 2023 Annual Report
4
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
In 2023, our mission to strengthen communities, multiplying socio-emotional and professional development opportunities for young people and micro-entrepreneurs, remained stronger than ever.
SÉRGIO LEME
CEO Fundação
Casas Bahia
Throughout 2023, we maintained our unwavering commitment to the communities where we operate. Our total dedication to our purpose was evidenced by the continuous support for initiatives that promote education, entrepreneurship,
and youth leadership in the peripheries.
In our view, it is through structuring projects on these fronts - which also have significant indirect and long-term impacts - that we build a solid foundation for a more prosperous and inclusive future for our country.
This does not mean leaving aside our humanitarian work. In 2023, we kept responding quickly and efficiently to emergency situations, such as floods in the South Region and drought in Manaus. These actions reinforce our dedication to making a positive impact even in times of crisis, carrying out specific interventions when necessary.
We also recorded significant advances in our governance, with the renewal of the Foundation Board, and we consolidated strategic partnerships, in addition to establishing new collaborations that proved to be promising initiatives. And
we continued to expand our activities to other regions, reinforcing our commitment to reaching communities across the country.
With all this, we seek to maintain a balance between the depth and breadth of our actions, focusing on fewer fronts, but with more intensity and impact, without losing sight of the number of lives we benefit. We believe in pragmatism and in the constant search for results that effectively transform people's reality.
Our relationship with partners is a vital part of our work. We believe that developing skills and building solid relationships are fundamental to long-term success. Therefore, we seek not only to offer financial support, but also
to contribute to the strengthening of partner organizations, ensuring that they can continue to make a consistent impact in the future.
We want to highlight the importance of the support received for the Foundation's initiatives. The partnership and trust placed in us are fundamental for the continuity of our work and for us to maintain our purpose and commitment to the institution's longevity.
As we look to the future, we reaffirm our commitment to the socioeconomic development of the communities we serve. We will seek new forms of financing, exploring commercial opportunities that allow Fundação Casas Bahia to become increasingly sustainable and independent.
We thank all employees, partners, volunteers, and beneficiaries for being part of this journey of social transformation. We will continue to follow this path with passion, excellence, innovation, trust, and collaboration, maintaining our clear purpose and our commitment to perpetuity.
In 2024, we will continue to join forces and resources to support those who need it most, especially in Rio Grande do Sul, hit again, and more seriously, by floods that significantly affected a large portion of its population.
Fundação Casas Bahia and its sponsor reiterate their commitment to the communities in which they operate, working tirelessly to mitigate the impacts of flooding and offering support to affected families. To follow our actions, visit our Instagram.
Together, we multiply opportunities and build a more promising future.
/fundacaocasasbahia
5
Fundação Casas Bahia 2023 Annual Report
ABOUT
FUNDAÇÃO
CASAS BAHIA
Fundação Casas Bahia (Casas Bahia
Foundation), responsible for the Casas Bahia
Group social action, aims to strengthen
WHO WE ARE
communities, multiplying socio-emotional
and professional development opportunities
for young people and micro-entrepreneurs.
Our social action is based on three strategic pillars:
Youth Leadership, Fostering Entrepreneurship and Social
Engagement. Together, these pillars reflect the way we
generate positive impact for society: joining forces and
supporting projects carried out by partners who know
the public and the territories in which we are present
and are references in the areas in which they operate.
We believe that this is how we can contribute to
building a more prosperous and inclusive society,
which offers equal opportunities for everyone.
In 2023, our social investment was R$3.7 million,
directed to 12 projects and actions in 26 states +
Federal District. With this, we impacted more than
35,000 people across the country, who mainly
received training and educational support - and, to
a lesser extent, humanitarian aid, when necessary.
This year, we maintained our strategic focus of investing
in structuring development/training projects, with
medium and long-term impact. In our view, these projects
contribute more effectively to social transformation,
as we believe that, by investing in income generation
projects for young people and micro-entrepreneurs,
we contribute to the reduction of serious problems
in our society, such as unemployment and social and economic exclusion, which mainly affect the population living on the outskirts. Thus, the number of young people trained increased from 9,587 in 2022 to 11,683 in 2023, while the number of entrepreneurs trained and benefited was more than 6,000. With this, we have been able to train around 46,000 people since 2021, which equals 91.7% of our target of training 50,000 young people and/or entrepreneurs by 2025.
To reach these numbers, we established two new partnerships in the youth leadership pillar, with the Instituto Vini Jr. and the Associação Feminina de Estudos Sociais e Universitários (Afesu, Women's Association for Social and University Studies), aiming to strengthen the education and preparation for the job market of even more young Brazilians. We also continued working to increase the hiring of young people trained in the projects we support, consolidating the virtuous cycle of training/employment started in recent years.
In the volunteering field, one of the year's standout initiatives was the Careers Fair, in which professionals from our sponsor gave talks about their areas and careers to young people participating in the projects we support. Another was the Campanha Sul Solidário (Southern Solidarity Campaign), which collected more than 7,000 pieces of clothing in Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, sent for donation in each state.
Humanitarian aid actions showed a drop in the total number of beneficiaries compared to the previous year, due to the direction of our efforts towards structuring projects, as informed. In the following chapters, we present in detail all the actions carried out in 2023 and the results of the year.
Enjoy the reading!
6
MANI FESTO
It is in COMMUNITIESthat we find our energy and that we generate the strength to transform our world. We want to see YOUNG PEOPLEgrowing up, WOMENgaining independence, EMPOWERED PEOPLEcreating and doing business. We want to see the OUTSKIRTS PROSPERand inequality shrink. WE ARE PROTAGONISTS WHEN WE CREATE LEADERSHIP. We create paths, amplify perspectives,
and contribute to INDIVIDUAL AND COLLECTIVE EVOLUTIONthrough access to education, work, and entrepreneurship opportunities. We exist to give strength to those who strengthen, to tireless partners, who know the areas in which they operate. We have the Casas Bahia Group, its brands and its more than 35,000 employees ENTHUSIASTIC ABOUT PEOPLE behind us, we walk the same road. Because we believe that COMPANIES AND SOCIETYcan and should walk in the same direction. The side of those in need. We are the Fundação Casas Bahia.
Multiplying opportunities for all.
Fundação Casas Bahia 2023 Annual Report
SDGs THAT GUIDE
OUR STRATEGY
Since 2022, Fundação Casas Bahia has been a signatory of the Global Compact. This initiative aims to mobilize companies to develop actions to achieve the 2030 Agenda, which includes the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which address challenges faced in Brazil and the world, such as poverty, environmental protection, climate, peace, and prosperity for all.
By joining the Global Compact, in addition to strengthening our identity and ensuring more consistency in our strategy and practices, we commit to annually reporting our progress in relation to six SDGs, to which our actions directly contribute. We also established two major long-term commitments, aligned with our purpose and strategic pillars, to be achieved by 2025.
One of them - which refers to the training of 50,000 young people and/or entrepreneurs - is very close to being achieved in 2024, a year earlier than planned. In partnership with the organizations we support, between 2021 and 2023 we reached 45,834 people - which corresponds to 91.7% of the target for 2025.
1
NO
2
ZERO
4
QUALITY
POVERTY
HUNGER
EDUCATION
End poverty in all its
End hunger, achieve food
Ensure inclusive and
forms, everywhere.
security and improved
equitable quality education
nutrition, and promote
and promote lifelong
sustainable agriculture.
learning opportunities for all.
5
GENDER
8
DECENT WORK AND
10
REDUCED
EQUALITY
ECONOMIC GROWTH
INEQUALITIES
Achieve gender equality and
Promote sustained,
Reduce inequality within
empower all women and girls.
inclusive, and sustainable
and among countries.
economic growth, full and
productive employment,
and decent work for all.
8
OUR COMMITMENTS AND RESULTS
To maximize our positive impact on society by investing R$25 M in social projects from 2021 to 2025
WHAT WE HAVE ALREADY DONE
OUR BELIEFS AND PRINCIPLES
PURPOSE
We exist to strengthen communities, multiplying socio-emotional
and professional development opportunities for young people and micro-entrepreneurs.
VISION
To be recognized as an institution that promotes effective transformation in society and enables the reduction of inequalities.
2023
R$ 16,921,856
R$ 3,709,716
R$ 9,032,913
2021
allocated to social transformation
2022
R$ 4,179,227
programs and projects.
To support the training of 50,000 young people and/or entrepreneurs from 2021 to 2025
IN 3 YEARS, WE CONTRIBUTED TO THE TRAINING OF
45,834
32,775
13,059
people
young people
entrepreneurs
11,505
9,587
11,683
8,918
1,089
3,052
2021
2022
2023
VALUES
PASSION FOR PEOPLE
We believe in the strength and potential of each person, which is why we multiply opportunities for growth and personal evolution.
EXCELLENCE AND RESPONSIBILITY
We challenge ourselves to go further in search of excellence and always with responsibility in decision-making.
SOCIAL INNOVATION
Where we arrive, we multiply opportunities for everyone.
This is our dream, our goal, and our metric.
TRUST AND COLLABORATION
We create solid and trusting relationships with all partners, volunteers, and beneficiaries, with collaboration as the main success factor.
LEADERSHIP AND ADAPTABILITY
We are protagonists and act in accordance with the demands of society. We want to transform.
9
Fundação Casas Bahia 2023 Annual Report
2023 HIGHLIGHTS
PEOPLE
SOCIAL ORGANIZATIONS
26
STATES +
35,852BENEFITED
37SUPPORTED
FEDERAL DISTRICT
R$ 3.7 MM
64%
CITIES
9%
2,021
OF INVESTMENTS MADE
19%
Young Leadership
Midwest
5%
Fostering
23%
Northeast
46%
Entrepreneurship
North
21%
Humanitarian Aid
9%
Southeast
Volunteering Program
South
4%
YOUNG LEADERSHIP
11,683
TRAINED
139
TRAINED
YOUNG PEOPLE
OTHER AUDIENCES
5,734
317
5,632
TECHNOLOGY
PREPARATION FOR
COMPLEMENTARY
THE LABOR MARKET
EDUCATION TRAINING
61% BLACK
67% WOMEN
(BLACK + BROWN)
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
69%
VOLUNTEERING PROGRAM
HUMANITARIAN AID
3,052
WOMEN
PEOPLE
5,595 BENEFITED
71%
+ BROWN)
BLACK (BLACK
12,310 BENEFITED
PEOPLE
ENTREPRENEURS TRAINED
45
19
353
40
80
49
PRODUCTS
ACTIONS
ORGANIZATIONS
DONORS
12,762 DONATED
women
businesses
businesses
CARRIED OUT
BENEFITED
entrepreneurs
formalized
created
recognized
438
1,425
ENTREPRENEURS
3,073 BENEFITED
VOLUNTARY
HOURS
PARTICIPATIONS
DONATED
8,581
1,715
CLOTHES
HYGIENE ITEMS
879
523
FURNITURE
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
AND TOYS
17
147
ELECTRONICS AND
PET ITEMS
PORTABLE APPLIANCES
900
FOOD BASKETS DONATED
10
