ANNUAL

2023REPORT

INDEX

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

5

ABOUT FUNDAÇÃO CASAS BAHIA

6

Who we are

6

Manifesto

7

SDGs that guide our strategy

8

Our beliefs and principles

9

Our commitments and results

9

2023 Highlights

10

PROJECTS AND INITIATIVES OF THE YEAR

Young Leadership

12

Instituto PROA

14

Instituto Vini Jr.

17

Afesu

18

Aldeias Infantis SOS

20

Viven

22

Fostering Entrepreneurship

23

Instituto Dona de Si

24

Preta Hub

26

Artemisia

28

G10 Favelas

29

11

Social Engagement

31

Volunteering Program

32

Careers Fair

32

+Alegria no Natal

33

Other volunteering actions

34

Humanitarian Aid

36

Gastromotiva

37

Donations

38

GOVERNANCE

39

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

40

CREDITS

41

3

Fundação Casas Bahia 2023 Annual Report

4

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

In 2023, our mission to strengthen communities, multiplying socio-emotional and professional development opportunities for young people and micro-entrepreneurs, remained stronger than ever.

SÉRGIO LEME

CEO Fundação

Casas Bahia

Throughout 2023, we maintained our unwavering commitment to the communities where we operate. Our total dedication to our purpose was evidenced by the continuous support for initiatives that promote education, entrepreneurship,

and youth leadership in the peripheries.

In our view, it is through structuring projects on these fronts - which also have significant indirect and long-term impacts - that we build a solid foundation for a more prosperous and inclusive future for our country.

This does not mean leaving aside our humanitarian work. In 2023, we kept responding quickly and efficiently to emergency situations, such as floods in the South Region and drought in Manaus. These actions reinforce our dedication to making a positive impact even in times of crisis, carrying out specific interventions when necessary.

We also recorded significant advances in our governance, with the renewal of the Foundation Board, and we consolidated strategic partnerships, in addition to establishing new collaborations that proved to be promising initiatives. And

we continued to expand our activities to other regions, reinforcing our commitment to reaching communities across the country.

With all this, we seek to maintain a balance between the depth and breadth of our actions, focusing on fewer fronts, but with more intensity and impact, without losing sight of the number of lives we benefit. We believe in pragmatism and in the constant search for results that effectively transform people's reality.

Our relationship with partners is a vital part of our work. We believe that developing skills and building solid relationships are fundamental to long-term success. Therefore, we seek not only to offer financial support, but also

to contribute to the strengthening of partner organizations, ensuring that they can continue to make a consistent impact in the future.

We want to highlight the importance of the support received for the Foundation's initiatives. The partnership and trust placed in us are fundamental for the continuity of our work and for us to maintain our purpose and commitment to the institution's longevity.

As we look to the future, we reaffirm our commitment to the socioeconomic development of the communities we serve. We will seek new forms of financing, exploring commercial opportunities that allow Fundação Casas Bahia to become increasingly sustainable and independent.

We thank all employees, partners, volunteers, and beneficiaries for being part of this journey of social transformation. We will continue to follow this path with passion, excellence, innovation, trust, and collaboration, maintaining our clear purpose and our commitment to perpetuity.

In 2024, we will continue to join forces and resources to support those who need it most, especially in Rio Grande do Sul, hit again, and more seriously, by floods that significantly affected a large portion of its population.

Fundação Casas Bahia and its sponsor reiterate their commitment to the communities in which they operate, working tirelessly to mitigate the impacts of flooding and offering support to affected families. To follow our actions, visit our Instagram.

Together, we multiply opportunities and build a more promising future.

/fundacaocasasbahia

5

Fundação Casas Bahia 2023 Annual Report

ABOUT

FUNDAÇÃO

CASAS BAHIA

Fundação Casas Bahia (Casas Bahia

Foundation), responsible for the Casas Bahia

Group social action, aims to strengthen

WHO WE ARE

communities, multiplying socio-emotional

and professional development opportunities

for young people and micro-entrepreneurs.

Our social action is based on three strategic pillars:

Youth Leadership, Fostering Entrepreneurship and Social

Engagement. Together, these pillars reflect the way we

generate positive impact for society: joining forces and

supporting projects carried out by partners who know

the public and the territories in which we are present

and are references in the areas in which they operate.

We believe that this is how we can contribute to

building a more prosperous and inclusive society,

which offers equal opportunities for everyone.

In 2023, our social investment was R$3.7 million,

directed to 12 projects and actions in 26 states +

Federal District. With this, we impacted more than

35,000 people across the country, who mainly

received training and educational support - and, to

a lesser extent, humanitarian aid, when necessary.

This year, we maintained our strategic focus of investing

in structuring development/training projects, with

medium and long-term impact. In our view, these projects

contribute more effectively to social transformation,

as we believe that, by investing in income generation

projects for young people and micro-entrepreneurs,

we contribute to the reduction of serious problems

in our society, such as unemployment and social and economic exclusion, which mainly affect the population living on the outskirts. Thus, the number of young people trained increased from 9,587 in 2022 to 11,683 in 2023, while the number of entrepreneurs trained and benefited was more than 6,000. With this, we have been able to train around 46,000 people since 2021, which equals 91.7% of our target of training 50,000 young people and/or entrepreneurs by 2025.

To reach these numbers, we established two new partnerships in the youth leadership pillar, with the Instituto Vini Jr. and the Associação Feminina de Estudos Sociais e Universitários (Afesu, Women's Association for Social and University Studies), aiming to strengthen the education and preparation for the job market of even more young Brazilians. We also continued working to increase the hiring of young people trained in the projects we support, consolidating the virtuous cycle of training/employment started in recent years.

In the volunteering field, one of the year's standout initiatives was the Careers Fair, in which professionals from our sponsor gave talks about their areas and careers to young people participating in the projects we support. Another was the Campanha Sul Solidário (Southern Solidarity Campaign), which collected more than 7,000 pieces of clothing in Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, sent for donation in each state.

Humanitarian aid actions showed a drop in the total number of beneficiaries compared to the previous year, due to the direction of our efforts towards structuring projects, as informed. In the following chapters, we present in detail all the actions carried out in 2023 and the results of the year.

Enjoy the reading!

6

MANI FESTO

It is in COMMUNITIESthat we find our energy and that we generate the strength to transform our world. We want to see YOUNG PEOPLEgrowing up, WOMENgaining independence, EMPOWERED PEOPLEcreating and doing business. We want to see the OUTSKIRTS PROSPERand inequality shrink. WE ARE PROTAGONISTS WHEN WE CREATE LEADERSHIP. We create paths, amplify perspectives,

and contribute to INDIVIDUAL AND COLLECTIVE EVOLUTIONthrough access to education, work, and entrepreneurship opportunities. We exist to give strength to those who strengthen, to tireless partners, who know the areas in which they operate. We have the Casas Bahia Group, its brands and its more than 35,000 employees ENTHUSIASTIC ABOUT PEOPLE behind us, we walk the same road. Because we believe that COMPANIES AND SOCIETYcan and should walk in the same direction. The side of those in need. We are the Fundação Casas Bahia.

Multiplying opportunities for all.

Fundação Casas Bahia 2023 Annual Report

SDGs THAT GUIDE

OUR STRATEGY

Since 2022, Fundação Casas Bahia has been a signatory of the Global Compact. This initiative aims to mobilize companies to develop actions to achieve the 2030 Agenda, which includes the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which address challenges faced in Brazil and the world, such as poverty, environmental protection, climate, peace, and prosperity for all.

By joining the Global Compact, in addition to strengthening our identity and ensuring more consistency in our strategy and practices, we commit to annually reporting our progress in relation to six SDGs, to which our actions directly contribute. We also established two major long-term commitments, aligned with our purpose and strategic pillars, to be achieved by 2025.

One of them - which refers to the training of 50,000 young people and/or entrepreneurs - is very close to being achieved in 2024, a year earlier than planned. In partnership with the organizations we support, between 2021 and 2023 we reached 45,834 people - which corresponds to 91.7% of the target for 2025.

1

NO

2

ZERO

4

QUALITY

POVERTY

HUNGER

EDUCATION

End poverty in all its

End hunger, achieve food

Ensure inclusive and

forms, everywhere.

security and improved

equitable quality education

nutrition, and promote

and promote lifelong

sustainable agriculture.

learning opportunities for all.

5

GENDER

8

DECENT WORK AND

10

REDUCED

EQUALITY

ECONOMIC GROWTH

INEQUALITIES

Achieve gender equality and

Promote sustained,

Reduce inequality within

empower all women and girls.

inclusive, and sustainable

and among countries.

economic growth, full and

productive employment,

and decent work for all.

8

OUR COMMITMENTS AND RESULTS

To maximize our positive impact on society by investing R$25 M in social projects from 2021 to 2025

WHAT WE HAVE ALREADY DONE

OUR BELIEFS AND PRINCIPLES

PURPOSE

We exist to strengthen communities, multiplying socio-emotional

and professional development opportunities for young people and micro-entrepreneurs.

VISION

To be recognized as an institution that promotes effective transformation in society and enables the reduction of inequalities.

2023

R$ 16,921,856

R$ 3,709,716

R$ 9,032,913

2021

allocated to social transformation

2022

R$ 4,179,227

programs and projects.

To support the training of 50,000 young people and/or entrepreneurs from 2021 to 2025

IN 3 YEARS, WE CONTRIBUTED TO THE TRAINING OF

45,834

32,775

13,059

people

young people

entrepreneurs

11,505

9,587

11,683

8,918

1,089

3,052

2021

2022

2023

VALUES

PASSION FOR PEOPLE

We believe in the strength and potential of each person, which is why we multiply opportunities for growth and personal evolution.

EXCELLENCE AND RESPONSIBILITY

We challenge ourselves to go further in search of excellence and always with responsibility in decision-making.

SOCIAL INNOVATION

Where we arrive, we multiply opportunities for everyone.

This is our dream, our goal, and our metric.

TRUST AND COLLABORATION

We create solid and trusting relationships with all partners, volunteers, and beneficiaries, with collaboration as the main success factor.

LEADERSHIP AND ADAPTABILITY

We are protagonists and act in accordance with the demands of society. We want to transform.

9

Fundação Casas Bahia 2023 Annual Report

2023 HIGHLIGHTS

PEOPLE

SOCIAL ORGANIZATIONS

26

STATES +

35,852BENEFITED

37SUPPORTED

FEDERAL DISTRICT

R$ 3.7 MM

64%

CITIES

9%

2,021

OF INVESTMENTS MADE

19%

Young Leadership

Midwest

5%

Fostering

23%

Northeast

46%

Entrepreneurship

North

21%

Humanitarian Aid

9%

Southeast

Volunteering Program

South

4%

YOUNG LEADERSHIP

11,683

TRAINED

139

TRAINED

YOUNG PEOPLE

OTHER AUDIENCES

5,734

317

5,632

TECHNOLOGY

PREPARATION FOR

COMPLEMENTARY

THE LABOR MARKET

EDUCATION TRAINING

61% BLACK

67% WOMEN

(BLACK + BROWN)

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

69%

VOLUNTEERING PROGRAM

HUMANITARIAN AID

3,052

WOMEN

PEOPLE

5,595 BENEFITED

71%

+ BROWN)

BLACK (BLACK

12,310 BENEFITED

PEOPLE

ENTREPRENEURS TRAINED

45

19

353

40

80

49

PRODUCTS

ACTIONS

ORGANIZATIONS

DONORS

12,762 DONATED

women

businesses

businesses

CARRIED OUT

BENEFITED

entrepreneurs

formalized

created

recognized

438

1,425

ENTREPRENEURS

3,073 BENEFITED

VOLUNTARY

HOURS

PARTICIPATIONS

DONATED

8,581

1,715

CLOTHES

HYGIENE ITEMS

879

523

FURNITURE

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

AND TOYS

17

147

ELECTRONICS AND

PET ITEMS

PORTABLE APPLIANCES

900

FOOD BASKETS DONATED

10

