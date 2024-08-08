Grupo Casas Bahia SA, formerly known as Via SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in multichannel retail of consumer electronics and furniture. The Company operates in the consumer electronics, home appliance, mobile phone and furniture retail segments through Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio banners, as well as through the e-commerce platforms: pontofrio.com, casasbahia.com and extra.com.br. The Company has over 1000 stores and is present in more than 20 Brazilian states. In addition, it owns Bartira, a furniture manufacturer, that makes furniture for bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms, among other things, which are sold exclusively at Casas Bahia and Pontofrio stores. The Company provides also financial services, such as consumer finance, through credits and co-branded credit cards.