Q2'24
RESULTS
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
Q2'24 Highlights: Free cash flow of R$92 MM with sequential improvement in operating margins
CASH
FLOW
Free cash flow
Positive by R$ 92 MM
Working capital discipline with
82 days of inventory
(reduction of 15 days y/y)
Inventory quality
92% in up to 90 days
Taxes
+R$ 357 MM net impact on cash
MARGIN
IMPROVEMENT
Gradual improvement
Gross margin
30.7% in Q2'24
(+0,7 p.p. q/q and +1,5 p.p. y/y)
Expense reduction
-9.1% y/y
EBITDA margin
7.0% in Q2'24
(+0.9 p.p. q/q and +0.7 p.p. y/y)
CAPITAL
STRUCTURE
Conclusion of
new debt profile
by R$ 4.1 Bn
Adherence by all creditors
Increased average term
from 22 months to 72 months
Reduced average cost
(-1.5 p.p.)
Cash preservation of
R$ 4.3 Bn until 2027
3
Omnichannel Specialist Positioning
GMV reflecting the Plan adjustments with focus on profitability and potential future operating leverage
GMV reflects the
adjustments of the TransformationGMV Plan
(focused onR$profitability)Bi
Reduction of
margin
detractors
Increased sustainable profitability Potential
for operational
leverage
B&M STORES
1P ONLINE
3P
GMV - Bn
GMV - Bn
GMV - Bn
-1.7%
-34.3%
+0.7%
6.0
5.9
3.5
2.3
1.5
1.5
Q2'23
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q2'24
Stores Portfolio
B2B Share in GMV 1P Online
Take Rate
Closing of Stores Operating at Loss
Reduced incentives in B2B Online
Reduced Incentives
-54
-11p.p.
+0.2p.p.
Stores
1,127
35%
1,073
Discontinuity of
24%
12.4%
12.6%
23 categories
from 1P (on/off)
Q2'23
Q2'24
to 3P
Q2'23
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q2'24
Contribution
Contribution
Revenue
margin
Margin
+0,3p.p.
+0,8p.p.
+2.0%
Q2'23
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q2'24
4
B&M Stores
SSS1 stable even with reduced categories in B&M stores, with improved profitability indicators
GMV in the Q2 remained stable, considering SSS1, despite
discontinuation of categories in B&M stores...
...Besides the relevant improvement of operational indicators
-0.1% sales same stores in Q2'24
-23 categories discontinued in 1P
19% increased salespeople productivity versus Q2'23
54% of stores improved margin, and in
12% of the stores, growth exceeded 5 p.p.
+16% growth in the contribution margin generated in the channel
1) SSS = "Same Store Sales"
5
Logistics
Growth in logistics services with reduction in delivery time
Fulfillment
Multimarketplace
# Clients
Revenue
New
+19%
+30%
sources
of
revenue
Q2'23
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q2'24
Transportation
(to non-seller third parties)
# Clients
Orders
+19%
+13%
Q2'23
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q2'24
Reduction in delivery time
Marketplace
Marketplace
Fulfillment
1P Grupo Casas Bahia
Deliveries notmanaged by
Deliveries managedby
Online and Offline
Grupo Casas Bahia
Grupo Casas Bahia
Grupo Casas Bahia
Continued
reduction
-43%
-19%
-5%
-14%
of
delivery
time
Q2'23
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q2'24
6
Installment Plan: portfolio growth with defaults under control
Strong brand, with a good history of default and a large addressable market in 91% of municipalities
Active Portfolio Evolution
(R$ billion)
5.6
5.7
5.5
5.4
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.3
5,5
8.5%
8.4%
9.5%
9.0%
9.1%
9.3%
9.4%
9.0%
8,5%
Q2'22
Q3'22
Q4'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Active Portfolio*
Over-90 Rate
* Active Portfolio = Customers overdue for up to 180 days
Quarterly Net Loss
HEALTHY
(R$ million)
DEFAULT
328
INDICATORS
256
252
241
261
249
239
263
5.8%
4.6%
4.5%
199
4.7%
4.9%
4.7%
4.5%
4,8%
3.7%
ADA (Allowance for Doubtful Accounts)
(R$ million)
624
658
627
611
601
601
595
587
586
11.3% 11.7% 11.4% 11.3% 11.4% 11.4% 11.2% 11.0% 10,6%
Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
ADA Balance
ADA Balance / Active Portfolio
Installment Plan Penetration
(% in Brazil's Municipalities)
76%
78%
79%
81%
84%
84%
90%
90%
91%
Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Net loss considers late payment of more than 180 days | Q1'24 Includes R$ 54 MM of portfolio sale
7
TRANSFORMATION PLAN
STATUS
REVIEW OF THE 1st YEAR OF THE TRANSFORMATION PLAN
> Levers presented in the Plan in Q2'23
What was delivered until Q2'24
Revenue
Variable
Costs
Fixed
Costs
Services Efficiency
Pricing & Promotion
Sales Channels
Mix &
Assortment Review
Marketing Efficiency
Commercial Efficiency
Renegotiation of indirects
Staff Review
IT costs
Footprint and Store
Profitability
Freight & DCs optimization
- Increase penetration and profitability of installment plan and additional services
- Re-allocationof investments across channels and categories to maximize margin
- GeoFast launch for greater efficacy and lower costs in traditional media
- Renegotiation of indirects
- Corp./store overhead review, pursuing great efficient levels
- Footprint review by shutting down 50-100 stores with poor margins; rental costs review, amongst others
- DC productivity improvement, and rented footprint adjustment, in line with inventory shrinkage
- Greater service penetration (+3 p.p. y/y to 16%)
- Record penetration of online installment plan (7.9% of online 1P)
- +10% increase in 12-month 3P revenue (+8% in 6 months)
- Review of B2B and Marketplace operations for greater profitability
- 23 categories fully migrated to 3P
- -8.5%reduction in third-party service expenses (6 months), with control tower implementation
- +10 k positions reduced until Q2'24
- 60 stores closed since 2023 and Store Recovery Plan
- Mg. improvement in 54% of stores, 12% with an increase above 5 p.p. other stores remained stable
- -7%reduction in leasing expenses over 12 months, even with an increase of +2.5% in the IGP-M accumulated over 12 months
•
9 DCs readjusted, including 4 closures
9
REVIEW OF THE 1st YEAR OF THE TRANSFORMATION PLAN
Cost of
Capital
-------------
- Levers presented in the Plan in Q2'23
Assortment Migration to 3P
• Migration of categories to 3P
- Inventory reduction with sales actions (R$ 1 Bn and <90 days)
What was delivered until Q2'24
•
23 categories fully migrated from 1P to 3P
•
Reduction of R$1.4 Bn in inventory y/y in Q2'24
•
82 days of term (reduction of 15 days y/y)
•
Inventory quality: 92% in up to 90 days (+ 15 p.p. y/y)
Cash
Flow
Capital
Structure
Inventory reduction
Payment policy review
Installment Plan
Financing
Liability Management
Asset monetization
- Review of store assortment
- Review of purchasing plan
- Changes in Financing Model of the Installment Plan
- Financing Diversification
- Ongoing process of enhancing debt profile
-
~R$ 4 Bi Potential in 2023
(R$2 Bn in gross monetization, R$1 billion in inventory and other assets)
•
Reduction of -9% in losses over 12 months (-13% over 6 months)
•
64% improvement in free cash flow over 12 months
(+73% over 6 months)
•
Best Free Cash Flow in the first half of the year in the last five years
•
FIDC operational preparation: banking correspondent in 100% of
stores, digital biometrics, CCB contract and systems integration
•X FIDC fundraising
- Follow On for R$623 MM raise in Sep/23
- Debt Re-profiling conclusion of R$ 4,1 Bn
- Reduction of R$ 1.4 Bn in inventory y/y in Q2'24
-
Monetization of R$1.7 Bn in tax assets (net impact over 12 months)
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Grupo Casas Bahia SA published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 00:11:08 UTC.