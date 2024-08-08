Q2'24

RESULTS

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Q2'24 Highlights: Free cash flow of R$92 MM with sequential improvement in operating margins

CASH

FLOW

Free cash flow

Positive by R$ 92 MM

Working capital discipline with

82 days of inventory

(reduction of 15 days y/y)

Inventory quality

92% in up to 90 days

Taxes

+R$ 357 MM net impact on cash

MARGIN

IMPROVEMENT

Gradual improvement

Gross margin

30.7% in Q2'24

(+0,7 p.p. q/q and +1,5 p.p. y/y)

Expense reduction

-9.1% y/y

EBITDA margin

7.0% in Q2'24

(+0.9 p.p. q/q and +0.7 p.p. y/y)

CAPITAL

STRUCTURE

Conclusion of

new debt profile

by R$ 4.1 Bn

Adherence by all creditors

Increased average term

from 22 months to 72 months

Reduced average cost

(-1.5 p.p.)

Cash preservation of

R$ 4.3 Bn until 2027

3

Omnichannel Specialist Positioning

GMV reflecting the Plan adjustments with focus on profitability and potential future operating leverage

GMV reflects the

adjustments of the TransformationGMV Plan

(focused onR$profitability)Bi

Reduction of

margin

detractors

Increased sustainable profitability Potential

for operational

leverage

B&M STORES

1P ONLINE

3P

GMV - Bn

GMV - Bn

GMV - Bn

-1.7%

-34.3%

+0.7%

6.0

5.9

3.5

2.3

1.5

1.5

Q2'23

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q2'24

Stores Portfolio

B2B Share in GMV 1P Online

Take Rate

Closing of Stores Operating at Loss

Reduced incentives in B2B Online

Reduced Incentives

-54

-11p.p.

+0.2p.p.

Stores

1,127

35%

1,073

Discontinuity of

24%

12.4%

12.6%

23 categories

from 1P (on/off)

Q2'23

Q2'24

to 3P

Q2'23

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q2'24

Contribution

Contribution

Revenue

margin

Margin

+0,3p.p.

+0,8p.p.

+2.0%

Q2'23

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q2'24

4

B&M Stores

SSS1 stable even with reduced categories in B&M stores, with improved profitability indicators

GMV in the Q2 remained stable, considering SSS1, despite

discontinuation of categories in B&M stores...

...Besides the relevant improvement of operational indicators

-0.1% sales same stores in Q2'24

-23 categories discontinued in 1P

19% increased salespeople productivity versus Q2'23

54% of stores improved margin, and in

12% of the stores, growth exceeded 5 p.p.

+16% growth in the contribution margin generated in the channel

1) SSS = "Same Store Sales"

5

Logistics

Growth in logistics services with reduction in delivery time

Fulfillment

Multimarketplace

# Clients

Revenue

New

+19%

+30%

sources

of

revenue

Q2'23

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q2'24

Transportation

(to non-seller third parties)

# Clients

Orders

+19%

+13%

Q2'23

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q2'24

Reduction in delivery time

Marketplace

Marketplace

Fulfillment

1P Grupo Casas Bahia

Deliveries notmanaged by

Deliveries managedby

Online and Offline

Grupo Casas Bahia

Grupo Casas Bahia

Grupo Casas Bahia

Continued

reduction

-43%

-19%

-5%

-14%

of

delivery

time

Q2'23

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q2'24

6

Installment Plan: portfolio growth with defaults under control

Strong brand, with a good history of default and a large addressable market in 91% of municipalities

Active Portfolio Evolution

(R$ billion)

5.6

5.7

5.5

5.4

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.3

5,5

8.5%

8.4%

9.5%

9.0%

9.1%

9.3%

9.4%

9.0%

8,5%

Q2'22

Q3'22

Q4'22

Q1'23

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Active Portfolio*

Over-90 Rate

* Active Portfolio = Customers overdue for up to 180 days

Quarterly Net Loss

HEALTHY

(R$ million)

DEFAULT

328

INDICATORS

256

252

241

261

249

239

263

5.8%

4.6%

4.5%

199

4.7%

4.9%

4.7%

4.5%

4,8%

3.7%

ADA (Allowance for Doubtful Accounts)

(R$ million)

624

658

627

611

601

601

595

587

586

11.3% 11.7% 11.4% 11.3% 11.4% 11.4% 11.2% 11.0% 10,6%

Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24

ADA Balance

ADA Balance / Active Portfolio

Installment Plan Penetration

(% in Brazil's Municipalities)

76%

78%

79%

81%

84%

84%

90%

90%

91%

Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24

Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24

Net loss considers late payment of more than 180 days | Q1'24 Includes R$ 54 MM of portfolio sale

7

TRANSFORMATION PLAN

STATUS

REVIEW OF THE 1st YEAR OF THE TRANSFORMATION PLAN

> Levers presented in the Plan in Q2'23

What was delivered until Q2'24

Revenue

Variable

Costs

Fixed

Costs

Services Efficiency

Pricing & Promotion

Sales Channels

Mix &

Assortment Review

Marketing Efficiency

Commercial Efficiency

Renegotiation of indirects

Staff Review

IT costs

Footprint and Store

Profitability

Freight & DCs optimization

  • Increase penetration and profitability of installment plan and additional services
  • Re-allocationof investments across channels and categories to maximize margin
  • GeoFast launch for greater efficacy and lower costs in traditional media
  • Renegotiation of indirects
  • Corp./store overhead review, pursuing great efficient levels
  • Footprint review by shutting down 50-100 stores with poor margins; rental costs review, amongst others
  • DC productivity improvement, and rented footprint adjustment, in line with inventory shrinkage
  • Greater service penetration (+3 p.p. y/y to 16%)
  • Record penetration of online installment plan (7.9% of online 1P)
  • +10% increase in 12-month 3P revenue (+8% in 6 months)
  • Review of B2B and Marketplace operations for greater profitability
  • 23 categories fully migrated to 3P
  • -8.5%reduction in third-party service expenses (6 months), with control tower implementation
  • +10 k positions reduced until Q2'24
  • 60 stores closed since 2023 and Store Recovery Plan
  • Mg. improvement in 54% of stores, 12% with an increase above 5 p.p. other stores remained stable
  • -7%reduction in leasing expenses over 12 months, even with an increase of +2.5% in the IGP-M accumulated over 12 months

9 DCs readjusted, including 4 closures

9

REVIEW OF THE 1st YEAR OF THE TRANSFORMATION PLAN

Cost of

Capital

-------------

  • Levers presented in the Plan in Q2'23

Assortment Migration to 3P

Migration of categories to 3P

  • Inventory reduction with sales actions (R$ 1 Bn and <90 days)

What was delivered until Q2'24

23 categories fully migrated from 1P to 3P

Reduction of R$1.4 Bn in inventory y/y in Q2'24

82 days of term (reduction of 15 days y/y)

Inventory quality: 92% in up to 90 days (+ 15 p.p. y/y)

Cash

Flow

Capital

Structure

Inventory reduction

Payment policy review

Installment Plan

Financing

Liability Management

Asset monetization

  • Review of store assortment
  • Review of purchasing plan
  • Changes in Financing Model of the Installment Plan
  • Financing Diversification
  • Ongoing process of enhancing debt profile
  • ~R$ 4 Bi Potential in 2023
    (R$2 Bn in gross monetization, R$1 billion in inventory and other assets)

Reduction of -9% in losses over 12 months (-13% over 6 months)

64% improvement in free cash flow over 12 months

(+73% over 6 months)

Best Free Cash Flow in the first half of the year in the last five years

FIDC operational preparation: banking correspondent in 100% of

stores, digital biometrics, CCB contract and systems integration

X FIDC fundraising

  • Follow On for R$623 MM raise in Sep/23
  • Debt Re-profiling conclusion of R$ 4,1 Bn
  • Reduction of R$ 1.4 Bn in inventory y/y in Q2'24
  • Monetization of R$1.7 Bn in tax assets (net impact over 12 months)
    10

