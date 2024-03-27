Q4'23 Results

Renato Franklin - CEO

Hello! Welcome to the presentaon of results of Grupo Casas Bahia, for the 4th quarter of 2023. This video is provided along with the earnings release. Tomorrow we will hold our live video conference for the quesons and answers session.

Q4'23 Highlights

The fourth quarter of 2023 was remarked by important advances in our Transformaon Plan, which priorizes robust free cash ﬂow and improvement of the return on invested capital, above the cost of capital. Therefore, we have proceeded with the necessary restructuring in 2023, and should gradually harvest the beneﬁts of these adjustments throughout 2024, which shall put us in a strengthened posion to grow in a structural and sustainable manner during 2025.

The iniaves have evolved within the planned schedule, with some acons being carried out ahead of schedule. An example thereof is the cost reducon front, where, in terms of personnel, we had an adjustment of more than 8 thousand posions reduced by Q4'23, seeking synergies and priorizing our core acvity - this includes a 42% reducon in senior leadership posions by simplifying structures, which brings more agility to our Company; we had the closure of 55 stores which detracted our contribuon margin; 30% annual reducon in markeng costs; we also carried out the resizing of 4 Distribuon Centers.

On the cost of capital front, adjustment to the purchasing plan and the reducon of excess inventory allowed the release of R$ 1.2 billion and a reducon in the storage period from 95 to 76 days - a record level for the Company, recalling that the inial purpose was to be below 90 days.

We launched the new Casas Bahia Ads plaorm, which explores the concept of retail media and contributes to increased revenue and margin. Our sellers and suppliers now have the enre ecosystem of Grupo Casas Bahia available for them, beneﬁng from our omnichannel approach and our enre audience to use the most appropriate channel for their product. With full autonomy through the plaorm, sellers monitor and opmize their campaigns, reaching a qualiﬁed and segmented audience, consequently bringing greater visibility and conversion in sales.

In March 2024, we announced the extension of the debt proﬁle, in the amount of R$1.5 billion for a period of 3 years - reinforcing the understanding and conﬁdence of ﬁnancial instuons on the evoluon of our Transformaon Plan. Thus, short-term maturies, which previously represented 59% of the indebtedness, now represent 30% of the total.

And I further highlight the generaon of R$778 million in liquidity in the quarter, which allowed us to close 2023 with R$3.6 billion - a healthy posion for short-term and medium-term capital requirements.

Despite the short period - considering review of the strategy, changes in management, concepon of the Plan, disclosure of this Transformaon Plan back on August 10 and most of the iniaves put in place in the 2H23 - we are convinced that we are in right path to making Grupo Casas Bahia increasingly perennial, resilient to adverse scenarios and with robust and sustainable liquidity for the coming years.

I now give the ﬂoor to Elcio for the ﬁnancial highlights.

Elcio Ito - CFO Q4'23 Results

Thank you, Renato, and hello everyone!

My presentaon today essenally covers 3 parts. The ﬁrst refers to the Transformaon Plan and its impacts on the ﬁnancial statements. The second part is about our priority, which managing the Company through cash ﬂow and liquidity. And the last one refers to the capital structure and the recent debt re-proﬁling.

For a beer understanding, we inially present the accounng values as reported, then the details of the non-recurring eﬀects of the period and, for a beer basis of comparison, simulaon of the performance excluding these impacts.

We recall that in Q4'22, we had the eﬀect of renewal of the co-branded credit card partnership, while in Q4'23 we had speciﬁc impacts from the Transformaon Plan, in addion to the tax provision relang to DIFAL 2022.

In terms of the gross revenue, we experienced 11.3% drop. It is essenal that we understand the reasons for that event: First: the sll challenging macroeconomic scenario. Second: the basis of comparison for the Q4'22 is high due to the FIFA World Cup, which generated an addional volume of sales, especially TVs, where our performance is remarkably strong. And there are 3 movements, associated with the transformaon plan, which despite having an impact on revenue, were carried out consciously, priorizing the proﬁtability of the operaon: we stopped working in 23 categories in 1P, which reduces revenue, but we connued to serve our customer via 3P, earning a commission. We closed 55 stores throughout 2023, which in our understanding, were not adding value to the Company. We also reduced incenves in the B2B channel, consequently experiencing drop in sales volume.

Gross proﬁt reached R$2.1 billion, with a margin of 28.7%. This represents an improvement of 2 p.p. year over year. It is worth nong that the impact of the stock clearance sale on Q4 result was substanally lower than in Q3. Therefore, there was an increase of 4.6 p.p. in the accounng gross margin in relaon to Q3.

Expenses decreased by 4.4% year over year, already capturing part of the gains from the Transformaon Plan iniaves already implemented. The full beneﬁt will be observed throughout 2024, as menoned by Renato. It is worth highlighng the 18% drop in personnel expenses, evidencing the eﬃciency and staﬀ adjustment iniaves. It should be recalled that we reduced 20% of the Company's staﬀ and 42% of senior leadership posions last year. Furthermore, we had a reducon in installment plan losses and an opmizaon of markeng expenses.

Therefore, adjusted EBITDA was R$276 million, with a margin of 3.7%, excluding the impact of 1.5 p.p. of speciﬁc and non-recurring eﬀects.

The net ﬁnancial expenses totaled R$711 million, sll reﬂecng the high level of interest rates. And, accordingly, we recorded a negave EBIT of R$844 million.

Inventory

In terms of inventory, we reduced the balance by R$1.2 billion compared to the previous year, closing at R$4.4 billion.

Compared to Dec/22, we have a 63% reducon in inventory over 90 days. In other words, this reducon movement had a speciﬁc focus on slower-moving and older inventory. With each passing month, this inventory had a carrying cost and a lower commercial sales value due to the technological lag.

Inventory below 90 days decreased by just 2%, in order to guarantee an adequate level to avoid sales disrupons. A simple formula, R$1.2 billion mulplied by the average cost of capital, we are talking about savings in ﬁnancial expenses of around R$200 million per year.

Consequently, the average stock period decreased from 94 days in Q4'22 to 76 days in Q4'23. In other words, a reducon of 18 days, which is the lowest historical level ever recorded at the Company, even exceeding the Transformaon Plan's inial target of less than 90 days.

Capital Management

The movement towards reducing inventories combined with adequate management of suppliers led to an improvement of 11 days, year over year.

The investment level also reﬂects a moment of greater raonality and liquidity preservaon. Thus, capex went from R$1 billion per year to R$387 million last year due to the less expansionary moment and the terminaon of non-core projects for our strategy. It is important to note that we connue to invest in essenal projects, such as infrastructure and technology eﬃciency gains to improve the consumer experience on the website.

Taxes

In 2023, we accelerated the tax credit monezaon processes, which allowed a net impact on cash ﬂow of R$1.3 billion in the year. This impact reﬂects the eﬀort in sales of tax credits to third pares, reducon in structural inventory levels, focus on margin and proﬁtability, and, ﬁnally, greater logiscal-tax eﬃciency in the operaon. We observed a reducon of R$1.2 billion in the balance of ICMS recoverable on the Company's balance sheet.

Labor Liabilies

In terms of labor liabilies, I reinforce that governance and controls are at very high levels. We raﬁed the enre process with external advisors to ensure this governance.

I shall now provide some details about what we call legacy liabilies and recurring liabilies. Legacies are lawsuits unl 2019, which have an average cket price for resolving cases that is 6x more expensive than a recurring lawsuit. We observed an annual reducon in these legacy lawsuits. As we ﬁnalize legacy lawsuits, the expense and cash disbursement of labor lawsuits as a whole tends to fall. Labor grievances totaled R$1.2 billion in 2023, the same level as the previous year. Of this amount, approximately 70% was aributed to legacy lawsuits.

Indirect Cash Flow

We have already referred to several iniaves that impacted cash ﬂow. We had the best free cash ﬂow in the year, generang R$721 million, which is enough to pay interest of R$625 million in the quarter. Added to the net inﬂows for the period, we went from a liquidity balance of R$2.8 to R$3.6 billion at the end of the year.

I also note that in 2023 we managed to achieve the best free cash ﬂow in recent years. Thus, we went from a consumpon dynamic in the last 3 years to a posive generaon of R$648 million in 2023. Without a doubt, this is sll insuﬃcient to meet debt service obligaons, but a very important reversal.

Leverage and Liquidity

Our gross indebtedness ended the year at R$3.9 billion. Regarding the amorzaon schedule, I would like to emphasize the extension of the debt proﬁle previously menoned by Renato, in the amount of R$1.5 billion and a 3-year term.

Thus, short-term maturies, which previously represented 59%, now represent 31% of the indebtedness in the new amorzaon schedule.

The short-term liquidity rao, represented by total liquidity divided by short-term debt, was 1.5x in Q3 and we ended the year at 2.9x post debt extension.

It is important to reinforce that we are in compliance with the ﬁnancial covenants. And we connue working to reinforce and strengthen the Company's capital structure.

I give the ﬂoor back to Renato. Thank you all.

Renato Franklin - CEO

Main Messages from 2023

Thank you Elcio. In 2023, we took important steps towards building a proﬁtable and long-lasng Company. We revisited our strategy towards a specialist player approach, focusing on what we have experse in and know how to operate with proﬁt. Our categories we call core. We changed our corporate name to Grupo Casas Bahia and brought back the 'Totally Dedicated to You' culture, conﬁrming the "back to basic" mentality internally and the recognion of thousands of customers. We also count on the engagement of our enre Grupo Casas Bahia super team.

As previously menoned, we have structured and advanced in the execuon of the Transformaon Plan, which will allow addional gains of R$1.5 to R$1.6 billion in EBT in opportunies already structured and parally implemented for capture in the short term.

We raised signiﬁcant amounts of R$ 623 million through follow-on, R$ 682 million in CCB and agreement and ended the year with R$ 3.6 billion in liquidity posion, behind the previous year, solely due to market events that reduced CDCI limits and supplier agreement. I emphasize once again the lengthening of short and medium term debt and that we have a sasfactory liquidity posion for the Company's requirements.

Short Term Vision

The macro scenario connues to be challenging in 2024, with demand sll suppressed by market condions for granng credit and interest rate levels.

Resilience of the employment level and the sign of a drop in interest rates, with an impact on the reducon of ﬁnancial expenses and the historical correlaon in the sales of products in our core category, could bring opportunies to be captured by the Company throughout the year. Accordingly, we maintain our focus on the operaon of our Company, our deliveries and operaonal eﬃciency, irrespecve of external factors. Our Transformaon Plan is being well executed by the team, carrying out important acons that will generate beneﬁts captured every quarter. We are close, aligned and have the support of partner instuons for the short term.

I am conﬁdent in the execuon of the plan, and I emphasize that there is the possibility of advancing some objecves that were planned for Q3'24 for the Q2'24, which reassures that we are on the right path to achieving the targets set out in the Transformaon Plan.

Prospects for 2025

Regarding the prospects for 2025, we are undergoing a gradual process of operaonal, ﬁnancial and capital structure improvement so that Grupo Casas Bahia becomes a benchmark in value generaon and return on invested capital in 2025.

Our goal is to be the largest specialist electronics and furniture retailer in Brazil. This posion is only achieved by maintaining the status of leader in the core categories, but with GMV growth and greater scale, gaining online market share in these categories and exploring markets in the physical channel, which are sll lile penetrated currently.

We want to oﬀer a comprehensive, uncomplicated and customized purchasing journey to our customers through a complete porolio of products in these core categories, oﬀering services that are also related to these categories, excellence in assisted sales and using our enre database to assist in conversion of sales.

We aim to generate value for our stakeholders with an eﬃcient, lean operaon, which provides robust margins for the sector and sustainable cash generaon through high-return assets.

This should all be accomplished in a diverse environment, with strong corporate governance and which values good ESG pracces on a daily basis, fostering a culture of collaboraon, high performance, recognion and growth based on meritocracy.

We are opmisc about the future, very conﬁdent that we are on the right path and very clear about our targets. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers, our employees, suppliers, ﬁnancial instuons and other stakeholders. We will connue to be Totally Dedicated to You! Thank you all very much and see you tomorrow at our video conference.