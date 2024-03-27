RESULTS

MAIN MESSAGES - Q4'23

Reduction of R$ 1.2 BN vs Q4'22 and R$ 0.6 BN vs Q3'23, focus on low-turnover inventory

Inventory days: 76 days in Q4'23

( vs 83 days in Q3'23 and 94 days in Q4'22)

HISTORICAL LOW OF INVENTORY DAYS

Final liquidity balance at R$ 3.6 billion in Q4'23

(vs R$2.8 billion in Q3'23)

Free cash flow

R$ 721 MM in Q4'23

R$ 648 MM in 2023

(after 3 years of consumption)

OMNICHANNEL

OMNICHANNEL 1P/3P

1P Brick-and-mortar: resilience, even with the closure of 55 stores with negative contribution margin 1P online: readjustment with discontinuity of unprofitable categories

3P online: complementarity, with revenue growth and profitability

1P GMV BRICK-AND-MORTAR

R$ BN

1P GMV ONLINE

R$ BN

3P GMV

R$ BN

3P REVENUE

R$ MM

23,8

24,0

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

Source Online Market Share: Confi. Neotrust - GMV online 1P and 3P | Offline Market Share: GFK

INNOVATON

A HUB OF SOLUTIONS

Google, Affiliates, Facebook Ads and TikTok

Sponsored Showcases and Display with audience Intelligence

(Banner website)

TV

Email, Push and

WhatsApp

Digital Signage within the

Ads Platform

COMING SOON

Content ActionConsumer Survey

LOGISTICS

LOGISTICS

Expansion of new sources of revenue and profitability improving delivery times

Fulfillment MultimarketplaceTransport

(to non-seller third parties)

# Clients

Revenue

# Clients

Revenue

Q4'22

Q4'23

Marketplace

Deliveries not managed by

Q4'22

Q4'23

Q4'22

Reduction in delivery time across all services

Marketplace

Deliveries managed by

Q4'23

Q4'22

Q4'23

Fulfillment

Grupo Casas Bahia

1P Grupo Casas Bahia

Online and Offline

Grupo Casas Bahia

Grupo Casas Bahia

Q4'22

Q4'23

Q4'22

Q4'23

Q4'22

Q4'23

Q4'22

Q4'23

FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

6,0

FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

Installment Plans: sales leverage, profitability and default under control

Active Portfolio Evolution

(R$ BN)

5,5

5,0

4,5

4,0

3,5

3,0

2,5

2,0

Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23

Active Portfolio*

ADA (Allowance for Doubtful Accounts)

(R$ MM)

19,00%

17,00%

15,00%

13,00%

11,00%

9,00%

7,00%

5,00%

Over-90 Rate * Active Portfolio = Customers overdue for up to 180 days

720

19,00%

18,00%

670

17,00%

620

16,00%

570

15,00%

14,00%

520

13,00%

470

12,00%

420

11,00%

10,00%

370

Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23

ADA BalanceADA Balance / Active Portfolio

Quarterly Net Loss

(R$ MM)

328

350

256

252 4,6%

241 4,5%

261

249

239

300

199

183

5,8%

250

200

4,7%

4,9%

4,7% 4,5%

150

4,0%

3,6%

100

50

0

Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23

Net Loss

Net Loss / Active Portfolio

9,00%

Installment Plan Penetration

(% in Brazil's Municipalities)

100%

90%

8,00%

80%

7,00%

70%

60%

6,00%

50%

5,00%

78%

79%

81%

84%

84%

90%

40%

65%

71%

76%

30%

4,00%

20%

3,00%

10%

2,00%

0%

Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23

10

