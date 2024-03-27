RESULTS
1
MAIN MESSAGES - Q4'23
Reduction of R$ 1.2 BN vs Q4'22 and R$ 0.6 BN vs Q3'23, focus on low-turnover inventory
Inventory days: 76 days in Q4'23
( vs 83 days in Q3'23 and 94 days in Q4'22)
HISTORICAL LOW OF INVENTORY DAYS
Final liquidity balance at R$ 3.6 billion in Q4'23
(vs R$2.8 billion in Q3'23)
Free cash flow
R$ 721 MM in Q4'23
R$ 648 MM in 2023
(after 3 years of consumption)
OMNICHANNEL
OMNICHANNEL 1P/3P
1P Brick-and-mortar: resilience, even with the closure of 55 stores with negative contribution margin 1P online: readjustment with discontinuity of unprofitable categories
3P online: complementarity, with revenue growth and profitability
1P GMV BRICK-AND-MORTAR
R$ BN
1P GMV ONLINE
R$ BN
3P GMV
R$ BN
3P REVENUE
R$ MM
23,8
24,0
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
Source Online Market Share: Confi. Neotrust - GMV online 1P and 3P | Offline Market Share: GFK
INNOVATON
A HUB OF SOLUTIONS
Google, Affiliates, Facebook Ads and TikTok
Sponsored Showcases and Display with audience Intelligence
(Banner website)
TV
Email, Push and
Digital Signage within the
Ads Platform
COMING SOON
Content ActionConsumer Survey
LOGISTICS
LOGISTICS
Expansion of new sources of revenue and profitability improving delivery times
Fulfillment MultimarketplaceTransport
(to non-seller third parties)
# Clients
Revenue
# Clients
Revenue
Q4'22
Q4'23
Marketplace
Deliveries not managed by
Q4'22
Q4'23
Q4'22
Reduction in delivery time across all services
Marketplace
Deliveries managed by
Q4'23
Q4'22
Q4'23
Fulfillment
Grupo Casas Bahia
1P Grupo Casas Bahia
Online and Offline
Grupo Casas Bahia
Grupo Casas Bahia
Q4'22
Q4'23
Q4'22
Q4'23
Q4'22
Q4'23
Q4'22
Q4'23
FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS
6,0
FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS
Installment Plans: sales leverage, profitability and default under control
Active Portfolio Evolution
(R$ BN)
5,5
5,0
4,5
4,0
3,5
3,0
2,5
2,0
Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23
Active Portfolio*
ADA (Allowance for Doubtful Accounts)
(R$ MM)
19,00%
17,00%
15,00%
13,00%
11,00%
9,00%
7,00%
5,00%
Over-90 Rate * Active Portfolio = Customers overdue for up to 180 days
720
19,00%
18,00%
670
17,00%
620
16,00%
570
15,00%
14,00%
520
13,00%
470
12,00%
420
11,00%
10,00%
370
Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23
ADA BalanceADA Balance / Active Portfolio
Quarterly Net Loss
(R$ MM)
328
350
256
252 4,6%
241 4,5%
261
249
239
300
199
183
5,8%
250
200
4,7%
4,9%
4,7% 4,5%
150
4,0%
3,6%
100
50
0
Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23
Net Loss
Net Loss / Active Portfolio
9,00%
Installment Plan Penetration
(% in Brazil's Municipalities)
100%
90%
8,00%
80%
7,00%
70%
60%
6,00%
50%
5,00%
78%
79%
81%
84%
84%
90%
40%
65%
71%
76%
30%
4,00%
20%
3,00%
10%
2,00%
0%
Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23
10
