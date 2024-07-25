Results presentation 6M2024
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A.
Index
01 Keys of the period
02 Information 6M2024
- Income statement
- Capital, investments and solvency
03 Calendar and annexes
Presentation based on data from the 6M2024 report published on 25/07/2024
2
01.
Keys of the period
3
01
6M2024: executive summary
Turnover x10
4,590 4,883 5,246 5,793
3,826
3,076
1,862
GROWTH
Total turnover and
business distribution
Consolidated result
PROFITABILITY
3,277.6 M€ +1.6%
54.3% Traditional business
41.6% Credit insurance business
4.1% Funeral business
380.3 M€ +10.6%
553
1999 2005 2010 2015 2020 2021 2022 2023
Results x18
615
468
543
552
296
270
487
427
176
209
268
262
33
138
181
Combined ratio
90.0 % -1.8 p.p. Traditional business
74.7 % +3.3 p.p. Credit insurance business
1999 2005 2010 2015 2020 2021 2022 2023
SOLVENCY
Permanent resources
at market value
6,188.4 M€
Shareholder remuneration 2023
134.12 M€
Permanent resources x17
4,663 5,192 4,916
3,263
2,135
1,296
332
5,739
1999 2005 2010 2015 2020 2021 2022 2023
The accompanying information has been prepared in accordance with the accounting standards for insurance contracts (IFRS4).
See slides IFRS17 (26 and 27)
4
01
Global economic environment
Global economy remains resilient despite uneven growth
Global
GDP
+3.5%
22
+3.3%
23
+3.2%
24e
USA
GDP
+1.9%
22
+2.5%
23
+2.6%
24e
Latam
GDP
+4.2%
22
+2.3%
23
+1.9%
24e
Emerging and developing economies in Asia
GDP
+4.4%
22
+5.7%
23
+5.4%
24e
Eurozone
GDP
+3.4%
22
+0.5%
23
+0.9%
24e
Spain
GDP
+5.8%
22
+2.5%
23
+2.4%
24e
United Kingdom
GDP +4.3% 22 +0.1% 23 +0.7% 24e
Source: International Monetary Fund. July 2024 Report
5
01
Financial markets
Stock Markets
Market appreciation 6M2024
MSCI World
+14.5% S&P
IBEX35
+14.2% MSCI World
S&P
+8.2% EURO STOXX 50
EURO STOXX 50
+8.3% IBEX35
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Interest rates
5
3,4
5
3,2
7.5
5,1
2.5
3,4
2.5
5
2,5
0
0
2.5
4,4
-2.5
-2.5
0
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
Spain 10 year bond
Spain 1 year bond
Germany 10 year bond
Germany 1 year bond
USA 10 year bond
USA 1 year bond
Source: Bloomberg. Updated June 2024
6
01
Spanish insurance sector
Insurance sector in Spain decreases by 2.2% in turnover, mainly due to the evolution of Life premiums
Premiums (M€)
76,364
55,486
2.5% 12.3% -0.6%
1.6%
-0.4%-8.2%
4.9%
4.9%
17.8%
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Technical account result
(Technical R. + Financial R.)
6,498
5,111
-28.5%
23.6%
12.6%
-7.1%
5.4%
16.3%
1.5%
7.4%
2.9%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Insurance sector premiums 6M2024:
-2.2%
3.0%
-17.2%
-14.1%Life
RiskSaving
9.1%
7.4%
8.4%
6.3%
Motor
Health
Multi-risk
Other
7.8% Non-life
Source: ICEA closing June 2024
7
01
GCO in 6M2024
Income (€ million)
6M 2023
6M 2024
% Chg.
Traditional business
1,718.2
1,780.3
3.6%
Recurring premiums
1,523.2
1,616.8
6.1%
Single life premiums
195.0
163.6
-16.1%
Credit insurance business
1,399.2
1,361.8
-2.7%
Insurance turnover
3,117.4
3,142.1
0.8%
Funeral business income*
107.3
135.5
26.2%
Total turnover
3,224.7
3,277.6
1.6%
Results (€ million)
6M 2023
6M 2024
% Chg.
Ordinary result of the traditional business
135.1
156.1
15.5%
Ordinary result of the credit insurance business
211.9
209.2
-1.3%
Recurring result from funeral business*
8.0
12.1
52.0%
Non-ordinary result
-11.1
2.9
---
Consolidated result
343.9
380.3
10.6%
Attributable result
308.9
344.6
11.6%
*Memora data are included as of February 2023
8
01
GCO Diversification 12M2023
Balanced portfolio, complete offer
3.9%
Funeral business
Life 20.0%
Credit insurance 34.3%
Other 6.7%
43.2%
Motor 11.9%
Credit insurance business
Income from information 3.2%
Surety insurance 3.3%
29,6% retained business
Multi-risk 14.3%
52.9%
Accepted reinsurance 2.4%
Traditional business
9
01
Global presence
6th Largest insurance group in Spain
1st Largest funeral business in Iberian Peninsula
2nd Largest credit insurance group in the world
Diversification
by countries
- 64.2% Spain
- 10.7% Central and Northern Europe
- 15.0% Western Europe
50 countries
■
3.5%
Southern europe
1,370 offices
■
3.3%
Asia and rest of the world
■
3.3%
The Americas
10
