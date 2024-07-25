Results presentation 6M2024

Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A.

Index

01 Keys of the period

02 Information 6M2024

  • Income statement
  • Capital, investments and solvency

03 Calendar and annexes

Presentation based on data from the 6M2024 report published on 25/07/2024

2

01.

Keys of the period

3

01

6M2024: executive summary

Turnover x10

4,590 4,883 5,246 5,793

3,826

3,076

1,862

GROWTH

Total turnover and

business distribution

Consolidated result

PROFITABILITY

3,277.6 M€ +1.6%

54.3% Traditional business

41.6% Credit insurance business

4.1% Funeral business

380.3 M€ +10.6%

553

1999 2005 2010 2015 2020 2021 2022 2023

Results x18

615

468

543

552

296

270

487

427

176

209

268

262

33

138

181

Combined ratio

90.0 % -1.8 p.p. Traditional business

74.7 % +3.3 p.p. Credit insurance business

1999 2005 2010 2015 2020 2021 2022 2023

SOLVENCY

Permanent resources

at market value

6,188.4 M€

Shareholder remuneration 2023

134.12 M€

Permanent resources x17

4,663 5,192 4,916

3,263

2,135

1,296

332

5,739

1999 2005 2010 2015 2020 2021 2022 2023

The accompanying information has been prepared in accordance with the accounting standards for insurance contracts (IFRS4).

See slides IFRS17 (26 and 27)

4

01

Global economic environment

Global economy remains resilient despite uneven growth

Global

GDP

+3.5%

22

+3.3%

23

+3.2%

24e

USA

GDP

+1.9%

22

+2.5%

23

+2.6%

24e

Latam

GDP

+4.2%

22

+2.3%

23

+1.9%

24e

Emerging and developing economies in Asia

GDP

+4.4%

22

+5.7%

23

+5.4%

24e

Eurozone

GDP

+3.4%

22

+0.5%

23

+0.9%

24e

Spain

GDP

+5.8%

22

+2.5%

23

+2.4%

24e

United Kingdom

GDP +4.3% 22 +0.1% 23 +0.7% 24e

Source: International Monetary Fund. July 2024 Report

5

01

Financial markets

Stock Markets

Market appreciation 6M2024

MSCI World

+14.5% S&P

IBEX35

+14.2% MSCI World

S&P

+8.2% EURO STOXX 50

EURO STOXX 50

+8.3% IBEX35

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Interest rates

5

3,4

5

3,2

7.5

5,1

2.5

3,4

2.5

5

2,5

0

0

2.5

4,4

-2.5

-2.5

0

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024

Spain 10 year bond

Spain 1 year bond

Germany 10 year bond

Germany 1 year bond

USA 10 year bond

USA 1 year bond

Source: Bloomberg. Updated June 2024

6

01

Spanish insurance sector

Insurance sector in Spain decreases by 2.2% in turnover, mainly due to the evolution of Life premiums

Premiums (M€)

76,364

55,486

2.5% 12.3% -0.6%

1.6%

-0.4%-8.2%

4.9%

4.9%

17.8%

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Technical account result

(Technical R. + Financial R.)

6,498

5,111

-28.5%

23.6%

12.6%

-7.1%

5.4%

16.3%

1.5%

7.4%

2.9%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Insurance sector premiums 6M2024:

-2.2%

3.0%

-17.2%

-14.1%Life

RiskSaving

9.1%

7.4%

8.4%

6.3%

Motor

Health

Multi-risk

Other

7.8% Non-life

Source: ICEA closing June 2024

7

01

GCO in 6M2024

Income (€ million)

6M 2023

6M 2024

% Chg.

Traditional business

1,718.2

1,780.3

3.6%

Recurring premiums

1,523.2

1,616.8

6.1%

Single life premiums

195.0

163.6

-16.1%

Credit insurance business

1,399.2

1,361.8

-2.7%

Insurance turnover

3,117.4

3,142.1

0.8%

Funeral business income*

107.3

135.5

26.2%

Total turnover

3,224.7

3,277.6

1.6%

Results (€ million)

6M 2023

6M 2024

% Chg.

Ordinary result of the traditional business

135.1

156.1

15.5%

Ordinary result of the credit insurance business

211.9

209.2

-1.3%

Recurring result from funeral business*

8.0

12.1

52.0%

Non-ordinary result

-11.1

2.9

---

Consolidated result

343.9

380.3

10.6%

Attributable result

308.9

344.6

11.6%

*Memora data are included as of February 2023

8

01

GCO Diversification 12M2023

Balanced portfolio, complete offer

3.9%

Funeral business

Life 20.0%

Credit insurance 34.3%

Other 6.7%

43.2%

Motor 11.9%

Credit insurance business

Income from information 3.2%

Surety insurance 3.3%

29,6% retained business

Multi-risk 14.3%

52.9%

Accepted reinsurance 2.4%

Traditional business

9

01

Global presence

6th Largest insurance group in Spain

1st Largest funeral business in Iberian Peninsula

2nd Largest credit insurance group in the world

Diversification

by countries

  • 64.2% Spain
  • 10.7% Central and Northern Europe
  • 15.0% Western Europe

50 countries

3.5%

Southern europe

1,370 offices

3.3%

Asia and rest of the world

3.3%

The Americas

10

