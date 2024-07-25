Grupo Catalana Occidente SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the insurance and reinsurance sectors. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Life insurance, Non-life insurance and Others. The Life insurance division offers insurance policies related to health and life coverage. The Life insurance division provides property, vehicle, home, casualty and credit guarantee insurance, among others. The Others division includes services offered by Atradius NV, such as credit insurance and reinsurance, financial advisory and debt collection. The Company operates through Grupo Previsora Bilbaina, Azkaran SL, Seguros Catalana Occidente Sociedad Anonima de Seguros y Reaseguros, Grupo Compania Espanola de Credito y Caucion SL and Bilbao Compania Anonima de Seguros y Reaseguros SA, among others. The Company is a subsidiary of Inoc SA.