Occident has launched its insurance policy for electric motorcycles and mopeds with specific coverage and services for this type of vehicle. With this launch, not only has the company strengthened its commitment to sustainable personal mobility, it has also been able to offer its customers one of the most comprehensive insurance policies on the market in this segment. In 2023, 14,930 two-wheeled electric vehicles were registered in Spain, taking the total number of such vehicles to more than 105,000. Of the two-wheeled electric vehicles on the roads of Spain, 30% are in a city with a population of more than half a million, according to the figures provided by ANESDOR (National Association of Companies in the Two-Wheel Sector).

Occident's insurance policy for electric motorcycles and mopeds includes guarantees for both the vehicle's charging cable and its private charging station, due to acts of vandalism, theft or fire, as well as damage caused by an accident due to cyberattack. Travel assistance is also offered, covering the towing due to lack of battery charging from km 0 and offering on-site charging, where possible. This policy also guarantees replacement of the battery In the event of the battery being affected by fire, explosion or theft if there is also damage to the rest of the vehicle.

This insurance policy not only guarantees the comprehensive protection of the vehicle with specific coverage, but also offers a series of optional and courtesy advantages to meet the needs of electric motorcycle drivers. In this regard, in addition to compulsory civil liability for motor vehicles, the policy covers the civil liability of the insured party as a pedestrian or cyclist. It also offers defence against traffic administrative offences, as well as accident coverage for both the driver and its occupants. It can also cover damage to clothing and the helmet in the event of a traffic accident, among others.

In the words of the Occident Director of Motor Vehicle Insurance, Rafael Moyano: "At Occident, we continue innovating and being committed to sustainable mobility, offering our customers peace of mind and confidence so that they can enjoy their electric vehicles without worries. Our insurance policy for electric motorcycles and mopeds reflects our dedication to providing solutions that reflect current and future mobility trends".

A focus on sustainable mobility

Occident has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and the new forms of mobility, leading the way in the sector with the first specific offer for plug-in electric and hybrid vehicles. In 2022, it launched the Personal Mobility insurance policy to protect people on their daily journeys, regardless of the mode of transport they use. In 2023, the company strengthened its commitment to sustainable mobility by improving its product for plug-in electric and hybrid vehicles, adding innovative coverage such as protection against cyberattack damage and towing services in the event of a lack of battery charging.