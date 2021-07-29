Grupo Catalana Occidente S A : 6M 2021 Result
Quarterly Report 6M2021
Grupo Catalana Occidente S.A.
Table of contents
@gco_news
Report 6M2021 Grupo Catalana Occidente
01. Keys of the period 6M2021 ................................................................................................................................
3
Key financial figures....................................................................................................................................................................
4
Business diversification .............................................................................................................................................................
6
Outlook and challenges for 2021 ............................................................................................................................................
7
Group Performance in 6M2021...............................................................................................................................................
8
GCO shares and dividends .........................................................................................................................................................
9
Market environment..................................................................................................................................................................
10
Group actions against COVID-19 ............................................................................................................................................
11
02. Business performance in 6M2021 ...................................................................................................................
12
Traditional business...................................................................................................................................................................
13
Credit insurance business........................................................................................................................................................
16
Investments and funds under management.....................................................................................................................
18
Capital management.................................................................................................................................................................
20
Sustainability .............................................................................................................................................................................
21
03. Annexes...............................................................................................................................................................
22
About Grupo Catalana Occidente ..........................................................................................................................................
23
Additional information for credit insurance....................................................................................................................
24
Expenses and commissions ...................................................................................................................................................
26
Financial result...........................................................................................................................................................................
26
Non-recurring result.................................................................................................................................................................
26
Balance sheet................................................................................................................................................................................
27
Corporate structure ...................................................................................................................................................................
28
Board of Directors......................................................................................................................................................................
29
Calendar and contact ................................................................................................................................................................
30
Glossary..........................................................................................................................................................................................
31
Legal note......................................................................................................................................................................................
35
2
Report 6M2021 Grupo Catalana Occidente
01 Keys of the period 6M2021
Report 6M2021 Grupo Catalana Occidente
Key financial figures
In the first half of the year, the Group's turnover and profit increased compared to the previous year
Growth
Increase of 4.6% in turnover.
Profitability
Increase of 47.0% in the attributed result, with Ū219.4 million.
Improvement in recurrent earnings in the traditional business and in the credit insurance business, which continues to be exposed to the performance of COVID-19:
+1.0% in the traditional business, with Ū130.1 million.
+202.2% in the credit insurance business, with
Ū108.2 million.
Combined ratio:
87.9% in traditional business (non-life).
60.5% in the credit insurance business (gross).
Commitment to shareholders: first dividend for the 2021 financial year of Ū20.0 million, an increase of 5% over the first dividend of the previous financial year.
Solvency
The Solvency II ratio at the close of 2020 for the Group is 216%.
Attributed result
Consolidated result
Ū219.4 M
Turnover
+47.0%
Ū238.8 M
Ū2,639.5 M
+53.5%
+4.6%
Recurring result
Managed funds
traditional business
+
Ū130.1 M
Ū15,198.8 M
+1.0%
+3.0%
Recurring result
Technical provisions
credit insurance
Ū108.2 M
Ū11,331.2 M
+202.2%
+3.2%
Ū4,908.1 M
+5.2%
Permanent resources at
Report 6M2021 Grupo Catalana Occidente
Key financial figures
6M2020
6M2021
% Chg.
20-21
GROWTH
Turnover
2,522.4
2,639.5
4.6%
- Traditional business
1,499.0
1,525.7
1.8%
- Credit insurance business
1,023.4
1,113.8
8.8%
PROFITABILITY
Consolidated result
155.6
238.8
53.5%
- Traditional business
128.8
130.1
1.0%
- Credit insurance business
35.8
108.2
202.2%
- Non-recurring
-9.0
0.5
Attributed result
149.3
219.4
47.0%
Combined traditional business ratio
88.4%
87.9%
-0.5
Combined gross ratio credit insurance
94.3%
60.5%
-33.8
Dividend per share
Pay-out
Share price
20.5
32.6
58.8%
PER
7.48
11.8
ROE
NON-FINANCIAL DATA
Number of employees
7,394
7,311
-1.1%
Number of offices
1,490
1,464
-1.7%
Number of intermediaries
17,076
17,052
-0.1%
12M2020
6M2021
% Chg.
20-21
SOLVENCY
Permanent resources at market value
4,663.4
4,908.1
5.2%
Technical provisions
10,982.5
11,331.2
3.2%
Managed funds
14,758.9
15,198.8
3.0%
12M2020
4,559.5
2,720.4
1,839.1
270.1
238.6
50.4 -18.9 262.3 88.6% 94.1%
0.88
40.4%
29.2
13.34
7.3%
7,384
17,042
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Grupo Catalana de Occidente SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 12:38:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.
Sales 2021
4 551 M
5 404 M
5 404 M
Net income 2021
361 M
429 M
429 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
10,1x
Yield 2021
2,99%
Capitalization
3 804 M
4 491 M
4 517 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
32,5%
Chart GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
32,25 €
Average target price
38,91 €
Spread / Average Target
20,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.