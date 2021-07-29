Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCO   ES0116920333

GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.

(GCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grupo Catalana Occidente S A : 6M 2021 Result

07/29/2021 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Report 6M2021

Grupo Catalana Occidente S.A.

Table of contents

@gco_news

Report 6M2021 Grupo Catalana Occidente

01. Keys of the period 6M2021 ................................................................................................................................

3

Key financial figures....................................................................................................................................................................

4

Business diversification .............................................................................................................................................................

6

Outlook and challenges for 2021 ............................................................................................................................................

7

Group Performance in 6M2021...............................................................................................................................................

8

GCO shares and dividends .........................................................................................................................................................

9

Market environment..................................................................................................................................................................

10

Group actions against COVID-19 ............................................................................................................................................

11

02. Business performance in 6M2021 ...................................................................................................................

12

Traditional business...................................................................................................................................................................

13

Credit insurance business........................................................................................................................................................

16

Investments and funds under management.....................................................................................................................

18

Capital management.................................................................................................................................................................

20

Sustainability .............................................................................................................................................................................

21

03. Annexes...............................................................................................................................................................

22

About Grupo Catalana Occidente ..........................................................................................................................................

23

Additional information for credit insurance....................................................................................................................

24

Expenses and commissions ...................................................................................................................................................

26

Financial result...........................................................................................................................................................................

26

Non-recurring result.................................................................................................................................................................

26

Balance sheet................................................................................................................................................................................

27

Corporate structure ...................................................................................................................................................................

28

Board of Directors......................................................................................................................................................................

29

Calendar and contact ................................................................................................................................................................

30

Glossary..........................................................................................................................................................................................

31

Legal note......................................................................................................................................................................................

35

2

Report 6M2021 Grupo Catalana Occidente

01 Keys of the period 6M2021

3

Report 6M2021 Grupo Catalana Occidente

Key financial figures

In the first half of the year, the Group's turnover and profit increased compared to the previous year

Growth

  • Increase of 4.6% in turnover.

Profitability

  • Increase of 47.0% in the attributed result, with Ū219.4 million.
  • Improvement in recurrent earnings in the traditional business and in the credit insurance business, which continues to be exposed to the performance of COVID-19:
    • +1.0% in the traditional business, with Ū130.1 million.
    • +202.2% in the credit insurance business, with
      Ū108.2 million.
  • Combined ratio:
    • 87.9% in traditional business (non-life).
    • 60.5% in the credit insurance business (gross).
  • Commitment to shareholders: first dividend for the 2021 financial year of Ū20.0 million, an increase of 5% over the first dividend of the previous financial year.

Solvency

  • The Solvency II ratio at the close of 2020 for the Group is 216%.

Attributed result

Consolidated result

Ū219.4 M

Turnover

+47.0%

Ū238.8 M

Ū2,639.5 M

+53.5%

+4.6%

Recurring result

Managed funds

traditional business

+

Ū130.1 M

Ū15,198.8 M

+1.0%

+3.0%

Recurring result

Technical provisions

credit insurance

Ū108.2 M

Ū11,331.2 M

+202.2%

+3.2%

Ū4,908.1 M

+5.2%

Permanent resources at

market value

4

Report 6M2021 Grupo Catalana Occidente

(figures in Ū million)

Key financial figures

6M2020

6M2021

% Chg.

20-21

GROWTH

Turnover

2,522.4

2,639.5

4.6%

- Traditional business

1,499.0

1,525.7

1.8%

- Credit insurance business

1,023.4

1,113.8

8.8%

PROFITABILITY

Consolidated result

155.6

238.8

53.5%

- Traditional business

128.8

130.1

1.0%

- Credit insurance business

35.8

108.2

202.2%

- Non-recurring

-9.0

0.5

Attributed result

149.3

219.4

47.0%

Combined traditional business ratio

88.4%

87.9%

-0.5

Combined gross ratio credit insurance

94.3%

60.5%

-33.8

Dividend per share

Pay-out

Share price

20.5

32.6

58.8%

PER

7.48

11.8

ROE

NON-FINANCIAL DATA

Number of employees

7,394

7,311

-1.1%

Number of offices

1,490

1,464

-1.7%

Number of intermediaries

17,076

17,052

-0.1%

12M2020

6M2021

% Chg.

20-21

SOLVENCY

Permanent resources at market value

4,663.4

4,908.1

5.2%

Technical provisions

10,982.5

11,331.2

3.2%

Managed funds

14,758.9

15,198.8

3.0%

12M2020

4,559.5

2,720.4

1,839.1

270.1

238.6

50.4 -18.9 262.3 88.6% 94.1%

0.88

40.4%

29.2

13.34

7.3%

7,384

17,042

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo Catalana de Occidente SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 12:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.
08:39aGRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE S A : 6M 2021 Result
PU
07/26GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE S A : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Core Traditiona..
AQ
07/23GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE S A : 2021 AM Best GCO Credit
PU
07/23GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE S A : 2021 AM Best GCO Traditional
PU
07/20GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE S A : Seguros Catalana Occidente launches a pet insuran..
PU
07/05GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE S A : creates two new products for access to private he..
PU
05/10GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE S A : 3M 2021 Result
PU
04/07GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE S A : Fundación Jesús Serra and Fundación Balia double ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 551 M 5 404 M 5 404 M
Net income 2021 361 M 429 M 429 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 2,99%
Capitalization 3 804 M 4 491 M 4 517 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 32,25 €
Average target price 38,91 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Álvarez Juste Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Felipe González Bailac Financial Director
José María Serra Farré Executive Chairman
Francisco Javier Pérez Farguell Independent Director
Juan Ignacio Guerrero Gilabert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.10.63%4 491
ALLIANZ SE4.78%102 306
CHUBB LIMITED7.86%74 658
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.25.39%73 354
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.63%59 710
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED56.86%29 833