  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCO   ES0116920333

GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.

(GCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grupo Catalana Occidente S A : Plus Ultra Seguros renews its collaboration agreement with the Professional Insurance Brokers Association of the Region of Murcia to foster insurance mediation

09/27/2021 | 05:12am EDT
"Both organisations will extend their agreement to promote brokerage for a further year and will introduce measures and organise activities to increase the expertise of these professionals. "

Plus Ultra Seguros has renewed its collaboration agreement with the Professional Insurance Brokers Association of the Region of Murcia (Colegio de Mediadores de Seguros) in a bid to strengthen the standing of insurance brokers across the province and promote their activities in the region. As part of the agreement, the insurer will also promote participation in events and activities the Association puts on over the course of the year such as courses and seminars to support this professional network.

The agreement was signed at the Association's offices and was attended by the regional director of eastern Andalusia and Murcia of Plus Ultra Seguros, Alberto Bartolomé, the company's branch manager in Murcia, Alfonso Gómez, and the chairman of the Murcia Association of Insurance Brokers, Juan Jesús Bañón.

During the meeting, Bartolomé underlined the fundamental role played by mediation in the insurers business model and added "thanks to this type of collaboration and institutions like the Murcia Association of Insurance Brokers, Plus Ultra Seguros can provide these professionals with the tools required to offer our customers the best service."

For his part, Bañón said that "it is a pleasure to count on the support of a leading insurer such as Plus Ultra Seguros for another year. By renewing this agreement, we are consolidating a long-term collaboration, strengthening the development of brokers and improving insurance distribution and marketing in the province."

Disclaimer

Grupo Catalana de Occidente SA published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 551 M 5 333 M 5 333 M
Net income 2021 398 M 466 M 466 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,18x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 3 593 M 4 207 M 4 210 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 30,45 €
Average target price 38,91 €
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Álvarez Juste Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Felipe González Bailac Financial Director
José María Serra Farré Executive Chairman
Francisco Javier Pérez Farguell Independent Director
Juan Ignacio Guerrero Gilabert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.4.46%4 207
ALLIANZ SE-4.17%92 369
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.36.29%80 787
CHUBB LIMITED14.83%76 280
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD3.11%61 797
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED108.01%39 943