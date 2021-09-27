Grupo Catalana Occidente S A : Plus Ultra Seguros renews its collaboration agreement with the Professional Insurance Brokers Association of the Region of Murcia to foster insurance mediation

Plus Ultra Seguros has renewed its collaboration agreement with the Professional Insurance Brokers Association of the Region of Murcia (Colegio de Mediadores de Seguros) in a bid to strengthen the standing of insurance brokers across the province and promote their activities in the region. As part of the agreement, the insurer will also promote participation in events and activities the Association puts on over the course of the year such as courses and seminars to support this professional network.

The agreement was signed at the Association's offices and was attended by the regional director of eastern Andalusia and Murcia of Plus Ultra Seguros, Alberto Bartolomé, the company's branch manager in Murcia, Alfonso Gómez, and the chairman of the Murcia Association of Insurance Brokers, Juan Jesús Bañón.

During the meeting, Bartolomé underlined the fundamental role played by mediation in the insurers business model and added "thanks to this type of collaboration and institutions like the Murcia Association of Insurance Brokers, Plus Ultra Seguros can provide these professionals with the tools required to offer our customers the best service."

For his part, Bañón said that "it is a pleasure to count on the support of a leading insurer such as Plus Ultra Seguros for another year. By renewing this agreement, we are consolidating a long-term collaboration, strengthening the development of brokers and improving insurance distribution and marketing in the province."

