Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Change of Member of the Corporate Board

Material Fact - Change of Member of the Corporate Board

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. (' CCR ' or ' Company ') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of changes in the organization structure of its Corporate Management, as part of the strategic review process initiated by its new Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro.

Mr. Eduardo de Toledo will vacate today the Vice-Presidency of Corporate Management of CCR. The activities reallocation currently concentrated under the Corporate Management area, particularly People Management, Finance and Investor Relations, Planning, Risk, Internal Controls, Legal and Shared Services Centers pursues a horizontal approach to the Executive Board structure and optimizes the information flow, monitoring and decision making within the Company.

The ongoing reorganization includes the entry of Mr. Gustavo Marques do Canto Lopes, that on next 13th, will lead the New Business Corporate Directory, with the responsibility of identifying and developing new opportunities for infrastructure's investment in Brazil and abroad.

Canto Lopes is an economist, former CEO of Grupo Espírito Santo for Latin America and a partner at Roland Berger.

CCR is pleased to congratulate Eduardo de Toledo, whose dedication, professionalism and ethical values have contributed in the last two years to the steady progress of the Company.

São Paulo/SP, October 07, 2020

CCR S.A.

Waldo Perez

Diretor de Relações com Investidores