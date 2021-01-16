Grupo CCR : NOTICE TO THE MARKET – INFORMATION ON THE MOVEMENT IN CONCESSIONS UNDER THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT

Home

NOTICE TO THE MARKET - INFORMATION ON THE MOVEMENT IN CONCESSIONS UNDER THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), following up on the Material Facts disclosed on March 18, 2020, and March 21, 2020, and given the position adopted by the Company to issue a weekly newsletter, on its website, to provide information on the flow in concessions under CCR's management, in an aggregated manner by Division (Infra SP, LAM Vias, Mobility and Airport), announces to its shareholders and the market in general, the consolidated result of the survey referring to highway traffic as equivalent vehicles, urban mobility as passengers transported, airports as passengers boarded, all shown in the weekly newsletter from January 08, 2021, to January 14, 2021, as follows:

.

CCR Group remains committed to the safety of its employees and the communities in its operating regions to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

São Paulo/SP, January 15, 2021.

CCR S.A.Waldo Perez

Investor Relations Officer