Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Grupo CCR    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

GRUPO CCR

(CCRO3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo CCR : NOTICE TO THE MARKET – INFORMATION ON THE MOVEMENT IN CONCESSIONS UNDER THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT

01/16/2021 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Home
  • »
  • Notícias
  • »
  • NOTICE TO THE MARKET - INFORMATION ON THE MOVEMENT IN CONCESSIONS UNDER THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), following up on the Material Facts disclosed on March 18, 2020, and March 21, 2020, and given the position adopted by the Company to issue a weekly newsletter, on its website, to provide information on the flow in concessions under CCR's management, in an aggregated manner by Division (Infra SP, LAM Vias, Mobility and Airport), announces to its shareholders and the market in general, the consolidated result of the survey referring to highway traffic as equivalent vehicles, urban mobility as passengers transported, airports as passengers boarded, all shown in the weekly newsletter from January 08, 2021, to January 14, 2021, as follows:

.

CCR Group remains committed to the safety of its employees and the communities in its operating regions to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

São Paulo/SP, January 15, 2021.

CCR S.A.Waldo Perez
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 18:05:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO CCR
01:06pGRUPO CCR : NOTICE TO THE MARKET – INFORMATION ON THE MOVEMENT IN CONCESSI..
PU
01/14GRUPO CCR : Notice to Shareholders – Expected Date for General Meeting
PU
01/05GRUPO CCR : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concessi..
PU
2020GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Signing of a New Addendum to the Concession Co..
PU
2020GRUPO CCR : Notice to the Market – Celebration of the 3rd Amendment to the..
PU
2020GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Execution of Addendum No. 0072020 to the Conce..
PU
2020GRUPO CCR : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concessi..
PU
2020GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Revocation of Resolution CGE nº 672019
PU
2020GRUPO CCR : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concessi..
PU
2020GRUPO CCR : Notice to the Market – Information on the movement in concessi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 054 M 1 710 M 1 710 M
Net income 2020 575 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2020 15 812 M 2 987 M 2 987 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 3,15%
Capitalization 26 462 M 5 041 M 4 999 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart GRUPO CCR
Duration : Period :
Grupo CCR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CCR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,96 BRL
Last Close Price 13,10 BRL
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chief Executive Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Chairman
Waldo Edwin Perez Leskovar Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Henrique Sutton de Sousa Neves Director
Paulo Roberto Reckziegel Guedes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO CCR-2.75%5 041
TRANSURBAN GROUP-6.00%27 120
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.52%6 932
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-5.69%4 537
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO-0.60%4 194
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED2.72%3 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ