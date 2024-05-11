Institutional Presentation

CCR Toll Roads

CCR Urban Mobility

OUR Businesses

CCR Airports

Relevant Data

3.615 km

3 million

43 million/year

3.2 million

of toll roads in 5

of passengers served

transported passengers

people impacted by

Brazilian states

per day over 189 km

at airports

social projects in

of rails in Brazil

(before the pandemic)¹

2023

37 assets in the South,

B3's Novo Mercado

Market Cap ~R$ 28 Bn,

In 2023, CCR invested

Southeast, Middle West and

listing segment

March 2024

BRL 6.2 Bn.

Northeast regions of Brazil.

(2002)

20 airport concessions,

3 Latin America and 17 in Brazil

¹ Includes demand of concessions won in 2021

Shareholding Interest

40% of shares are part of the shareholders' agreement

Grupo

10.33%

Itaúsa

Institutional

Grupo

15%

10.33%

Votorantim

Individual

3%

Novo

49.43% Mercado

Grupo 14.86%

Mover

82%

Foreign

Grupo

investors

15.05%

Soares Penido

SHAREHOLDING CONTROL

As at March 2024

1st Company listed in the Novo Mercado segment of B3 (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão)

Controlling shareholders committed to best Corporate Governance practices

Companies of the Group

26 BUSINESSES

CCR TOLL ROADS

COMPANIES SHARE

CCR AutoBAn 100.0%

CCR MSVia 100.0%

CCR RioSP 100.0% CCR RodoAnel 99.6%

CCR SPVias 100.0%

CCR ViaCosteira 100.0%

CCR ViaLagos 100.0%

CCR ViaOeste 100.0% CCR ViaSul 100.0%

Renovias 40.0%

ViaRio 66.6%

CCR URBAN MOBILITY

COMPANIES SHARE

CCR Barcas

100.0%

CCR Metrô Bahia

100.0%

Via Mobilidade

83.3%

Lines 5 and 17

ViaMobilidade

80.0%

Lines 8 and 9

ViaQuatro

75.0%

VLT Carioca

95.2%

CCR AIRPORTS

COMPANIES

SHARE

South Block *

100.0%

Central Block*

100.0%

Pampulha

100.0%

BH Airport

38.3%

Quiport

46.5%

Aeris

97.1%

Curaçao Airport

79.8%

Partners

  1. South and Central Blocks composed of 15 airports

SERVICES

COMPANIES SHARE

CSC 100.0%

SAMM* 100.0%

  1. Sale of the entire stake in SAMM to Megatelecom

CCR milestones

20 years

of the Concession

Program

24

FINAL AGREEMENT

YEARS

CCR RODOVIAS

CCR

Terreno

NASP

PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT

CCR RODOVIAS

16 AIRPORTS IN BRAZIL

Creation of

the CCR

1999

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Concessions acquired

Milestones

Follow-on

Acquisitions

Rebalancings

Divestments

Geographic Distribution

2

2

Maranhão

Piauí

2

CORPORATE

CCR URBAN MOBILITY

OFFICES

1

São Paulo

1

CCR Barcas

2

Brasília

2

CCR Metrô Bahia

3

ViaMobilidade 5 e 17

C U R A C A O

7

C O S T A R I C A

6

Tocantins

2

2

DF

Goiás

2

Bahia

Pernambuco 2

2

CCR TOLL ROADS

  1. CCR AutoBAn
  2. CCR ViaOeste
  3. CCR RioSP
  4. CCR SPVias
  5. CCR RodoAnel
  6. CCR ViaLagos
  7. CCR MSVia
  8. CCR ViaSul
  9. CCR ViaCosteira
  1. Renovias
  2. ViaRio
  1. ViaMobilidade 8 e 9
  2. ViaQuatro
  3. VLT Carioca

CCR AIRPORTS

  1. Bloco Sul
  2. Bloco Central
  3. Pampulha
  4. BH Airport
  5. Quiport
  6. Aeris
  7. Curaçao

SERVICES

1 CSC and SAMM*

E C U A D O R 5

7

Mato

Grosso

do Sul

São Paulo

1

1

1

Paraná

1

1

Santa Catarina

1

Rio

Grande

do Sul

BRAZIL

8

9

1

1

1

Minas Gerais

Rio de

Janeiro

1

1 6 2

3 11 3

4 1 4

5 6 5

10

3 4

(*) Sale of the entire stake in SAMM to Megatelecom

CCR in Numbers

ADJUSTED EBITDA 1Q24

MARKET

CCR Toll Roads

BRL 2.1 Bn¹

67%

SHARE

~41%

in net revenue

CCR Urban Mobility

21%

CCR Airports

12%

~70%

on private tracks

~14%

in PAX

1. Calculated excluding non-recurring effects: ViaOeste expenditures in improvements.

