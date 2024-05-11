Institutional Presentation
INVESTOR RELATIONS
TABLE OF CONTENTS
OUR BUSINESSES
GROWTH STRATEGY
OPPORTUNITIES
FINANCIAL STRATEGY
CCR Toll Roads
CCR Urban Mobility
OUR Businesses
CCR Airports
4
Relevant Data
3.615 km
3 million
43 million/year
3.2 million
of toll roads in 5
of passengers served
transported passengers
people impacted by
Brazilian states
per day over 189 km
at airports
social projects in
of rails in Brazil
(before the pandemic)¹
2023
37 assets in the South,
B3's Novo Mercado
Market Cap ~R$ 28 Bn,
In 2023, CCR invested
Southeast, Middle West and
listing segment
March 2024
BRL 6.2 Bn.
Northeast regions of Brazil.
(2002)
20 airport concessions,
3 Latin America and 17 in Brazil
¹ Includes demand of concessions won in 2021
5
Shareholding Interest
40% of shares are part of the shareholders' agreement
Grupo
10.33%
Itaúsa
Institutional
Grupo
15%
10.33%
Votorantim
Individual
3%
Novo
49.43% Mercado
Grupo 14.86%
Mover
82%
Foreign
Grupo
investors
15.05%
Soares Penido
SHAREHOLDING CONTROL
As at March 2024
1st Company listed in the Novo Mercado segment of B3 (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão)
Controlling shareholders committed to best Corporate Governance practices
6
Companies of the Group
26 BUSINESSES
CCR TOLL ROADS
COMPANIES SHARE
CCR AutoBAn 100.0%
CCR MSVia 100.0%
CCR RioSP 100.0% CCR RodoAnel 99.6%
CCR SPVias 100.0%
CCR ViaCosteira 100.0%
CCR ViaLagos 100.0%
CCR ViaOeste 100.0% CCR ViaSul 100.0%
Renovias 40.0%
ViaRio 66.6%
CCR URBAN MOBILITY
COMPANIES SHARE
CCR Barcas
100.0%
CCR Metrô Bahia
100.0%
Via Mobilidade
83.3%
Lines 5 and 17
ViaMobilidade
80.0%
Lines 8 and 9
ViaQuatro
75.0%
VLT Carioca
95.2%
CCR AIRPORTS
COMPANIES
SHARE
South Block *
100.0%
Central Block*
100.0%
Pampulha
100.0%
BH Airport
38.3%
Quiport
46.5%
Aeris
97.1%
Curaçao Airport
79.8%
Partners
- South and Central Blocks composed of 15 airports
SERVICES
COMPANIES SHARE
CSC 100.0%
SAMM* 100.0%
- Sale of the entire stake in SAMM to Megatelecom
7
CCR milestones
20 years
of the Concession
Program
24
FINAL AGREEMENT
YEARS
CCR RODOVIAS
CCR
Terreno
NASP
PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT
CCR RODOVIAS
16 AIRPORTS IN BRAZIL
Creation of
the CCR
1999
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Concessions acquired
Milestones
Follow-on
Acquisitions
Rebalancings
Divestments
8
Geographic Distribution
2
2
Maranhão
Piauí
2
CORPORATE
CCR URBAN MOBILITY
OFFICES
1
São Paulo
1
CCR Barcas
2
Brasília
2
CCR Metrô Bahia
3
ViaMobilidade 5 e 17
C U R A C A O
7
C O S T A R I C A
6
Tocantins
2
2
DF
Goiás
2
Bahia
Pernambuco 2
2
CCR TOLL ROADS
- CCR AutoBAn
- CCR ViaOeste
- CCR RioSP
- CCR SPVias
- CCR RodoAnel
- CCR ViaLagos
- CCR MSVia
- CCR ViaSul
- CCR ViaCosteira
- Renovias
- ViaRio
- ViaMobilidade 8 e 9
- ViaQuatro
- VLT Carioca
CCR AIRPORTS
- Bloco Sul
- Bloco Central
- Pampulha
- BH Airport
- Quiport
- Aeris
- Curaçao
SERVICES
1 CSC and SAMM*
E C U A D O R 5
7
Mato
Grosso
do Sul
São Paulo
1
1
1
Paraná
1
1
Santa Catarina
1
Rio
Grande
do Sul
BRAZIL
8
9
1
1
1
Minas Gerais
Rio de
Janeiro
1
1 6 2
3 11 3
4 1 4
5 6 5
10
3 4
(*) Sale of the entire stake in SAMM to Megatelecom
9
CCR in Numbers
ADJUSTED EBITDA 1Q24
MARKET
CCR Toll Roads
BRL 2.1 Bn¹
67%
SHARE
~41%
in net revenue
CCR Urban Mobility
21%
CCR Airports
12%
~70%
on private tracks
~14%
in PAX
1. Calculated excluding non-recurring effects: ViaOeste expenditures in improvements.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CCR SA published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 22:23:05 UTC.