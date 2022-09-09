Grupo CCR S A : 2022 CCR Day - Presentation

CCR DAY
9h
9h30
9h50
10h50
11h10
11h20
11h40
12h
12h40
New CCR journey with Marco Cauduro
Customer with Francine Nunes and Eduardo Camargo
Shareholder with Eduardo Camargo, Márcio Hannas, Fábio Russo and Monica Lamas
Break
Reputation with Tonico Pereira
Contributor with Luiz Thomé
ESG with Onara Lima
Shareholder with Gustavo Lopes and Waldo Perez
Q&A
13h20
Closing Remarks
CCR
AND QUALIFIED GROWTH
MARCO CAUDURO
CCR Group CEO
CCR MILESTONES
IN ACQUISITIONS, DIVERSIFICATION OR NEW BUSINESS
FINAL
AGREEMENT
CCR RODOVIAS
20 years
ACHIEVEMENTS
of the Concession
IN ALL MODES
Program
NASP
Land
PRELIMINARY
16 AIRPORTS IN BRAZIL
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Concessions acquired
Milestones Follow-on
Acquisitions
Concession Extension
Sale
