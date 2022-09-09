Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Grupo CCR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

GRUPO CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-08 pm EDT
14.11 BRL   +1.36%
07:20aGRUPO CCR S A : 2022 CCR Day - Presentation
PU
08/25GRUPO CCR S A : Transcript 2Q22
PU
08/16GRUPO CCR S A : Fato Relevante
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo CCR S A : 2022 CCR Day - Presentation

09/09/2022 | 07:20am EDT
CCR DAY

9h

9h30

9h50

10h50

11h10

11h20

11h40

12h

12h40

New CCR journey with Marco Cauduro

Customer with Francine Nunes and Eduardo Camargo

Shareholder with Eduardo Camargo, Márcio Hannas, Fábio Russo and Monica Lamas

Break

Reputation with Tonico Pereira

Contributor with Luiz Thomé

ESG with Onara Lima

Shareholder with Gustavo Lopes and Waldo Perez

Q&A

13h20

Closing Remarks

CCR

AND QUALIFIED GROWTH

MARCO CAUDURO

CCR Group CEO

CCR MILESTONES

IN ACQUISITIONS, DIVERSIFICATION OR NEW BUSINESS

FINAL

AGREEMENT

CCR RODOVIAS

20 years

ACHIEVEMENTS

of the Concession

IN ALL MODES

Program

NASP

Land

PRELIMINARY

AGREEMENT

CCR RODOVIAS

16 AIRPORTS IN BRAZIL

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Concessions acquired

Milestones Follow-on

Acquisitions

Concession Extension

Sale

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 11:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 336 M 2 936 M 2 936 M
Net income 2022 4 475 M 857 M 857 M
Net Debt 2022 22 274 M 4 264 M 4 264 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,31x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 28 502 M 5 456 M 5 456 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart GRUPO CCR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo CCR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CCR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,11 BRL
Average target price 16,51 BRL
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chief Executive Officer
Waldo Edwin Perez Leskovar Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Chairman
Pedro Sutter VP-Governance, Risk, Compliance & Internal Audit
Luiz Alberto Colonna Rosman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO CCR S.A.20.10%5 456
TRANSURBAN GROUP0.22%28 739
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.6.52%7 255
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED15.75%5 184
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED7.17%3 837
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO8.28%3 832