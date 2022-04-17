Log in
    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

GRUPO CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/14 04:07:44 pm EDT
13.50 BRL   -0.22%
Grupo CCR S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

04/17/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
CNPJ/ME nº 02.846.056/0001-97

NIRE 35.300.158.334

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

A CCR S.A. ("Companhia"), nos termos do art. 30, XXXIV, e da Instrução CVM nº 480/09, informa que recebeu pedido de adoção do procedimento de voto múltiplo de acionistas titulares, em conjunto, de mais de 5% do capital votante da Companhia, e que, portanto, à luz do disposto no art. 141 da Lei 6.404/76 e na Resolução CVM nº 70/2022, a eleição do Conselho de Administração da Companhia, a ser deliberada na Assembleia Geral Ordinária e Extraordinária convocada para o dia 19 de abril de 2022, às 11h00min, poderá́ ser realizada com a adoção de tal procedimento.

São Paulo, 17 de abril de 2022.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.846.056/0001-97

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CCR S.A. ("Company"), under the terms of article 30, item XXXIV, and of CVM Instruction 480/09, hereby informs that is has received a request for the adoption of the cumulative voting procedure from shareholders jointly holding more than 5% of the Company's voting capital, and that, therefore, in light of the provisions of article 141 of Law 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution 70/2022, the election of the Company's Board of Directors, to be held at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting convened for April 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., may be carried out with the adoption of such procedure.

São Paulo, April 17, 2022.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 18:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
