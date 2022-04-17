Grupo CCR S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

CNPJ/ME nº 02.846.056/0001-97

NIRE 35.300.158.334

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

A CCR S.A. ("Companhia"), nos termos do art. 30, XXXIV, e da Instrução CVM nº 480/09, informa que recebeu pedido de adoção do procedimento de voto múltiplo de acionistas titulares, em conjunto, de mais de 5% do capital votante da Companhia, e que, portanto, à luz do disposto no art. 141 da Lei 6.404/76 e na Resolução CVM nº 70/2022, a eleição do Conselho de Administração da Companhia, a ser deliberada na Assembleia Geral Ordinária e Extraordinária convocada para o dia 19 de abril de 2022, às 11h00min, poderá́ ser realizada com a adoção de tal procedimento.

São Paulo, 17 de abril de 2022.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.846.056/0001-97

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CCR S.A. ("Company"), under the terms of article 30, item XXXIV, and of CVM Instruction 480/09, hereby informs that is has received a request for the adoption of the cumulative voting procedure from shareholders jointly holding more than 5% of the Company's voting capital, and that, therefore, in light of the provisions of article 141 of Law 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution 70/2022, the election of the Company's Board of Directors, to be held at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting convened for April 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., may be carried out with the adoption of such procedure.

São Paulo, April 17, 2022.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ Investor Relations Officer