    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

GRUPO CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:53 2023-05-25 pm EDT
13.72 BRL   +1.25%
Grupo Ccr S A : ESG Performance Dashboard 1Q2023
PU
05/17Grupo Ccr S A : Transcript 1Q23
PU
05/05Transcript : CCR S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
Grupo CCR S A : ESG Performance Dashboard 1Q2023

05/25/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
  • ESG PERFORMANCE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
    - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - / LIVE YOUR LIFE

THEME

/ ENVIRONMENTAL

CLIMATE CHANGE

/ SOCIAL

RELATIONSHIP WITH COMMUNITY

INDICATOR

Direct emissions (Scope 1) (GHG) - Tons of CO2e

Indirect emissions (Scope 2) (GHG) - Tons of CO2e

Other indirect emissions (Scope 3) (GHG) - Tons of CO2e

Electricity consumed (kWh)

Energy generated from renewable source (kWh)

Forest restoration

Waste reuse rate (%)

Number of municipalities impacted by the social projects

People impacted by the projects

Number of employees - Brazil

  • of local employees at the operation sites Voluntary turnover
  • of new leadership positions filled by women
    Percentage of women - Brazil

2022

2023

GLOBAL

Accumulated -

Accumulated -

SDG

COMPACT

Previous Year

Current Year

16,181

18,890.39

13

7; 8; and 9

6,181.24

4,209.50

7; 13

7; 8; and 9

-

-

13

7; 8; and 9

118,502,000

152,495,000

7; 13

7; 8; and 9

711,641

991,635

7; 13

7; 8; and 9

6.35

0.8

15

7; 8; and 9

19.39%

3.04%

11; 12

7; 8; and 9

264

50

3; 4; 10

6; 8

595,463

509,924

3; 4; 10

6; 8

17,156

17,952

8

1; 2; 6

92.6%

94.0%

8

1; 2; 6

1.60%

1.40%

8

1; 2; 6

45.5%

44.0%

5

1; 2; 6

36.7%

38.6%

5

1; 2; 6

NOTES

Compared to 1Q22, the increase was a result of the consumption of fuel and refrigerant gases in CCR Barcas, due to the resumption of two-way trips of this unit in 2023.

The emission factor reported in 1Q23 is around 50%, below that of 1Q22.

The CCR Group is in the process of calculating the scope 3 calculation referring to the 1Q23.

In 1Q22, the airports in the South Block, Central Block, and Pampulha were not yet operational, and Lines 8 and 9 of Mobilidade were in the process of transitioning to CCR. For this reason there was an increase in electricity consumption compared to 1Q23.

Generation in 1Q22 corresponds to the consumption of 8 AutoBAn toll plazas, while in 1Q23 it corresponds to the consumption of 11 AutoBAn toll plazas.

The accumulated deforestation of 8.30 hectares (considering fragments and isolated trees) was carried out, together with the restoration of 6.66 hectares in ViaOeste.

The consolidated result for 1Q23 is below the consolidated result reported in 2022, due to the high volume of construction waste (contaminated soil) from TIG in VLT. We are looking for alternatives within the Group to improve this indicator.

The difference between the years was due to the Unidos pela Vacina project held in 1Q22 that had an impact on over 200 municipalities.

Grupo CCR's headcount has been growing since 2022, moving up from 16,144 in March/22 to 17,113 in March/23.

Compared to 1Q22, the indicator increased by 4.5%.

The indicator considers employees who were active on the payroll in the analyzed months, using a different counting of the individual taxpayer's account (CPF). Autonomous positions such as Autonomous Consultant, Board member, and Chair of the Board of Directors are excluded from the count.

The indicator of local employees reached the goal of 92% in 1Q22 and 1Q23. Additionally, it rose by 1.5% over 1Q22.

Voluntary turnover fell by 12.5% from 1Q22.

This indicator is composed of the sum of turnovers for the months analyzed.

The percentage of Leadership Positions Filled by women fell by 3.3% from 1Q22 but does not indicate a significant deviation in the overall trend.

However, it is worth noting that even though this indicator fell in 1Q23 from 1Q22, the percentage of women in leadership positions has been showing a growth trend since 2022, reaching 30.5% in January/22 and 33.7% in March/23, highlighting the effectiveness of actions taken to fill leadership positions with women in Grupo CCR.

The percentage of women (calculated as the total number of women divided by the total number of employees) grew by 5.2% over 1Q22 in Grupo CCR, and the trend is expected to continue with further growth over time.

Note 1: The information made available on the Quarterly Panel is not ensured by an independent third party, since it refers to management data.

Note 2: This panel considers the same scope of the 2022 Integrated Annual Report for GRI indicators.

Note 3: 2022 emissions data will be once again guaranteed for the Greenhouse Gas Inventory, which is scheduled to be published in June 2023. Please note that emissions data may change.

For further information, visit our 2022 Integrated Report, which has data ensured by an independent third party (https://ri.ccr.com.br/en/shareholder-information/annual-reports-and-sustainability/)

  • ESG PERFORMANCE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
    - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - / LIVE YOUR LIFE

THEME

/ SOCIAL

HEALTH AND SAFETY

/ GOVERNANCE

GOVERNANCE

INDICATOR

Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR)

Assistance provided by the health and wellness programs

Road Safety - Accident rate

Road Safety - Mortality rate

Employees trained in anti-corruption guidelines

(%)

Operations assessed as at risk of bribery

Reports filed on the Whistleblowing Channel (Open/Concluded, processed)

2022

2023

Accumulated -

Accumulated -

SDG

Previous Year

Current Year

5.19

2.59

3

27,755

25,849

3

0.78

0.7

3

1.46

1.25

3

87%

93%

16

100%

100%

16

203

407

16

GLOBAL

COMPACT

1; 2

1; 2

1; 2

1; 2

1; 2; 10

1; 2; 10

1; 2; 10

NOTES

We expanded preventive actions through the operating safe committees, with training for leadership, implementation of new procedures and detailed investigation of accidents, aiming to implement more corrective actions.

Health and wellness programs, such as: NAP - Primary Care Center, Viva Bem Support Program, Online Psychotherapy, Nutritional Program, Pregnant Women Program, Orthopedics in Focus Program, Chronic Disease Program, and Physical Activity Incentive Program.

Considering training for both the administrative and operational staff

2022 - Considering service companies. Corporate: 4; Highways: 11; Mobility: 6; Airports: 8.

1Q23 - All Grupo CCR business units, both domestic and international, have a Compliance program that assesses the risks of bribery.

We considered reports that were finalized in 1Q22 and 1Q23 , regardless of the date the protocol was opened.

The quarter-over-quarter increase was due to training sessions and communication held between the years.

Analysis of contracted high-risk suppliers and partners (third-party due diligences)

99%

99%

16

1; 2; 10

CCR's Compliance department carries out third-party risk analysis (due diligence), classifying third parties into high, medium, and low risk. Of the 3,233 suppliers and partiers with requests to be analyzed, 3,189 were analyzed

Note 1: The information made available on the Quarterly Panel is not ensured by an independent third party, since it refers to management data.

Note 2: This panel considers the same scope of the 2022 Integrated Annual Report for GRI indicators.

Note 3: 2022 emissions data will be once again guaranteed for the Greenhouse Gas Inventory, which is scheduled to be published in June 2023. Please note that emissions data may change.

For further information, visit our 2022 Integrated Report, which has data ensured by an independent third party (https://ri.ccr.com.br/en/shareholder-information/annual-reports-and-sustainability/)

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 20:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
