Grupo CCR S A : ESG Performance Dashboard 1Q2023

NOTES

Compared to 1Q22, the increase was a result of the consumption of fuel and refrigerant gases in CCR Barcas, due to the resumption of two-way trips of this unit in 2023.

The emission factor reported in 1Q23 is around 50%, below that of 1Q22.

The CCR Group is in the process of calculating the scope 3 calculation referring to the 1Q23.

In 1Q22, the airports in the South Block, Central Block, and Pampulha were not yet operational, and Lines 8 and 9 of Mobilidade were in the process of transitioning to CCR. For this reason there was an increase in electricity consumption compared to 1Q23.

Generation in 1Q22 corresponds to the consumption of 8 AutoBAn toll plazas, while in 1Q23 it corresponds to the consumption of 11 AutoBAn toll plazas.

The accumulated deforestation of 8.30 hectares (considering fragments and isolated trees) was carried out, together with the restoration of 6.66 hectares in ViaOeste.

The consolidated result for 1Q23 is below the consolidated result reported in 2022, due to the high volume of construction waste (contaminated soil) from TIG in VLT. We are looking for alternatives within the Group to improve this indicator.

The difference between the years was due to the Unidos pela Vacina project held in 1Q22 that had an impact on over 200 municipalities.

Grupo CCR's headcount has been growing since 2022, moving up from 16,144 in March/22 to 17,113 in March/23.

Compared to 1Q22, the indicator increased by 4.5%.

The indicator considers employees who were active on the payroll in the analyzed months, using a different counting of the individual taxpayer's account (CPF). Autonomous positions such as Autonomous Consultant, Board member, and Chair of the Board of Directors are excluded from the count.

The indicator of local employees reached the goal of 92% in 1Q22 and 1Q23. Additionally, it rose by 1.5% over 1Q22.

Voluntary turnover fell by 12.5% from 1Q22.

This indicator is composed of the sum of turnovers for the months analyzed.

The percentage of Leadership Positions Filled by women fell by 3.3% from 1Q22 but does not indicate a significant deviation in the overall trend.

However, it is worth noting that even though this indicator fell in 1Q23 from 1Q22, the percentage of women in leadership positions has been showing a growth trend since 2022, reaching 30.5% in January/22 and 33.7% in March/23, highlighting the effectiveness of actions taken to fill leadership positions with women in Grupo CCR.

The percentage of women (calculated as the total number of women divided by the total number of employees) grew by 5.2% over 1Q22 in Grupo CCR, and the trend is expected to continue with further growth over time.