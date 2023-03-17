Grupo CCR S A : ESG Performance Dashboard 4Q2022
/LIVE YOUR LIFE
2021
2022
THEME
INDICATOR
Accumulated -
Previous
Accumulated -
Current
SDG
GLOBAL
NOTES
Previous Year
Quarter
Current Year
Quarter
COMPACT
ENVIRONMENTAL
CLIMATE CHANGE
/
RELATIONSHIP
WITH COMMUNITIES
SOCIAL
/
WORKPLACE
ENVIRONMENT
GRI 305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions - Tons of CO2e
61.116
17.487
75.151
18.898
13
7; 8; 9
39.081
9.482
22.306
5.683
The data presented refers to direct Scope 2 emissions, based on location.
GRI 305-2 Indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions - Tons of CO2e
13
7; 8; 9
Considering the direct Scope 2 emissions, based on purchasing choice, Grupo CCR
emitted 9,656 tCO2.
In 2022, the category "Scope 3 Emissions not classified under categories 1 to 15"
GRI 305-3 Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions - Tons of CO2e
395.444
116.880
212.283
63.813
13
7; 8; 9
considers LTO (Landing and Take-off Cycle) emissions, in which airport operators have
some influence, according to the GHG emissions guide for airports, issued by the ACI
(Airports Council International).
GRI 302-1 Electricity consumed - in Gigajoules
1.125.009
277.336
1.934.422
525.339
7;12;13
7; 8; 9
Energy generated from renewable source (kWh)
2.266.396
800.157
2.647.324
972.451
7
7; 8; 9
In 2022, Grupo CCR increased by 17% the generation of electricity at photovoltaic
plants compared to 2021
Waste reuse rate (%)
22%
29%
25%
28%
11;12
7; 8; 9
Grupo CCR exceeded the goal defined in 2022 for the Waste Reuse Rate.
GRI 413-1 Operations with local community engagement, impact
19
15
39
20
3;4;10;12
1; 2; 6; 7; 8; 9
The increase in operations was also due to the entry of new
assessments, and development programs
units in the Group's Airport modal.
GRI 413-1 Number of municipalities served
304
105
436
54
3;4;10;12
1; 2; 6; 7; 8; 9
GRI 413-1 Company investments
R$ 25.870.009
R$ 7.854.636
R$ 20.577.961
R$
6.383.876
3;4;10;12
1; 2; 6; 7; 8; 9
GRI 413-1 Incentive investment managed
R$ 15.939.192
R$ 11.839.192
R$ 28.863.649
R$
22.293.931
3;4;10;12
1; 2; 6; 7; 8; 9
GRI 413-1 People directly impacted by the projects
678.509
168.482
1.313.410
392.734
3;4;10;12
1; 2; 6; 7; 8; 9
GRI 413-1 People indirectly impacted by the projects
2.204.647
1.677.038
2.056.636
488.074
3;4;10;12
1; 2; 6; 7; 8; 9
16.413
16.413
17.239
17.239
GRI 102-8 Number of employees - Brazil
8
6; 7; 8; 9
Percentage of Brazilian states where CCR operates
30%
30%
48%
48%
8
6; 7; 8; 9
People data, there is no difference between the quarter and accumulated figures, since
GRI 405-1 Percentage of women - Brazil
36%
36%
38%
38%
5
6; 7; 8; 9
the indicators follow the accumulation for the period.
Percentage of women in leadership positions - Brazil
34,2%
34,2%
36,2%
36%
5
6; 7; 8; 9
2021
2022
THEME
INDICATOR
Accumulated -
Previous
Accumulated -
Current
SDG
GLOBAL
NOTES
Previous Year
Quarter
Current Year
Quarter
COMPACT
GRI 403-9 - Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR)
7,07
6,46
4,78
3,61
3
1; 2
SOCIAL/
SAFETYANDHEALTH
Occupational diseases are directly related to the activities performed by workers or the
1
0
0
0
working conditions to which they are subject. The index refers to the number of leave of
GRI 403-10 Rate of occupational diseases with leave of absence
3
1;2
absences due to occupational diseases and is calculated by the number of employees
multiplied by 1,000 (one thousand).
- in 2022 no cases of absence due to occupational diseases were identified
9.341
0
9.673
0
Vaccination takes place in the second quarter of every year.
Employees vaccinated against the flu
3
1;2
2021 (13,826 employees in 2Q) - 9,341 (70% vaccinated)
2022 (16,553 employees in 2Q) - 9,673 (59% vaccinated)
52.678
19.406
63.407
19.264
Health and wellness programs, such as: NAP (Primary Care center, Psychological
Assistance provided by the health and wellness programs
3
1;2
Support, Nutritional Program, Pregnant Women Program, Orthopedics in Focus
Program, Chronic Disease Program, Physical Activity Incentive Program (GYMPASS).
Road Safety - Accident rate
0,850
0,890
0,800
0,803
3;11
1; 2
In 2022 accident data at BR101 (RioSP) were not considered.
Road Safety - Mortality rate
1,830
1,859
1,600
1,610
3;11
1; 2
Roads (11): CCR AutoBAn; CCR RodoAnel; CCR SPVias, CCR ViaOeste; CCR RioSP, CCR
MSVia, CCR ViaLagos, CCR ViaCosteira; CCR ViaSul; Renovias; ViaRio.
100%
100%
Airports (7): CCR Aeroportos Bloco Sul, CCR Aeroportos Bloco Centro-Oeste; Pampulha;
GRI 205-1 Assessment of operations facing corruption risks (%)
16
10
Curaçao; Aeris; BH Airport; Quiport.
Mobility (6): CCR Barcas, CCR Metrô Bahia, CCR ViaMobilidade - Lines 5 and 17, CCR
ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9; ViaQuatro; VLT
Corporate Services (3): CCR S.A; GBS; SAMM.
Total training held between October, November, and December 2022. Considering the
full month of December 2022
For the quarter calculation, the number of employees trained in the three months
informed was considered.
GRI 205-2 Employees trained on anti-corruption guidelines (%)
96%
25%
16
10
In-person training: 98% -> 704 of 719 employees trained
Online training: 96% -> 13.697 of 14.266 employees trained
CCR has an annual training and communication plan focused on the compliance
program, with the objective of training employees on the Company's policies and rules.
In 2022, training is divided between in-person training with leaders and online training
that was launched in August for all employees, according to their position and area.
Third-parties trained on anti-corruption guidelines (%)
98%
59%
16
1; 2; 4; 5; 6; 10
The total number of active outsourced employees in 2022 was 266, 134 of which trained
in 4Q and 222 in 2022.
Analysis of contracted high-risk suppliers and partners (third-party
99%
99%
16
1;2;3;4;5;6;10
CCR's compliance department carries out third-party risk analysis (due diligence),
due diligences)
classifying third parties into high, medium, and low risk.
ACCUMULATED: We only considered reports that were finalized/concluded in 2021 and
Reports filed on the Whistleblowing Channel (Open/Concluded,
583
277
1.056
277
2022 , regardless of the date they were initially filed.
16
1;2;6;10
processed)
CURRENT QUARTER: We only considered reports that were finalized in 2021 and 2022 ,
regardless of the date the protocol was opened.
Compliance Ambassadors (absolute number of Ambassadors / % of
100%
100%
16
1; 2; 4; 5; 6; 10
We closed 2022 with a total of 39 ambassadors.
Units with at least one Ambassador)
109
35
111
32
Compliance Monitoring aims at testing the adherence of the Company's activities to
Compliance Monitoring (number of tests concluded)
16
1;2;3;4;5;6;10
policies and rules. Non-compliances are addressed through action plans, aimed at the
owners of the identified risks.
Normative instruments prepared or updated.
201
41
16
1;2;6;10
The Compliance area is responsible for preparing and reviewing all normative
instruments of Grupo CCR (policies, rules, procedures, and normative instructions).
THEME
GOVERNANCE
SUSTAINABILITY
/
/ESG PERFORMANCE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
- - - - - - - -
/LIVE YOUR LIFE
2021
2022
INDICATOR
Accumulated -
Previous
Accumulated -
Current
SDG
GLOBAL
NOTES
Previous Year
Quarter
Current Year
Quarter
COMPACT
CDP Score - Disclosure, Insight, Action - Climate Change
B
B
-
-
Questionnaire
CDP Score - Supplier Engagement Rating (SER)
A-
A
-
-
B3's Carbon Efficient Index - ICO2
Yes
Yes
-
-
MSCI rating
A
A
A
A
-
-
B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE)
Yes
Yes
-
-
Note 1: The information made available on the Quarterly Panel is not ensured by an independent third party, since it refers to management data.
Note 2: This panel considers the same scope of the 2022 Integrated Annual Report for GRI indicators.
Note 3: 2022 emissions data will be once again guaranteed for the Greenhouse Gas Inventory, which is scheduled to be published in May 2023. Please note that emissions data may change. For further information, visit our 2021 Integrated Report, which has data ensured by an independent third party https://ri.ccr.com.br/informacoes -aos-acionistas/relatorios-anuais-e-sustentabilidade/
Disclaimer
