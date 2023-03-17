Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Grupo CCR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

GRUPO CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:12:41 2023-03-17 pm EDT
11.92 BRL   +0.08%
04:49pGrupo Ccr S A : ESG Performance Dashboard 4Q2022
PU
03/13Grupo Ccr S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/02Grupo Ccr S A : Transcript 4Q22
PU
Summary 
Summary

Grupo CCR S A : ESG Performance Dashboard 4Q2022

03/17/2023 | 04:49pm EDT
/ESG PERFORMANCE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

- - - - - - - - /LIVEYOUR LIFE

2021

2022

THEME

INDICATOR

Accumulated -

Previous

Accumulated -

Current

SDG

GLOBAL

NOTES

Previous Year

Quarter

Current Year

Quarter

COMPACT

ENVIRONMENTAL

CLIMATE CHANGE

/

RELATIONSHIP

WITH COMMUNITIES

SOCIAL

/

WORKPLACE

ENVIRONMENT

GRI 305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions - Tons of CO2e

61.116

17.487

75.151

18.898

13

7; 8; 9

39.081

9.482

22.306

5.683

The data presented refers to direct Scope 2 emissions, based on location.

GRI 305-2 Indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions - Tons of CO2e

13

7; 8; 9

Considering the direct Scope 2 emissions, based on purchasing choice, Grupo CCR

emitted 9,656 tCO2.

In 2022, the category "Scope 3 Emissions not classified under categories 1 to 15"

GRI 305-3 Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions - Tons of CO2e

395.444

116.880

212.283

63.813

13

7; 8; 9

considers LTO (Landing and Take-off Cycle) emissions, in which airport operators have

some influence, according to the GHG emissions guide for airports, issued by the ACI

(Airports Council International).

GRI 302-1 Electricity consumed - in Gigajoules

1.125.009

277.336

1.934.422

525.339

7;12;13

7; 8; 9

Energy generated from renewable source (kWh)

2.266.396

800.157

2.647.324

972.451

7

7; 8; 9

In 2022, Grupo CCR increased by 17% the generation of electricity at photovoltaic

plants compared to 2021

Waste reuse rate (%)

22%

29%

25%

28%

11;12

7; 8; 9

Grupo CCR exceeded the goal defined in 2022 for the Waste Reuse Rate.

GRI 413-1 Operations with local community engagement, impact

19

15

39

20

3;4;10;12

1; 2; 6; 7; 8; 9

The increase in operations was also due to the entry of new

assessments, and development programs

units in the Group's Airport modal.

GRI 413-1 Number of municipalities served

304

105

436

54

3;4;10;12

1; 2; 6; 7; 8; 9

GRI 413-1 Company investments

R$ 25.870.009

R$ 7.854.636

R$ 20.577.961

R$

6.383.876

3;4;10;12

1; 2; 6; 7; 8; 9

GRI 413-1 Incentive investment managed

R$ 15.939.192

R$ 11.839.192

R$ 28.863.649

R$

22.293.931

3;4;10;12

1; 2; 6; 7; 8; 9

GRI 413-1 People directly impacted by the projects

678.509

168.482

1.313.410

392.734

3;4;10;12

1; 2; 6; 7; 8; 9

GRI 413-1 People indirectly impacted by the projects

2.204.647

1.677.038

2.056.636

488.074

3;4;10;12

1; 2; 6; 7; 8; 9

16.413

16.413

17.239

17.239

GRI 102-8 Number of employees - Brazil

8

6; 7; 8; 9

Percentage of Brazilian states where CCR operates

30%

30%

48%

48%

8

6; 7; 8; 9

People data, there is no difference between the quarter and accumulated figures, since

GRI 405-1 Percentage of women - Brazil

36%

36%

38%

38%

5

6; 7; 8; 9

the indicators follow the accumulation for the period.

Percentage of women in leadership positions - Brazil

34,2%

34,2%

36,2%

36%

5

6; 7; 8; 9

/ESG PERFORMANCE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

- - - - - - - - /LIVEYOUR LIFE

2021

2022

THEME

INDICATOR

Accumulated -

Previous

Accumulated -

Current

SDG

GLOBAL

NOTES

Previous Year

Quarter

Current Year

Quarter

COMPACT

GRI 403-9 - Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR)

7,07

6,46

4,78

3,61

3

1; 2

SOCIAL/

SAFETYANDHEALTH

Occupational diseases are directly related to the activities performed by workers or the

1

0

0

0

working conditions to which they are subject. The index refers to the number of leave of

GRI 403-10 Rate of occupational diseases with leave of absence

3

1;2

absences due to occupational diseases and is calculated by the number of employees

multiplied by 1,000 (one thousand).

- in 2022 no cases of absence due to occupational diseases were identified

9.341

0

9.673

0

Vaccination takes place in the second quarter of every year.

Employees vaccinated against the flu

3

1;2

2021 (13,826 employees in 2Q) - 9,341 (70% vaccinated)

2022 (16,553 employees in 2Q) - 9,673 (59% vaccinated)

52.678

19.406

63.407

19.264

Health and wellness programs, such as: NAP (Primary Care center, Psychological

Assistance provided by the health and wellness programs

3

1;2

Support, Nutritional Program, Pregnant Women Program, Orthopedics in Focus

Program, Chronic Disease Program, Physical Activity Incentive Program (GYMPASS).

Road Safety - Accident rate

0,850

0,890

0,800

0,803

3;11

1; 2

In 2022 accident data at BR101 (RioSP) were not considered.

Road Safety - Mortality rate

1,830

1,859

1,600

1,610

3;11

1; 2

GOVERNANCE

GOVERNANCE

/

Roads (11): CCR AutoBAn; CCR RodoAnel; CCR SPVias, CCR ViaOeste; CCR RioSP, CCR

MSVia, CCR ViaLagos, CCR ViaCosteira; CCR ViaSul; Renovias; ViaRio.

100%

100%

Airports (7): CCR Aeroportos Bloco Sul, CCR Aeroportos Bloco Centro-Oeste; Pampulha;

GRI 205-1 Assessment of operations facing corruption risks (%)

16

10

Curaçao; Aeris; BH Airport; Quiport.

Mobility (6): CCR Barcas, CCR Metrô Bahia, CCR ViaMobilidade - Lines 5 and 17, CCR

ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9; ViaQuatro; VLT

Corporate Services (3): CCR S.A; GBS; SAMM.

Total training held between October, November, and December 2022. Considering the

full month of December 2022

For the quarter calculation, the number of employees trained in the three months

informed was considered.

GRI 205-2 Employees trained on anti-corruption guidelines (%)

96%

25%

16

10

In-person training: 98% -> 704 of 719 employees trained

Online training: 96% -> 13.697 of 14.266 employees trained

CCR has an annual training and communication plan focused on the compliance

program, with the objective of training employees on the Company's policies and rules.

In 2022, training is divided between in-person training with leaders and online training

that was launched in August for all employees, according to their position and area.

Third-parties trained on anti-corruption guidelines (%)

98%

59%

16

1; 2; 4; 5; 6; 10

The total number of active outsourced employees in 2022 was 266, 134 of which trained

in 4Q and 222 in 2022.

Analysis of contracted high-risk suppliers and partners (third-party

99%

99%

16

1;2;3;4;5;6;10

CCR's compliance department carries out third-party risk analysis (due diligence),

due diligences)

classifying third parties into high, medium, and low risk.

ACCUMULATED: We only considered reports that were finalized/concluded in 2021 and

Reports filed on the Whistleblowing Channel (Open/Concluded,

583

277

1.056

277

2022 , regardless of the date they were initially filed.

16

1;2;6;10

processed)

CURRENT QUARTER: We only considered reports that were finalized in 2021 and 2022 ,

regardless of the date the protocol was opened.

Compliance Ambassadors (absolute number of Ambassadors / % of

100%

100%

16

1; 2; 4; 5; 6; 10

We closed 2022 with a total of 39 ambassadors.

Units with at least one Ambassador)

109

35

111

32

Compliance Monitoring aims at testing the adherence of the Company's activities to

Compliance Monitoring (number of tests concluded)

16

1;2;3;4;5;6;10

policies and rules. Non-compliances are addressed through action plans, aimed at the

owners of the identified risks.

Normative instruments prepared or updated.

201

41

16

1;2;6;10

The Compliance area is responsible for preparing and reviewing all normative

instruments of Grupo CCR (policies, rules, procedures, and normative instructions).

THEME

GOVERNANCE

SUSTAINABILITY

/

/ESG PERFORMANCE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

- - - - - - - - /LIVEYOUR LIFE

2021

2022

INDICATOR

Accumulated -

Previous

Accumulated -

Current

SDG

GLOBAL

NOTES

Previous Year

Quarter

Current Year

Quarter

COMPACT

CDP Score - Disclosure, Insight, Action - Climate Change

B

B

-

-

Questionnaire

CDP Score - Supplier Engagement Rating (SER)

A-

A

-

-

B3's Carbon Efficient Index - ICO2

Yes

Yes

-

-

MSCI rating

A

A

A

A

-

-

B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE)

Yes

Yes

-

-

Note 1: The information made available on the Quarterly Panel is not ensured by an independent third party, since it refers to management data.

Note 2: This panel considers the same scope of the 2022 Integrated Annual Report for GRI indicators.

Note 3: 2022 emissions data will be once again guaranteed for the Greenhouse Gas Inventory, which is scheduled to be published in May 2023. Please note that emissions data may change. For further information, visit our 2021 Integrated Report, which has data ensured by an independent third party https://ri.ccr.com.br/informacoes-aos-acionistas/relatorios-anuais-e-sustentabilidade/

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 20:48:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
