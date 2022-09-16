Advanced search
    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

GRUPO CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:12 2022-09-16 pm EDT
13.55 BRL    0.00%
09/16GRUPO CCR S A : Fato Relevante
PU
09/15Brazil's Ecorodovias wins highway concession auction, shares slump
RE
09/09TRANSCRIPT : CCR S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
Grupo CCR S A : Fato Relevante

09/16/2022 | 07:50pm EDT
CCR S.A.

CNPJ/MF Nº. 02.846.056/0001-97

NIRE Nº. 35.300.158.334

FATO RELEVANTE

A CCR S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), em continuidade ao Fato Relevante divulgado em 18/07/2022, informa que foi celebrada, na presente data, a Segunda Retirratificação ao Termo Aditivo e Modificativo nº. 21/2022 ao Contrato de Concessão nº. 004/CR/1998 ("Contrato de Concessão") entre a Renovias Concessionária S.A. ("Renovias"), concessionária que o Grupo CCR detém participação acionária, e o Estado de São Paulo, por intermédio da Secretaria de Logística e Transportes ("Poder Concedente"), com a interveniência e anuência da Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos Delegados de Transporte do Estado de São Paulo ("ARTESP"), conforme extrato publicado no Diário Oficial do Estado, nos termos da Lei n.º 8.666/1993.

A Segunda Retirratificação ao Termo Aditivo e Modificativo nº. 21/2022 (i) ratificou o reconhecimento do desequilíbrio da equação econômico-financeira do Contrato de Concessão em favor da Renovias, em decorrência da alteração do índice de reajuste das tarifas de pedágio; (ii) consolidou os cálculos anteriormente realizados correspondentes ao 1º biênio (01/07/2013 a 30/06/2015), 2º biênio (01/07/2015 a 30/06/2017), 3º biênio (01/07/2017 a 30/06/2019) e 4º biênio (01/07/2019 a 30/06/2021); (iii) reconheceu o desequilíbrio correspondente ao 1º ano do 5º biênio (01/07/2021 a 13/02/2022); e (iv) reequilibrou a concessão mediante a extensão de 808 (oitocentos e oito) dias no prazo do Contrato de Concessão da Renovias, com término previsto para 29/08/2024.

A assinatura da Segunda Retirratificação ao Termo Aditivo e Modificativo nº. 21/2022 traduz o respeito do Grupo de CCR à parceria de longa data com o Estado de São Paulo e ao seu compromisso com o desenvolvimento da infraestrutura no Estado.

São Paulo/SP, 16 de setembro de 2022.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

CCR S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 02.846.056/0001-97

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ("CCR"or "Company") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on July 18, 2022, informs that, on this date, it signed the Second Amendment and Modifying Instrument 21/2022 of the Concession Agreement of the Concession Agreement 004/CR/1998 ("Concession Agreement") between Renovias Concessionária S.A. ("Renovias"), a concessionaire that belongs to the CCR Group and the São Paulo State Government, through the Logistics and Transportation Secretariat ("Granting Authority"), with the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Transportation Services of the State of São Paulo ("ARTESP") as the consenting intervening party, as per the summary published in the São Paulo State Official Gazette, pursuant to Law 8,666/1993.

The Second Amendment and Modifying Instrument 21/2022 was to (i) ratify the acknowledgment of the economical-financial imbalance of the Concession Agreement on behalf of Renovias, resulting from the change in the readjustment index of the toll rates; (ii) consolidate the previously performed calculations corresponding to the first two-year period (July 1, 2013 to June 30, 2015), the second two-year period (July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2017), the third two-year period (July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2019) and the fourth two-year period (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021); (iii) acknowledge the imbalance for the first year of the fifth two-year period (July 1, 2021 to February 13, 2022); and

  1. re-balancethe concession by means of an extension of 808 (eight hundred and eight) days in the term of Renovias' Concession Agreement, which is expected to expire on August 29, 2024.

The signing of the Second Amendment and Modifying Instrument 21/2022 reflects Grupo CCR's respect for its long-term partnership with the São Paulo State Government and its commitment to developing infrastructure in the State.

São Paulo/SP, September 16th, 2022.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 23:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 850 M 3 002 M 3 002 M
Net income 2022 4 418 M 837 M 837 M
Net Debt 2022 22 164 M 4 198 M 4 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,19x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 27 371 M 5 184 M 5 184 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart GRUPO CCR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo CCR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CCR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,55 BRL
Average target price 16,41 BRL
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chief Executive Officer
Waldo Edwin Perez Leskovar Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Chairman
Pedro Sutter VP-Governance, Risk, Compliance & Internal Audit
Luiz Alberto Colonna Rosman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO CCR S.A.16.91%5 184
TRANSURBAN GROUP-3.26%27 619
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-0.26%7 005
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED12.86%5 032
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED5.43%3 823
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO13.61%3 766