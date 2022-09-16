Grupo CCR S A : Fato Relevante

A CCR S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), em continuidade ao Fato Relevante divulgado em 18/07/2022, informa que foi celebrada, na presente data, a Segunda Retirratificação ao Termo Aditivo e Modificativo nº. 21/2022 ao Contrato de Concessão nº. 004/CR/1998 ("Contrato de Concessão") entre a Renovias Concessionária S.A. ("Renovias"), concessionária que o Grupo CCR detém participação acionária, e o Estado de São Paulo, por intermédio da Secretaria de Logística e Transportes ("Poder Concedente"), com a interveniência e anuência da Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos Delegados de Transporte do Estado de São Paulo ("ARTESP"), conforme extrato publicado no Diário Oficial do Estado, nos termos da Lei n.º 8.666/1993.
A Segunda Retirratificação ao Termo Aditivo e Modificativo nº. 21/2022 (i) ratificou o reconhecimento do desequilíbrio da equação econômico-financeira do Contrato de Concessão em favor da Renovias, em decorrência da alteração do índice de reajuste das tarifas de pedágio; (ii) consolidou os cálculos anteriormente realizados correspondentes ao 1º biênio (01/07/2013 a 30/06/2015), 2º biênio (01/07/2015 a 30/06/2017), 3º biênio (01/07/2017 a 30/06/2019) e 4º biênio (01/07/2019 a 30/06/2021); (iii) reconheceu o desequilíbrio correspondente ao 1º ano do 5º biênio (01/07/2021 a 13/02/2022); e (iv) reequilibrou a concessão mediante a extensão de 808 (oitocentos e oito) dias no prazo do Contrato de Concessão da Renovias, com término previsto para 29/08/2024.
A assinatura da Segunda Retirratificação ao Termo Aditivo e Modificativo nº. 21/2022 traduz o respeito do Grupo de CCR à parceria de longa data com o Estado de São Paulo e ao seu compromisso com o desenvolvimento da infraestrutura no Estado.
São Paulo/SP, 16 de setembro de 2022.
CCR S.A.
WALDO PEREZ
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
CCR S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 02.846.056/0001-97
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334
MATERIAL FACT
CCR S.A. ("CCR"or "Company") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on July 18, 2022, informs that, on this date, it signed the Second Amendment and Modifying Instrument 21/2022 of the Concession Agreement of the Concession Agreement 004/CR/1998 ("Concession Agreement") between Renovias Concessionária S.A. ("Renovias"), a concessionaire that belongs to the CCR Group and the São Paulo State Government, through the Logistics and Transportation Secretariat ("Granting Authority"), with the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Transportation Services of the State of São Paulo ("ARTESP") as the consenting intervening party, as per the summary published in the São Paulo State Official Gazette, pursuant to Law 8,666/1993.
The Second Amendment and Modifying Instrument 21/2022 was to (i) ratify the acknowledgment of the economical-financial imbalance of the Concession Agreement on behalf of Renovias, resulting from the change in the readjustment index of the toll rates; (ii) consolidate the previously performed calculations corresponding to the first two-year period (July 1, 2013 to June 30, 2015), the second two-year period (July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2017), the third two-year period (July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2019) and the fourth two-year period (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021); (iii) acknowledge the imbalance for the first year of the fifth two-year period (July 1, 2021 to February 13, 2022); and
re-balancethe concession by means of an extension of 808 (eight hundred and eight) days in the term of Renovias' Concession Agreement, which is expected to expire on August 29, 2024.
The signing of the Second Amendment and Modifying Instrument 21/2022 reflects Grupo CCR's respect for its long-term partnership with the São Paulo State Government and its commitment to developing infrastructure in the State.