Grupo CCR S A : Fato Relevante

CCR S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 02.846.056/0001-97

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ("CCR"or "Company") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on July 18, 2022, informs that, on this date, it signed the Second Amendment and Modifying Instrument 21/2022 of the Concession Agreement of the Concession Agreement 004/CR/1998 ("Concession Agreement") between Renovias Concessionária S.A. ("Renovias"), a concessionaire that belongs to the CCR Group and the São Paulo State Government, through the Logistics and Transportation Secretariat ("Granting Authority"), with the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Transportation Services of the State of São Paulo ("ARTESP") as the consenting intervening party, as per the summary published in the São Paulo State Official Gazette, pursuant to Law 8,666/1993.

The Second Amendment and Modifying Instrument 21/2022 was to (i) ratify the acknowledgment of the economical-financial imbalance of the Concession Agreement on behalf of Renovias, resulting from the change in the readjustment index of the toll rates; (ii) consolidate the previously performed calculations corresponding to the first two-year period (July 1, 2013 to June 30, 2015), the second two-year period (July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2017), the third two-year period (July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2019) and the fourth two-year period (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021); (iii) acknowledge the imbalance for the first year of the fifth two-year period (July 1, 2021 to February 13, 2022); and

re-balance the concession by means of an extension of 808 (eight hundred and eight) days in the term of Renovias' Concession Agreement, which is expected to expire on August 29, 2024.

The signing of the Second Amendment and Modifying Instrument 21/2022 reflects Grupo CCR's respect for its long-term partnership with the São Paulo State Government and its commitment to developing infrastructure in the State.

São Paulo/SP, September 16th, 2022.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Investor Relations Officer