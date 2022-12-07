Grupo CCR S A : Fato Relevante

A CCR S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) informa que foi celebrado, na presente data, Termo de Acordo ("Termo de Acordo") do Contrato de Concessão nº 075/97 ("Contrato de Concessão") entre sua controlada direta RDN - Concessões e Participações Ltda. ("RDN"), anteriormente denominada RodoNorte - Concessionária de Rodovias Integradas S.A., o Estado do Paraná ("Estado"), o Departamento de Estradas de Rodagem do Paraná ("DER"), o Ministério Público Federal ("MPF") e a Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos Delegados ("AGEPAR"), todos em conjunto, "Partes", em decorrência de processo de mediação instaurado perante o Tribunal Regional Federal da 4ª Região - TRF4 ("Mediação"), visando mediar as Partes nas discussões e na solução das divergências, pleitos, direitos ou expectativas de direito e reclamações envolvendo a execução, administração, interpretação, aplicação e conclusão do Contrato de Concessão, incluindo, mas não se limitando a, todo e qualquer evento de desequilíbrio da equação econômico-financeira do Contrato de Concessão de interesse tanto do Poder Concedente como da RDN, que não haviam sido solucionados quando do encerramento da concessão.
O Termo de Acordo celebrado: (i) estabelece as medidas para encerramento de diversos processos administrativos e ações judiciais; e (ii) implica o reconhecimento do saldo remanescente de R$ 321.223.158,92 (trezentos e vinte e um milhões, duzentos e vinte e três mil, cento e cinquenta e oito reais e noventa e dois centavos), na data-base 01/08/2022, correspondente ao desequilíbrio econômico-financeiro que remanesceu em favor do Poder Concedente.
Tal valor, por interesse e conveniência do Estado e do DER, será pago mediante a assunção de obrigação de fazer correspondente à realização das obras definidas pelo DER e aceitas pelas Partes. Estima-se que as obras sejam realizadas no prazo de 36 meses contados da assinatura do Termo de Acordo.
Com a assinatura do Termo de Acordo, as Partes outorgaram quitações recíprocas de todo e qualquer valor, pleito, desequilíbrio, pretensão, direito que tenham por objeto, exclusivamente, os processos administrativos e as ações judiciais relacionados ao Contrato de Concessão elencadas no referido Termo de Acordo.
A assinatura do Termo de Acordo traduz o compromisso do Grupo de CCR com o desenvolvimento da infraestrutura no Estado.
São Paulo, 07 de dezembro de 2022.
CCR S.A.
WALDO PEREZ
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
CCR S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 02.846.056/0001-97
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334
MATERIAL FACT
CCR S.A. ("Company") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby informs that it has signed, on this date, a Term of Agreement ("Term of Agreement") for Concession Agreement No. 075/97 ("Concession Agreement") between its direct subsidiary RDN - Concessões e Participações Ltda. ("RDN"), previously named RodoNorte - Concessionária de Rodovias Integradas S.A., and the State of Paraná ("State"), the Department of Highways of Paraná ("DER"), the Federal Public Ministry ("MPF") and the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services ("AGEPAR"), jointly herein as "Parties", as a result of an administrative mediation process filed with the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region - TRF4 ("Mediation"), aiming to mediate the Parties in the discussions and solution of divergences, claims, rights or expectations of rights and complaints regarding the execution, administration, interpretation, application, and conclusion of the Concession Agreement, including but not limited to, any economic and financial imbalance of the Concession Agreement on behalf of the Granting Authority and RDN that had not been resolved upon the termination of the concession.
The Term of Agreement signed establishes: (i) the measures for concluding several administrative proceedings and lawsuits; and (ii) the recognition of an overdue balance, in the amount of R$321,223,158.92 (three hundred and twenty-one million, two hundred and twenty-three thousand, one hundred and fifty-eight reais and ninety-two cents), considering the base date of August 1, 2022, corresponding to an economic and financial imbalance that remained in favor of the Granting Authority.
This amount, for the benefit and convenience of the State and the DER, shall be paid by undertaking the obligation to execute works defined by DER and accepted by the Parties. The works are expected to be concluded within 36 months from the signing of the Term of Agreement.
With the signing of the Term of Agreement, the Parties agree to mutually end any and all amounts due, litigations, imbalance, claims and rights in administrative processes and lawsuits related to the Concession Agreement that are linked to said Term of Agreement.
The signing of this Term of Agreement reflects Grupo CCR's commitment to developing infrastructure in the State.