Grupo CCR S A : Fato Relevante

CCR S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 02.846.056/0001-97

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ("Company") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby informs that it has signed, on this date, a Term of Agreement ("Term of Agreement") for Concession Agreement No. 075/97 ("Concession Agreement") between its direct subsidiary RDN - Concessões e Participações Ltda. ("RDN"), previously named RodoNorte - Concessionária de Rodovias Integradas S.A., and the State of Paraná ("State"), the Department of Highways of Paraná ("DER"), the Federal Public Ministry ("MPF") and the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services ("AGEPAR"), jointly herein as "Parties", as a result of an administrative mediation process filed with the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region - TRF4 ("Mediation"), aiming to mediate the Parties in the discussions and solution of divergences, claims, rights or expectations of rights and complaints regarding the execution, administration, interpretation, application, and conclusion of the Concession Agreement, including but not limited to, any economic and financial imbalance of the Concession Agreement on behalf of the Granting Authority and RDN that had not been resolved upon the termination of the concession.

The Term of Agreement signed establishes: (i) the measures for concluding several administrative proceedings and lawsuits; and (ii) the recognition of an overdue balance, in the amount of R$321,223,158.92 (three hundred and twenty-one million, two hundred and twenty-three thousand, one hundred and fifty-eight reais and ninety-two cents), considering the base date of August 1, 2022, corresponding to an economic and financial imbalance that remained in favor of the Granting Authority.

This amount, for the benefit and convenience of the State and the DER, shall be paid by undertaking the obligation to execute works defined by DER and accepted by the Parties. The works are expected to be concluded within 36 months from the signing of the Term of Agreement.

With the signing of the Term of Agreement, the Parties agree to mutually end any and all amounts due, litigations, imbalance, claims and rights in administrative processes and lawsuits related to the Concession Agreement that are linked to said Term of Agreement.

The signing of this Term of Agreement reflects Grupo CCR's commitment to developing infrastructure in the State.

São Paulo, December 07, 2022.

CCR S.A.

WALDO PEREZ

Investor Relations Officer