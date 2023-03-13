Grupo CCR S A : Fato Relevante

A CCR S.A. ("Companhia" ou "CCR") (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que no contexto do processo de sucessão do Diretor Presidente da Companhia conduzido pelo Comitê de Gente e ESG, o Conselho de Administração, em reunião realizada nesta data, aprovou a eleição do Sr. Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes F. Setas para a posição de Diretor Presidente da CCR, com mandato a partir do dia 24 de abril de 2023.

CCR S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 02.846.056/0001-97

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ("Company" or "CCR") (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that within the succession process of the Company's CEO conducted by the People and ESG Committee, the Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, approved the election of Mr. Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes F. Setas for the position of Chief Executive Officer of CCR, with a term of office beginning on April 24, 2023.

Miguel Setas has more than twenty-five years of experience in leadership positions in the energy and infrastructure sectors (oil, gas, electricity, and railways), thirteen of which in Brazil, where he was the CEO of EDP Brasil for seven years.

In the last two years, he was a member of the Executive Board of Directors of the multinational company EDP, being responsible for the network infrastructure business in Portugal, Spain, and Brazil, a position that he held together with the office of Chair of the Board of Directors of EDP Brasil.

At the same meeting, the Board of Directors thanked Mr. Waldo Perez for having acted as the Company's CEO for the last five months.

CCR understands that the conclusion of the succession planning is another important step for the strengthening and continuity of its business.

São Paulo, March 13, 2023.

CCR S.A.

Waldo Perez

Investor Relations Officer