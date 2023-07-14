A CCR S.A. ("Companhia" ou "CCR") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), em continuidade ao Fato Relevante divulgado em 28 de fevereiro de 2023, informa que, nesta data, foram concluídas a transferência para a Companhia da totalidade das ações detidas pela OTP MOBILIDADE S.A. ("OM") na Concessionária no VLT Carioca S.A. ("Concessionária" ou "VLT Carioca"), correspondentes a 1,3473% de seu capital social, passando a Companhia a deter 95,1737% do capital social do VLT Carioca, bem como a cessão à CCR da totalidade dos direitos creditórios detidos pela OM em face da Concessionária, relativos aos mútuos concedidos pela OM ao VLT Carioca.
São Paulo/SP, 14 de julho de 2023.
CCR S.A.
WALDO PEREZ
Diretor Vice-Presidente Financeiro e
de Relações com Investidores
CCR S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.846.056/0001-97
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334
MATERIAL FACT
CCR S.A. ("Company" or "CCR") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), further to the Material Fact disclosed on February 28, 2023, states that, on this date, it has concluded the transfer to the Company of all the shares held by OTP MOBILIDADE S.A. ("OM") in VLT Carioca S.A. ("Concessionaire" or "VLT Carioca"), equivalent to 1.3473% of its share capital, by which the Company now holds 95.1737% of the share capital of VLT Carioca, as well as the assignment to CCR of all credit rights held by OM against the Concessionaire, related to loans granted by OM to VLT Carioca.
São Paulo - SP, July 14, 2023.
CCR S.A.
WALDO PEREZ
Vice President of Finance and
Investor Relations
