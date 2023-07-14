CCR S.A.

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ("Company" or "CCR") (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), further to the Material Fact disclosed on February 28, 2023, states that, on this date, it has concluded the transfer to the Company of all the shares held by OTP MOBILIDADE S.A. ("OM") in VLT Carioca S.A. ("Concessionaire" or "VLT Carioca"), equivalent to 1.3473% of its share capital, by which the Company now holds 95.1737% of the share capital of VLT Carioca, as well as the assignment to CCR of all credit rights held by OM against the Concessionaire, related to loans granted by OM to VLT Carioca.

São Paulo - SP, July 14, 2023.

