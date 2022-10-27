Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on October 27, 2022 at 09:15 a.m.
10/27/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
CCR S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.846.056/0001-97
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334
PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
HELD ON OCTOBER 27, 2022
1. DATE, TIME ANDPLACE: September 27, 2022, at headquarters, at Avenida Chedid Jafet, no. 222, Bloco CEP 04.551-065, in the city and state of São Paulo.
9:15 a.m., at the Company's B, 5º Andar, Vila Olímpia,
ATTENDANCE: Most members of the Company's Board of Directors were present, together with the other members of the Executive Board.
PRESIDING: Chair: Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna; and Secretary: Pedro
Paulo Archer Sutter.
AGENDA: To resolve on the distribution of interim dividends for 2022 ("2022 Interim Dividends").
RESOLUTIONS: The Board members, after analyzing the matter on the agenda and discussing it, unanimously and with no restrictions, as provided for in article 30 of the
Company's Bylaws and conditions recommended by the Strategy Committee at a meeting held on October 20, 2022, approved the distribution of the 2022 Interim Dividends totaling R$591,582,000.00 (five hundred and ninety-one million, five hundred and eighty-two thousand reais), corresponding to R$0.2928626662 per common share, as part of the profit calculated between January 01, 2022 and June 30, 2022. The 2022 Interim Dividends approved herein will be paid to shareholders of record on November 01, 2022, and Company shares will be traded "ex-dividend" as of November 02, 2022. The interim dividends will be paid on November 30, 2022, under the terms and conditions presented at this meeting.
CLOSURE: There being no more business to address, the meeting was adjourned for the drawing up of these minutes, which were read, approved, and signed by all attending board members, and the certificate will be digitally signed, according to paragraph 1 of article 10 of Provisional Presidential Decree 2,200-2/2001, and item "c" of paragraph 1 of article 5 of Law 14,063/2020, and filed with the competent Registry of Commerce. São Paulo/SP, October 27, 2022. Signatures: Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna, Chair; and Pedro
Paulo Archer Sutter, Secretary. Board members:(1) Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna; (2) Eduardo Bunker Gentil; (3) Eliane Aleixo Lustosa de Andrade; (4) Flávio Mendes Aidar; (5) João Henrique Batista de Souza Schmidt; (6) José Guimarães Monforte;
Luiz Carlos Cavalcanti Dutra Junior;(8) Mateus Gomes Ferreira; (9) Vicente Furletti Assis; and (10) Wilson Nélio Brumer.
