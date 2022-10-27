Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Grupo CCR S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

GRUPO CCR S.A.

(CCRO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-27 pm EDT
12.46 BRL   +3.83%
05:43pMinutes Of The Board Of Directors Meeting Held On October 27, 2022 At 09 : 15 a.m.
PU
10/05Grupo Ccr S A : Fato Relevante
PU
09/30Grupo Ccr S A : Institutional Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on October 27, 2022 at 09:15 a.m.

10/27/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CCR S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.846.056/0001-97

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 27, 2022

1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: September 27, 2022, at headquarters, at Avenida Chedid Jafet, no. 222, Bloco CEP 04.551-065, in the city and state of São Paulo.

9:15 a.m., at the Company's B, 5º Andar, Vila Olímpia,

  1. ATTENDANCE: Most members of the Company's Board of Directors were present, together with the other members of the Executive Board.
  2. PRESIDING: Chair: Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna; and Secretary: Pedro
    Paulo Archer Sutter.
  3. AGENDA: To resolve on the distribution of interim dividends for 2022 ("2022 Interim Dividends").
  4. RESOLUTIONS: The Board members, after analyzing the matter on the agenda and discussing it, unanimously and with no restrictions, as provided for in article 30 of the
    Company's Bylaws and conditions recommended by the Strategy Committee at a meeting held on October 20, 2022, approved the distribution of the 2022 Interim Dividends totaling R$591,582,000.00 (five hundred and ninety-one million, five hundred and eighty-two thousand reais), corresponding to R$0.2928626662 per common share, as part of the profit calculated between January 01, 2022 and June 30, 2022. The 2022 Interim Dividends approved herein will be paid to shareholders of record on November 01, 2022, and Company shares will be traded "ex-dividend" as of November 02, 2022. The interim dividends will be paid on November 30, 2022, under the terms and conditions presented at this meeting.
  5. CLOSURE: There being no more business to address, the meeting was adjourned for the drawing up of these minutes, which were read, approved, and signed by all attending board members, and the certificate will be digitally signed, according to paragraph 1 of article 10 of Provisional Presidential Decree 2,200-2/2001, and item "c" of paragraph 1 of article 5 of Law 14,063/2020, and filed with the competent Registry of Commerce. São Paulo/SP, October 27, 2022. Signatures: Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna, Chair; and Pedro
    Paulo Archer Sutter, Secretary. Board members:(1) Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna; (2) Eduardo Bunker Gentil; (3) Eliane Aleixo Lustosa de Andrade; (4) Flávio Mendes Aidar; (5) João Henrique Batista de Souza Schmidt; (6) José Guimarães Monforte;
  1. Luiz Carlos Cavalcanti Dutra Junior; (8) Mateus Gomes Ferreira; (9) Vicente Furletti Assis; and (10) Wilson Nélio Brumer.

CCR/RCA/2022/00022960.2

Page 1 of 2

CCR S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.846.056/0001-97

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.334

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

This is a free English translation of the original minutes drawn up in the Company's

records.

__________________________________

_____________________________

Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna

Pedro Paulo Archer Sutter

Chair

Secretary

Signed via Digital Certificate (ICP-Brasil)

Signed via Digital Certificate (ICP-Brasil)

CCR/RCA/2022/00022960.2

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:42:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRUPO CCR S.A.
05:43pMinutes Of The Board Of Directors Me : 15 a.m.
PU
10/05Grupo Ccr S A : Fato Relevante
PU
09/30Grupo Ccr S A : Institutional Presentation
PU
09/16Grupo Ccr S A : Fato Relevante
PU
09/15Brazil's Ecorodovias wins highway concession auction, shares slump
RE
09/09Transcript : CCR S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
09/09Grupo Ccr S A : 2022 CCR Day - Presentation
PU
08/25Grupo Ccr S A : Transcript 2Q22
PU
08/16Grupo Ccr S A : Fato Relevante
PU
08/12Transcript : CCR S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16 441 M 3 105 M 3 105 M
Net income 2022 4 474 M 845 M 845 M
Net Debt 2022 22 164 M 4 186 M 4 186 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 24 240 M 4 578 M 4 578 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart GRUPO CCR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo CCR S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CCR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,00 BRL
Average target price 16,45 BRL
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chief Executive Officer
Waldo Edwin Perez Leskovar Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Chairman
Pedro Sutter VP-Governance, Risk, Compliance & Internal Audit
Luiz Alberto Colonna Rosman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO CCR S.A.3.54%4 559
TRANSURBAN GROUP-7.16%25 676
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.3.91%6 752
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-3.36%6 175
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED9.69%3 809
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO10.06%3 750