2023
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT
INDEX
1.
MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIR
3
2.
ABOUT THIS ANNUAL REPORT
4
3.
ABOUT THE CONTEXT
4
3.1.
2023 MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
4
3.2. OUTLOOK FOR NEXT YEAR
5
3.3. THE YEAR 2023 AND THE MEDIA SECTOR IN ARGENTINA AND THE WORLD
6
3.4. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK IN 2023
7
4.
THE COMPANY. ORIGIN, EVOLUTION AND PROFILE
10
4.1.
COMPANY PROFILE
11
4.2. GRUPO CLARÍN AND ITS BUSINESS SEGMENTS IN 2023
11
4.2.1. PRINT AND DIGITAL PUBLICATIONS
12
4.2.2.
BROADCASTING AND PROGRAMMING
20
4.2.3.
OTHER
24
4.3.
AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS
24
5.
FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF ITS OPERATIONS
26
6. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE, ORGANIZATION, AND INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM
.............................................................................................................................................. 27
7.
SUSTAINABILITY
30
7.1.
SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY
30
7.2.
VALUE CREATION MODEL AND FRAMEWORK OF THE INTEGRATED REPORT ..
30
7.3.
INDEPENDENCE, TRANSPARENCY, AND INTERNATIONAL GUIDELINES
31
7.4.
DIALOG AND ALLIANZES
32
8.
RESPONSIBLE CREATION AND DISTRIBUTION OF CONTENT
33
8.1.
ETHICS AND EDITORIAL GUIDELINES
33
8.2.
EDITORIAL INNOVATION AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
34
8.3.
OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIONS AND CONTENT
35
8.4.
INTERACTION WITH AUDIENCES AND READERS
36
8.5.
SOCIAL COVERAGE
37
8.6.
PROMOTION OF DIVERSITY
39
8.7.
CIVIC INVOLVEMENT AND PUBLIC DEBATE
40
8.8.
ACCESSIBILITY AND PROTECTION OF VULNERABLE AUDIENCES
41
9.
CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLIERS
42
9.1.
CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SATISFACTION
42
9.2.
VALUE CHAIN
43
10.
OUR PEOPLE
44
10.1.
TEAM MANAGEMENT
45
1
10.2.
INTEGRITY PROGRAM
45
10.3.
COMMUNICATION AND DIALOG
46
10.4. WORK-LIFE BALANCE AND BENEFITS
46
10.5.
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
47
10.6.
HEALTH AND SAFETY
47
11.
SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT
48
11.1. PRIVATE SOCIAL INVESTMENT STRATEGY
48
11.2. COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND SOCIAL ADVERTISING
48
11.3. THE ROLE OF THE MEDIA IN EDUCATION
49
11.4.
PROMOTION OF EDUCATION
49
11.5. PROMOTION OF CULTURE AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT
50
11.6. ALLIANCES WITH CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANIZATIONS
51
12.
THE ENVIRONMENT
52
12.1. CONTENT THAT PROMOTES ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS
52
12.2. ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AND POLICY
53
12.3.
MATERIALS
53
12.4.
ENERGY AND EMISSIONS
54
12.5.
WASTE
55
12.6.
WATER AND EFFLUENTS
56
13.
BUSINESS PROJECTIONS AND PLANNING
56
14.
PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
57
15. EXHIBIT I - REPORT ON THE CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE OF GRUPO
CLARÍN S.A
58
16.
EXHIBIT II - INTERNATIONAL GUIDELINES AND GRI CONTENT INDEX
70
2
1. MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIR
Messrs. Shareholders,
I am pleased to present the Integrated Annual Report of Grupo Clarín S.A. which consolidates the reporting on the Group's economic-financial, social, environmental, and corporate governance performance. Following best practices in global transparency, this Integrated Annual Report was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the Integrated Reporting Framework and the GRI Standards. Furthermore, it reports on the progress made in fulfilling the 10 Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.
In 2023, the performance of the Argentine economy was conditioned by the successive stages and outcomes of the presidential elections, and the negative collateral effects stemming from a severe drought. At the beginning of 2023, the economy showed a decline in the demand for pesos, scarce voluntary sovereign financing, and a decimated reserve position at the Central Bank. As the months passed, this situation worsened, deepening the economy's fragility. The direct negative impact caused by the drought and the indirect impact due to the shortage of dollars ended up leading to a decline in economic activity close to 1.5%. The triple-digit inflation regime consolidated, and the consumer price index closed the year registering monthly increases of 25.5% and a year-on-year inflation rate of 211% in December.
This complex macroeconomic environment had a considerable impact on the performance of the GDP and the local media industry. Furthermore, the industry at a global level continued to operate in a complex and dynamic context, with an increasing focus on mobility. Despite these challenges, Clarín managed to maintain its position as the most important and diversified media group in Argentina and one of the largest in the Spanish-speaking world.
During the year, the subsidiaries of the Group maintained their position and leadership in each of the business segments: print media, radio, broadcast and cable television, audiovisual content production, and print industry. In line with the global trend, the Group continued to place a special focus on expanding its digital content, which is a benchmark in journalistic quality and has high levels of credibility and interaction.
From its role as a media company, the Group continued working to contribute to the country's sustainable development and to satisfy citizens' right to information through a comprehensive journalistic and entertainment offering based on credibility, freedom of expression, and interaction with the audience. In each of its business units, the Company promoted responsible content creation, sustainable management of operations, transparent communication, diversity, and environmental awareness. In an election year marked by a complex economic context, journalistic independence, professional rigor, respect, and the pursuit of truth were fundamental values in promoting the strengthening of Argentine democracy.
The long-term outlook for the industry is challenging but positive, demonstrating the flexibility and adaptability of the ecosystem. Looking forward, Grupo Clarín aims to continue consolidating its presence in the local and regional market, committing to innovation with high- quality content across various multimedia and multiplatform formats.
All its business units will focus on capitalizing on opportunities, strengthening, improving, and expanding their products and services, and increasing their market share. At the corporate level, we will continue to promote sustainable business management through efficient
3
processes and initiatives that contribute to creating economic, social, and environmental value for the Group, its stakeholders, and society as a whole.
Best regards,
Jorge C. Rendo
Chair of Grupo Clarín
2. ABOUT THIS ANNUAL REPORT
We hereby submit for your consideration the Annual Report and Exhibit, the Separate Statement of Financial Position, the Separate Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Separate Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity and the Separate Statement of Cash Flows and Notes of Grupo Clarín S.A. (hereinafter, "the Company" or "Grupo Clarín") for fiscal year No. 25 ended December 31, 2023 and the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2023.
The main subsidiaries in which Grupo Clarín S.A. has a direct or indirect controlling interest are: Arte Gráfico Editorial Argentino S.A. (AGEA), Compañía Inversora en Medios de Comunicación S.A. (CIMECO), Arte Radiotelevisivo Argentino S.A.(ARTEAR), GC Gestión Compartida S.A., Inversora de Eventos S.A.(IESA), and Radio Mitre S.A.Grupo Clarín presents its third Integrated Annual Report, a document that includes its Annual Report and its Sustainability Report. In this way, the Company consolidates in a single document the information on its economic, social, and environmental performance. This Integrated Annual Report was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of "The International Framework" of the IFRS Foundation.
3. ABOUT THE CONTEXT
3.1. 2023 MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
The performance of the Argentine economy throughout the year 2023 was conditioned by various significant events: The presidential elections, the successive stages and outcomes, the national government's economic measures in that electoral context, and the negative collateral effects resulting from a severe drought.
Since the beginning of 2023, the economy showed a decline in the demand for pesos, scarce voluntary sovereign financing, and a decimated reserve position at the Central Bank. As the months passed, this situation worsened, deepening the economy's fragility.
Throughout the year, the imbalance of public accounts and the monetary financing of the deficit persisted. The sharp acceleration of inflation-with an annual rate close to 211%-along with the loss of slightly over US$ 20,000 million in gross reserves (which brought the Central Bank's net foreign currency position into negative territory) and alternative dollar exchange rate gaps above 150%, are the clearest symptoms of the state of the economy.
The extension of the electoral process had adverse effects on the economic front. The Ministry of Economy implemented a series of expansionary policies which led to a deterioration of public accounts and exacerbated the surplus of pesos along with the scarcity of BCRA reserves. The national fiscal deficit on a cash basis, including debt interest service, closed the year around 6.1% of GDP, 45% higher than the 4.2% observed in 2022.
4
When analyzing 2023 in detail, two specific factors must be considered. The first, centered in the second half of the year, was the prolonged electoral process that had to be extended to a runoff with a final victory for the opposition. This postponed the necessary corrections. The second factor, centered in the second quarter of the year, was the severe drought the country experienced and its collateral effects on the external, exchange, and fiscal fronts of the economy.
On the external front, the value of exports showed a 25% decline over the year, amounting to US$ 21,600 million. From a historical perspective, it is important to highlight that this decline, primarily driven by an even greater drop in agricultural complex products, was the largest in the last 48 years. This caused a collapse in the foreign currency supply in a year when private demand tends to grow due to the uncertainty any electoral process entails. This led to a reserve management scheme aimed at preventing the economic activity from collapsing.
Until the primary elections, the government chose to face exchange pressures with severe restrictions on foreign currency demand. Later, the critical reserve position forced a correction in the exchange rate by devaluing the peso. However, the postponement of a comprehensive economic program meant that the devaluation was diluted by a new leap in the economy's nominality.
On the fiscal front, the effects of the drought on revenue collection were significant: Export duties (withholdings) fell by 6% in nominal terms (almost 70% in real terms) over the year, reducing revenues.
The direct negative impact caused by the drought and the indirect impact due to the shortage of dollars ended up leading to a decline in economic activity close to 1.5%. Meanwhile, the three-digit inflationary regime that the economy entered at the end of 2022 was consolidated. The consumer price index closed 2023 with monthly increases of 25.5% and a year-on-year inflation rate of 211% in December.
3.2. OUTLOOK FOR NEXT YEAR
The new administration proposed, in its first days in office, a controlled shock economic program. Its declared objective was to simultaneously tackle several issues, including the balance of public accounts, the adjustment of relative prices (mainly official exchange rate parity and public utility rates), and the balance sheet of the Central Bank. The latter involves both the rebuilding of the international reserves stock and the reduction of the Central Bank's interest-bearing liabilities.
The strategy aimed to signal a change in the economic regime and concentrate necessary corrections in the first months of the new administration.
Among the main challenges is the elimination of fiscal imbalance in the first year of government, aiming to reduce to zero the issuance of pesos to finance the fiscal deficit. The National Government aims to achieve a fiscal adjustment of 5.2 percentage points of GDP, equivalent to US$ 25,000 million. If achieved, Argentina's public accounts would show a primary surplus of +2.0% of GDP.
For 2024, an improvement on the external front is expected due to a better harvest, which would imply a recovery of exports by around 20% and would bring the trade balance back to a positive territory of around US$ 20,000 million.
In terms of relative prices, the incoming administration moved forward with deregulating price controls and implemented a significant adjustment to the nominal exchange rate parity of around 120%. The government decided to preserve the existing dual exchange rate scheme, albeit with changes in the margin of the tax rates. The slide of the wholesale exchange rate
5
from $/US$ 350 to around 800, equivalent to a peso devaluation of just over 50%, created a critical buffer for exchange rate competitiveness considering the current high inflation rates.
As of the date of this Annual Report, the exchange rate gaps have been reduced. Additionally, the Central Bank has embarked on a process of reserve replenishment through the purchase of foreign currency totaling nearly US$ 8,000 million.
The series of costs associated with the proposed restructuring led to a revision of the projections for 2024. Inflation for the current year is expected to be at least as high as in 2023, with a significant concentration in the first half of the year. Additionally, a further decline of about 3 percentage points in real GDP is expected, concentrated in the first semester, though partly offset by the recovery of the agro-export complex.
3.3. THE YEAR 2023 AND THE MEDIA SECTOR IN ARGENTINA AND THE WORLD
During 2023, the media industry was faced with uncertainty due to the reconversion processes, adaptation of businesses to the digital era, and changes in consumption patterns resulting from new technologies. Furthermore, the sustained migration of advertising to the digital environment continued to be concentrated in large global platforms, especially Facebook, Google, Amazon, and, to a lesser extent, in Asian companies such as Alibaba, ByteDance (owner of TikTok), and Tencent.
The media and entertainment industries are operating in a complex and dynamic context, with a growing focus on mobility and seeking to reach younger audiences who prioritize the consumption of video content, streaming, and games.
Against the backdrop of sustainability tensions and certain collateral effects resulting from the functioning of platforms (such as the chaotic dissemination of news - true and fake - or the worrying news biases created by algorithms that reinforce their users' beliefs), media outlets around the world continue to focus on gaining strength. To achieve this, they emphasize differential assets such as the credibility of their brands, invest in incorporating new technologies in their newsrooms (in terms of content, commercial strategy, marketing, big data, and machine learning), seek to attract and retain new digital talents, and highlight the institutional role they have historically played in democratic societies.
Over the past few years, the multimedia paradigm has been fully consolidated. The multi- platform approach is the norm and, without exception, traditional media outlets are exploring other languages. In this way, the consumption of content is simultaneous, overlapped and through multiple windows. In 2023, this trend deepened. The consumption of video through OTT platforms (such as Netflix, Flow, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Disney+, among others) has increased, a trend that will continue in the coming years, albeit with greater competition among players in the so-called "streaming wars". During the period, there was also significant growth in the consumption of e-books and gaming products.
It is evident that more and more users are selecting the content they consume prioritizing preferences, quality, convenience, and truthful information. Therefore, the companies in this industry want to have direct contact with the user to build loyalty through the added value of their brands and the personalization of content and services that they may develop in the future.
While audiences continue to migrate to the digital world, users increasingly prefer mobile devices to search for the content that best suits their preferences. According to Chartbeat, 75% of the visits to news sites are made from a mobile phone. This phenomenon poses big challenges for an industry forced to constantly change and adapt the content and the ads to mobile screens.
6
During 2023, the number of users willing to register and pay for the content and services they consume more intensively continued to grow. This was particularly true for platforms or media they were already using but were doing so anonymously.
Thus, the consolidation process of subscriptions deepened during 2023, largely driven by the consumption of video streaming (especially in OTTs), digital music, podcasts, video games, and various digital newspapers that launched and strengthened their paywall models. In fact, Deloitte and PWC already estimate that there are more people who have at least one subscription to a video streaming service than those who have a subscription to a traditional TV service.
The long-term outlook for the industry is challenging but positive, demonstrating the flexibility and adaptability of the ecosystem. Professional reports argue that the consumption of digital content will be the main global growth factor for the industry in the coming years. Successful media will be those that best adapt their strategies to engage consumers with the most convenient products, services, and experiences.
In the local context, just like in 2022, the complex macroeconomic environment generated an acceleration of inflation and a setback in private consumption, which had a considerable impact on the performance of the GDP and the media industry. This performance is mostly accounted for by the sensitivity of Argentine media companies' revenue structure to the economic cycles. In this sense, even though they continue to grow, media companies' advertising revenues are still especially sensitive to recessive cycles due to the moderate development still shown by paid subscription models in the domestic market.
This highlights the need for traditional media to continue to invest in innovation, creating new and better digital products and services that allow them to make their business models sustainable in an increasingly competitive environment. To such end, they will need to deepen and optimize the path that enables them to efficiently monetize digital advertising and subscriptions, while leveraging mobile consumption without being invasive to the user.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, consumer habits are moving in the same direction as the rest of the world, further enhanced by the new modality of teleworking. In the audiovisual segment, the highlights were a slight drop in HUT (households using television) and the growth or consolidation of various OTTs or video streaming platforms, coupled with the use of home data for work tools, especially for video calls.
Thus, the challenges faced by the local industry do not differ from those seen in companies around the world, except for the complex macroeconomic environment. The willingness of society to pay for Internet content under this environment appears to be one of the critical challenges. The media companies that achieve the most successful innovations and maintain brands that add value will have a head start in the race to reach the user with the possibility of building loyalty.
3.4. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK IN 2023
The latest substantial changes in legislation were introduced in December 2015 under Decree No. 267/2015, which amended Laws Nos. 26,522 and 27,078 ("Audiovisual Communication Services Law" and "Digital Argentina Law" respectively).
Some subsidiaries of the Company hold licenses and registrations and exploit Audiovisual Communication Services (Television, Radio, Cable Television Signals, Producers and Advertising Agencies), and operate under the scope of the Audiovisual Communication Services Law.
7
The Enforcement Authority for Audiovisual Communication Services
The Enforcement Authority is the National Communications Agency (ENACOM, for its Spanish acronym) pursuant to Decree No. 111/2024, which ordered the restructuring of the National Public Administration's organizational composition, is currently under the purview of the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Through Decree No. 89/2024, published in the Official Gazette on January 29, 2024, the National Government ordered the intervention of the ENACOM for a period of 180 days. Pursuant to said Decree, the powers established for the Enforcement Authority under Laws Nos. 26,522 and 27,078 are jointly assigned to the Intervenor and the Deputy Intervenors. The period during which the Regulatory Authority will be subject to intervention may be renewed only once.
Multiple License Regime for Audiovisual Communication Services
The multiple license regime established under Law No. 22,285 allowed licensees to hold at the national level up to twenty-four (24) sound or television broadcasting licenses. At the local level, one individual or legal entity could have up to one sound broadcasting license, one television license and one subscription television license. In this last case, FM broadcasting services were not included in this limit if they were broadcast from the same station and location as the AM broadcasting services.
The LSCA introduced comprehensive amendments on the multiple license regime, against which the Company and some of its subsidiaries filed an unconstitutionality claim. Eventually, that claim was dismissed. Emergency Decree No. 267/2015 repealed Article 161, whereby licensees had to conform to the multiple license regime and changed the limits established therein.
Through Decree No. 70/2023 published in the Official Gazette on December 21, 2023, the National Government once again amended the multiple license regime, eliminating the limit of audiovisual communication services set at the national level (15 broadcast television and radio services).
Terms of Audiovisual Communication Services Licenses
All the subsidiaries of the Company, owners of licenses for the exploitation of Audiovisual Communication Services have obtained an extension of the terms of their licenses, for the exploitation of broadcast television and AM and FM sound broadcasting services. All the licensees were deemed to have opted to request an extension under Article 20 of Decree No. 267/15, and were granted a new term for the first period of TEN (10) years, with the right to an automatic extension for a term of FIVE (5) more years, in every case.
Digital Television.
In connection with digital television, all the subsidiaries that hold broadcast television licenses were awarded a digital channel to render terrestrial digital television services. ARTEAR filed an unconstitutionality claim requesting the revision of the legal regime applicable to the transition to digital television. Although Decree No. 173/2019 postponed the analog switch-off until August 2021, it prevented the execution of the necessary actions for the transition process, leading to various regulations postponing the analog switch-off. All subsidiaries holding broadcast television licenses were granted extensions, resulting in the postponement of the
8
new switch-off dates to be complied with during 2024, in accordance with the schedule established for each region.
Significant changes in the legal framework of ICT Services
Decree No. 690/20 - Amendments to the LAD
On August 22, 2020, the National Executive Branch amended the Digital Argentina Act through Decree No. 690/2020, which was subsequently ratified by the Congress under the terms of Law No. 26,122.
Among the amendments that were introduced by Decree No. 690/2020, ICT Services - fixed and mobile telephony, subscription television and Internet - and the access to telecommunications networks for and between licensees are now deemed "essential and strategic public Services subject to competition", and ENACOM shall guarantee their actual availability.
The prices of essential and strategic public ICT Services subject to competition, the prices of the services provided under the Universal Service, and of those determined by ENACOM based on reasons of public interest, shall be regulated by said agency. This could have a negative impact on the subsidiaries that produce and sell television content, such as ARTEAR.
However, Subscription Television Service operators brought various legal actions against the above-mentioned resolutions, grounded on the unconstitutionality of the regulations. They were granted different injunctions that suspended the application of those regulations. Said injunctions ratified and extended on several occasions and, in some cases, courts of first instance have issued rulings declaring it unconstitutional. In fact, through Decree No. 89/2024, which orders the intervention of the ENACOM, the National Government commissioned the preparation of a report to analyze the consequences brought about by the issuance of Emergency Decree No. 690/20, as well as a proposal for the resolution of the issue.
New General Rules Governing Physical and/or Radio Electric Link Subscription Broadcasting Services
ENACOM Resolution No. 1,491/2020 issued on December 24, 2020 approved the last General Rules Governing Physical Radio-Electric and/or Satellite Link Subscription Broadcasting Services.
Even though the new General Rules maintain the onerosity of all the broadcast television services and signals that fall within the scope of the "must carry" regime (signals and services subject to mandatory retransmission) by the providers of subscription television services, they introduce the concept of "fair, equitable and reasonable price" and implement a dispute resolution procedure in case of disagreement between signal holders and distributors (by physical, radio-electric or satellite link) to be brought before the ENACOM, whereby the parties are deemed to have voluntarily accepted to be subject to this procedure.
In addition, the General Rules provide that in the event that signal holders and physical, radio- electric and/or satellite link subscription television licensees do not settle their dispute, distributors shall include the signal in the programming grid at the price set by ENACOM's Board based on the information gathered during the proceeding.
It should be noted that both the price and the settlement procedure are applicable to any signal, including those which are not subject to mandatory retransmission.
9
In addition, the General Rules also provide that the commercialization of one signal may not be conditional on the acquisition of other signals and, in the case of sales of signal packages, the price must include a breakdown of the price of each of the signals included in the package.
ARTEAR's legal advisors believe that the ENACOM is not empowered to set the price of a signal, regardless of whether or not it is a signal subject to mandatory retransmission, and that it would be arbitrary and unconstitutional if the agency imposed a price on the owner of content that does not voluntarily agree to the settlement proceeding.
4. THE COMPANY. ORIGIN, EVOLUTION AND PROFILE
Grupo Clarín is Argentina's most prominent and diversified media group and one of the most important in the Spanish-speaking world. The Company is organized and operates in Argentina and its controlling shareholders and management are Argentine. Grupo Clarín is present in the Argentine print media, radio, broadcast television, audiovisual production, and in the printing industry. Substantially all of Grupo Clarín's assets, operations and audiences are located in Argentina, where it generates most of its revenues. The Company also conducts operations at a regional level.
Grupo Clarín's history dates back to 1945, the year in which Roberto Noble founded the newspaper Clarín of Buenos Aires ("Diario Clarín"), with the goal of becoming a mass distribution and quality newspaper, privileging information, and committing to the comprehensive development of the country. Between 1969 and 2017, Diario Clarín was led by his wife, Ernestina Herrera de Noble. It became the flagship national newspaper and has consolidated its position throughout the years thanks to the work of its journalists and the loyalty of its readers. Diario Clarín is now one of the Spanish-language newspapers with the highest circulation in the world. In 2016, Diario Clarín became the most widely-read Spanish- language digital newspaper in the world and received a record high of 22 million unique users during December 2019, which was later surpassed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the years, Grupo Clarín has been one of the main actors in the changes undergone by the media worldwide. It incorporated new, varied printing activities, and decided to embrace technological developments, investing to reach its audiences through new platforms and channels and through new audiovisual and digital languages.
In this way, Grupo Clarín entered the radio and television sectors. Today, it is the owner of one of the two leading broadcast television channels in Argentina (ARTEAR/ eltrece) and of AM/FM broadcast radio stations. Along with the newspaper, these media are recognized as the most credible and considered leaders of Argentine journalism in one of the most diverse media markets in the region.
Grupo Clarín also publishes Olé, the first and only sports newspaper in Argentina, and the magazines Ñ, Genios, Jardín de Genios, Pymes and Elle. Through CIMECO, the Company holds equity interests in the newspapers La Voz del Interior and Los Andes. In the audiovisual front, it also produces 5 cable signals. A news signal, (Todo Noticias), and the signals Volver, Magazine, Quiero Música en mi Idioma and Canal (á). It also produces sports channels and events (TyC Sports), television content, and motion pictures (Pol-Ka and Patagonik Film Group).
In line with the global trend, Grupo Clarín has committed itself to expanding digital content production. Grupo Clarín's Internet portals and sites receive more than half of the visits to Argentine websites. The Group's digital media are benchmarks of journalistic quality and have
10
high credibility rates. Its social media accounts have the largest number of followers and generate significant interaction. Over the last years, the Group's media and journalists have received many awards for their ventures in different digital platforms.
In 1999, Grupo Clarín was incorporated as an Argentine sociedad anónima, a corporation with limited liability. It gradually opened its capital to other participants and, since October 2007, it has been listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and on the London Stock Exchange. It takes pride in having grown in Argentina, in being a source of influence on a local level in an increasingly transnational market with a size that enables it to compete without losing strength among large international players.
Grupo Clarín's investments in Argentina in the last 20 years have been very significant, always with the same central focus: Journalism, the media, production and distribution of content and communications. Its activities have contributed to the creation of an important Argentine cultural industry and generate qualified and genuine employment. Its vision and business model focus on investing, producing, informing, and entertaining, preserving Argentine values and identity, and preserving business independence in order to ensure journalistic independence.
In addition, since its foundation, Grupo Clarín has undertaken intense community activities. Grupo Clarín, together with Fundación Noble, which was established in 1966, organizes and sponsors several programs and activities, particularly focused on education, culture, and civic involvement. Furthermore, as an expression of its corporate social responsibility, Grupo Clarín focuses on the ongoing improvement of its processes, develops initiatives that arise from the dialog with different stakeholders, and works towards sustainability, diversity, and common good.
- COMPANY PROFILE
- GRUPO CLARÍN AND ITS BUSINESS SEGMENTS IN 2023
For Grupo Clarín, as well as for many companies in Argentina, 2023 was a highly challenging year. The persistent economic crisis, marked by an acceleration of inflation, depreciation of the currency, and increases in interest rates, created a complex framework for the private sector. Despite this challenging environment, Grupo Clarín managed to maintain its market position, despite a fall in sales across the industry, measured in real terms.
In this context, the Group's net consolidated sales decreased during the year by 5.5%, from $ 229,165 million to $ 216,469 million in constant currency as of December 31, 2023. It should be noted that the variation occurred mainly due to the impact of the restatement of 2022 revenues compared to 2023 and the decline in advertising revenues, especially during the last quarter of the year -due to the acceleration of inflation, which could not be passed on to rates- and the fall in recorded activity given the uncertainty. This decrease was partially offset by higher Circulation and Printing revenues in the Print and Digital Publications Segment, mainly due to the increased revenues generated by the sale of school textbooks in the first quarter of the year.
By the end of 2023, Grupo Clarín's consolidated gross financial indebtedness (including accrued interest and fair value adjustments) stood at approximately $ 13,776 million, and the cash position at year-end stood at $ 31,465 million.
11
The following is a description of the most significant events related to the situation and management of each of Grupo Clarín's business segments during 2023.
4.2.1. PRINT AND DIGITAL PUBLICATIONS
Grupo Clarín, through AGEA, is the main publisher of newspapers and news portals in Argentina and one of the most prominent editorial content producers in Latin America.
Arte Gráfico Editorial Argentino
Arte Gráfico Editorial Argentino S.A. (AGEA) publishes two national newspapers and their respective digital portals. In the first place, AGEA publishes Clarín, the flagship Argentine newspaper and one of the most important in the Spanish-speaking world both in terms of audience and editorial relevance. It also publishes Olé, founded in 1996, the first and only sports newspaper of its kind in the Argentine market. In addition, it publishes regional newspapers; Genios, a very popular magazine among schoolchildren; Jardín de Genios, aimed at children aged 2-5 that comes with a supplement for parents; Ñ, a cultural magazine; Pymes, aimed at small- and medium-sized businesses; and ARQ, aimed at the construction world, architects and designers. It also publishes the Argentine version of the women's magazine Elle and, since June 2020, the Disney Pre-School magazine, which includes educational proposals for learning to read and write.
AGEA has a strong presence in the digital content segment through its websites clarin.com and ole.com.ar, which are among the most visited websites in Latin America.
Clarín
With a long-standing editorial and commercial leadership consolidated throughout its 78-yeartrack-record, Clarín is the most prominent Argentine medium in journalistic terms and one of the most widely read.
With innovation at the core, Clarín has a multi-platform newsroom that works simultaneously for its different editions - digital, mobile, and print. In this around-the-clock news production process, all the journalists work for all the platforms in order to maintain the Company's leadership in the print and digital market.
Clarín is the leading Argentine newspaper in terms of digital subscribers and registered users (the two most relevant indicators in the world's leading newspapers, with readers that are highly loyal to the brand and its journalistic quality). Additionally, it ranks among the top portals in terms of unique users. Clarín seeks to continue expanding this base with readers of all ages and different reading frequencies and, at the same time, it seeks to offer original content for the most frequent readers that, given their periodicity, choose to become digital subscribers. The quality, flexibility, immediacy, and close bond with the readers are the key pillars to face these new challenges.
Clarín has a strong share in every large digital platform and all its products follow an innovative communication strategy. In this way, Clarín has positioned itself as a leader in social media and among online news portals. Clarín.com addresses the significant changes in the way news and information are consumed. The site is constantly updated through the efforts of an integrated newsroom that operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and features a wide variety of formats.
12
Among the highlights of Clarín's news coverage during 2023 are several special reports. With correspondents sent to Israel, Clarín had first-hand accounts from conflict zones. For several weeks, Marcelo Cantelmi reported on the progress of the hostilities.
Other special coverages included the Rugby World Cup in France and the Libertadores Cup final, both events with Clarín journalists on the field.
To strengthen the relationship with its audiences and stakeholders, Clarín produced two event series during 2023. It held the fifth edition of "Democracy and Development," a cycle that seeks to address the institutional, economic, and social challenges of our country with a plural and long-term perspective. During the events held at the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires, under the motto "40 years of democratic recovery, the pending agenda in an election year," DyD sought to promote dialog and the search for consensus. National and provincial officials, governors, business leaders from large and medium-sized companies, sectoral representatives, economists, and candidates, among others, participated. Each meeting was broadcast live on the homepage of Clarin.com. On the other hand, all the presentations from the fourth edition were compiled and edited into a book titled "Los motores para el crecimiento argentino" (The Engines for Argentine Growth.)
The second event, "The Coming World", was focused on the new agenda of society and businesses. It was the third edition and consisted of a series of 10 conversations between analysts, executives, researchers, leaders from the private and public sectors, as well as from the social sector. It was broadcast live on Clarín's website with very good results in terms of viewers and relevance of the topics.
In 2017, Clarín became the first Argentine newspaper to launch a digital subscription system. In December 2023, Clarín surpassed 700,000 digital subscriptions - a leader in the Spanish- speaking world - with more than 5,000,000 registered users. During the WAN-IFRA World Congress held in Taiwan, Clarín received the award for the "Best Digital Subscription Strategy," becoming the first Latin American media to receive this international recognition. In 2023, it also received the distinction as the news site with the Best Digital Subscription Strategy in Latin America at the "Digital Media America 2023" by WAN-IFRA.
Additionally, in 2023, Clarín launched Ualter, an artificial intelligence tool. It consists of a series of automatic editing tools. This assistant generates condensed texts, reorganizes information, and extracts data and numbers with the aim of providing a complementary alternative to the original text of an article.
An agreement was executed with Hiberus to establish an Argentine technology company, and to strengthen a software development hub for Europe and the United States, which at the same time will provide services in the national and regional market. Hiberus Argentina aims to become a leading technology consulting firm in the country.
In its print edition, Clarín's sales in 2023 exceeded its direct competitor by 23%, with weekend editions close to 116 thousand copies. This places Clarín among the major Sunday newspapers of the world. Clarín has a 50% share in the newspaper market in Capital Federal and the province of Buenos Aires, and a 23% share at a national level.
Viva, the magazine which has come for free with the Sunday newspaper for 29 years, is noted for a strong representation of Argentine people, through its articles and content that reflect the social phenomena and the current issues.
13
The Zepita facility -where the newspaper Clarín and its sections, as well as the newspaper Olé and those of other competitors are printed- is located in the City of Buenos Aires and has a surface area of 35,000 m2 and capacity to store 12,000 tons of newsprint. It has five Goss Metrocolor rotary offset printing presses that enable it to print 300,000 copies of 80 full-color pages per hour. AGL's printing facility, located in the province of Santa Fe, has a surface area of 3,900 m2 and has a Goss Uniliner rotary offset printing press which enables it to print 75,000 copies per hour. The entire production process is developed in accordance with leading industrial criteria and environment preservation standards, such as ISO 14001.
Clarín 365 is a readers club created in 2010 to build loyalty among readers and to reinforce its close bond with them, as well as to strengthen circulation. It was created exclusively for Clarín's publications, but, eventually, it was adopted by other newspapers and magazines in the country. Currently, there are over 30 editorial products that offer access to the 365 or 365 Plus cards. The system offers more than 700 brands and 5,000 affiliated stores throughout the country. Clarín 365 remained the leading benefits club during 2023. During 2023, 365 continued to focus on corporate agreements and we signed agreements with companies and agencies that contributed new subscribers.
"Since 2019, Clarín has had a Gender Editor to ensure a gender perspective in all areas of the newspaper. This decision, which aligns with the growing demand from audiences seeking information and stories adapted to modern times, reflects a trend being adopted by several leading newspapers worldwide. Clarín was a pioneer among Argentine media in implementing these measures.
Products
The core offering of the newspaper comprises the main sections (politics, economy, society) together with the Spot, Sports, and Classified ads sections. Weekly supplements (such as, Economic, Rural, Cars, Traveling, Real Estate and The New York Times) make Diario Clarín one of the most comprehensive newspapers in the market.
The regional supplements extend the specific territorial coverage to the surrounding area of the City of Buenos Aires. In digital and paper formats, through three publications: North, South, and West.
Spot provides the reader with information on entertainment, trends, and culture, all in one place. It is a supplement that offers interviews with prominent cultural figures and news about show business, film and theater premieres, fashion, and gastronomy.
Diario Clarín's Economic Section offers its readers a thorough analysis of the economy, the secrets of leading companies, personal finances, marketing and labor market with valuable information, easy-to-read texts, and the opinion of national and international prestigious columnists.
In 2023, the sports section regained its prominence due to the 2023 Rugby World Cup. It conducted the special coverage of the most relevant international events of the year, such as the 2023 Libertadores Cup.
The Rural section is a management tool for the productive sector. It contributes to the dissemination of all the solutions and updating on new technologies for agricultural businesses. It is a source of reference for the diverse topics that are relevant to the agricultural industry in Argentina.
14
Magazines
Since 2003, the magazine Ñ - both in the print and digital formats - has featured the main expressions of literature, thought and cultural phenomena of Argentina and the world.
The magazine Ñ seeks to enrich debates, generate discussions, and propose innovative approaches to understand and appreciate the manifestations of society in all fields. In addition, it features the most prominent editorial offerings and the main cultural activities in Buenos Aires and in Argentina. In 2023, the magazine celebrated its 20th anniversary with its readers through "Alfabeto del presente," a special edition featuring reflections and short essays by 42 artists and writers. Organized in the manner of a dictionary, the pages presented a word or essential cardinal concept in interpreting our times. The letters were uploaded to the portal daily until the content of the printed edition was complete. Likewise, during the 2023 Festival Eñe held in Madrid, we held a special event: the interview series titled 'Conversaciones al otro lado,' in commemoration of the magazine's two decades. To close the year of celebrations, in November, the magazine launched the collection "Los tanguitos de Rivarola" composed of 6 detective novels written by Martín Caparrós.
Through Premio Clarín Novela, Magazine Ñ promotes the production and publishing of literary fiction in Spanish language. In 2023, the magazine held the 26th edition of the award. It is a symbol of support for culture that is renewed every year, discovering leading authors and connecting them with readers. This award has become one of the most popular literary contests in Spanish and is a meeting place for young writers, acclaimed authors, and readers. In 2023, Luciano Lamberti won the award for his novel "Para hechizar a un cazador".
Since 2002, the Magazine ARQ Clarín, published on Tuesdays, has been accompanying professionals and students as a reference editorial product in this field. Additionally, it periodically publishes the special editions of "MÁS ARQ", which contains a selection of works from around the world and addresses different topics under the names MAS Casas de Verano, MAS Casas Serranas, MAS Casa FOA, MAS Espacios de Trabajo, and "DNI" which is a publication specifically related to National and International Design in all its forms. In 2023, ARQ published special editions that complement the main magazine: DNI, two annual publications focused on National and International Design in all its forms, and MAS ARQ, which stands out with a selection of works from around the world. This year's themes were: MAS Holiday Homes, MAS Minimal Housing, MAS Gastronomy and Architecture, and MAS Casa FOA.
In April 2023, ARQ launched a special edition on 'La Casa del Arroyo' in Mar del Plata, restored this year, which included a double cover and a cut-out. On the occasion of Architect's Day, in 2023 ARQ edited a tribute book about the architect Rafael Viñoly showcasing his best projects and featuring testimonies from those who knew him, including anecdotes and memories written in the first person by colleagues, friends, partners, and disciples of this great powerhouse of projects. Its launch took place in the context of the ARQ Excellence Ranking awards ceremony. Also during 2023, the contest organized by the magazine since 2001 with the Central Society of Architects (SCA) took place to award the ARQ Clarín & SCA National Prize. The aim of this contest is to encourage architecture students from all universities in the country to compete for the best project, thereby establishing itself as an aspirational foundation and a professional launch platform for future architects. The contest is sponsored by brands related to the sector.
Revista ELLE is a high-end magazine for women, focused on fashion and beauty. It was incorporated into AGEA's product portfolio in 1994. During 2023, ELLE offered the products ELLE Decoración and ELLE Cocina, which were published twice during the year, with a website:
15
elle.com.ar, which allowed, together with its social media (Instagram/Facebook), to reach the audience 24/7.
Genios is a weekly children's magazine that seeks to educate and entertain, with a clear and current language for children. During the year, it reached an average sale of 10,700 copies; reaching an average of 32,000 copies in its 2 editions of "Back to School". The monthly edition of Jardín de Genios, a magazine targeted at little children, maintained its leadership in the category children's magazine with over 12,000 copies sold.
In June 2020, the monthly Disney Pre-School magazine was launched. It is a product with an attractive format that offers educational materials to easily learn how to read and write with a funny approach.
Pymes is a monthly publication with national reach, published since 2004, aimed at contributing to the development and consolidation of small businesses, with special emphasis on the entrepreneurial world and the so-called "startup" or "high impact" entrepreneurs.
Olé
Olé is the first and only sports newspaper in Argentina, both on the web and in print format. Since its launch in 1996, it has been an Argentine benchmark in sports information. Its editorial offering provides the most comprehensive and complete coverage of soccer and other sports like tennis, basketball, rugby, and motor racing.
2023 was a great year for Olé. The newspaper conducted exclusive interviews with elite personalities like Lionel Messi, Angel Di María, and Pep Guardiola. It covered from the scene with special correspondents the arrival of Lionel Messi to MLS and Inter Miami, Boca's final in the Libertadores Cup in Rio de Janeiro, the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and the Rugby World Cup in France, among many other events. It consolidated and renewed its presence on Twitch, a constantly growing platform, with 4 hours of live broadcasting daily. It reaffirmed its digital regionalization strategy with the continuity and monetization of Olé Ecuador, a prelude to expanding into new markets. The Olé Sports Summit Leaders was held, featuring a series of talks with national and international figures (including prominent individuals such as Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA; Claudio Tapia, President of AFA; Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga; and Martín Migoya, CEO of Globant). Topics of interest such as big data, artificial intelligence, management, and digital transformation were addressed during the two-day event at the Usina del Arte. The gathering became the sports industry's event of the year, boasting 80 speakers and attracting over 4,000 attendees. With a broad and robust value proposition, it surpassed 30,000 exclusive digital subscribers, challenging the notion that one does not pay to consume sports content and transforming this business into a significant source of revenue for the product. It was recognized by IAB Argentina at the prestigious +Digital Awards for two social media advertising actions. And it launched half a dozen optional graphic editorial products that were a sales success.
Olé continued as the leader in sports news in Argentina, reaching daily to all the country's newsstands, as well as through its digital version. The newspaper's digital version achieved the following highlights: Over 6 million users and 80 million page views on average per month.
Other Internet Businesses
With its sites "Argenprop" and "Empleos Clarín;" the company has a strong presence in the online classified ads for real estate and jobs.
16
El Gran DT is the most popular game in Argentina and has engaged over 6 million people in its 30 editions. With a friendly product, a powerful brand, a community of more than 300,000 users and a business model based on digital subscriptions (with more than 50,000 customers), Gran DT continues its mission to be a soccer-linked entertainment space. No doubt it is a success story due to its track-record and popularity.
School Editorial Content
Tinta Fresca publishes textbooks, educational content, and children's and youth literature for all stages of the Argentine educational system, in print and digital format. It also offers a portfolio of world-leading,high-impact digital education solutions, including learning systems, books, and digital content.
The Digital Solutions portfolio of Tinta Fresca offers tools for hybrid learning with resources and functionalities that facilitate both face-to-face and virtual teaching. In 2023, to enhance the digital educational experience, Tinta Fresca developed the supplements "Más Actividades" and "Tinta Play" and introduced a digital library of books and animated games in English. In terms of publications, Tinta Fresca developed the Natural and Social Sciences series called "Ciencia en Línea."
Like other educational publishers, Tinta Fresca provides copies to the Ministry of Education of Argentina for the "Books for Learning" program, aimed at public primary schools throughout the country. It obtained good results in the schoolbooks selection process for the 2024 school year.
Tinta Fresca maintains its investment in Ríos de Tinta, a Mexican publishing house founded in 2007 engaged in the production of books and materials for the educational system of Mexico.
Impripost
Impripost Tecnologías S.A. is a company mainly engaged in production and variable printing, including invoices, advertising brochures, forms, labels, and cards. It also provides envelope- stuffing services. Today, it is one of the main companies in the market of variable data printing and finishing in large volumes. The Company has a strategic alliance with Ricoh.
During 2023, Impripost continued to lead the market with customers such as Telecom Argentina S.A., AMX Argentina S.A. (Claro), Directv Argentina S.A., Litoral Gas S.A., Metrogas S.A., Naturgy Ban S.A. (Gas Natural), Empresa Distribuidora La Plata (Edelap), CMR Falabella S.A., Municipality of Rosario, Aguas Santafesinas S.A., and Aguas Bonaerenses S.A. (ABSA).
Cúspide
Cúspide is one of the main Argentine companies engaged in the distribution and sale of books. Today, it has three business areas: The first one is a retail business, with 30 branches located throughout the country, and a digital channel, cúspide.com. The second one is engaged in wholesale distribution with over 500 customers. And the third one manages the revenues generated by the franchises. Currently, it has 22 franchised locations, four of which were added in 2023.
Cúspide owns a 2,500-square meter warehouse to store and supply its own branches and its wholesale customers. The company participates in the Book Fair and in the Children's Book Fair.
17
Compañía Inversora en Medios de Comunicación (CIMECO) S.A.
CIMECO was organized in 1997 with the aim of acquiring equity interests in Argentine and foreign newspapers, seeking to preserve the regional journalism industry, blending experience, synergy and economies of scale, preserving its editorial principles. CIMECO holds a majority interest in two of the three largest regional newspapers in Argentina: La Voz del Interior (Córdoba) and Los Andes (Mendoza).
The newspaper La Voz del Interior S.A. (LVI) leads the print and digital market in the central region of the country. Its newspaper, La Voz del Interior, has a significant market share in the province of Córdoba.
In 2023, LVI focused its editorial policy on consolidating a multiplatform strategy by adjusting the print and digital products to new trends in the consumption of news. The cross-functional work of various areas had a significant impact on new subscriber acquisitions and customer loyalty, allowing the company to close the year with 114,930 digital subscriptions. La Voz del Interior (LVI) continued with its strategy of developing premium content, as well as managing exclusive courses, podcasts, and newsletters for various segments. All this was accompanied by the renewed benefits in Club La Voz and the sustained effort to generate corporate agreements.
The Content area developed an intense coverage of the provincial electoral schedule. The deployment included all information platforms, especially the weekly political TV program Voz y Voto, broadcast by Eldoce, as well as the organization of a debate among the main candidates for national representation for Córdoba.
LVI also had special correspondents at the Rugby World Cup and the Pan American Games.
It should be noted that the newspaper launched La Voz app, with more than 5,000 downloads in the first four months of activity.
CIMECO also owns the newspaper Los Andes, which has been reporting Mendoza's news since 1882, the year in which the Calle family founded one of the oldest journalistic companies in the country. Los Andes is a benchmark brand in the market.
During 2023, Los Andes focused on maintaining its leadership position both in its print and digital versions. Los Andes Pass, the newspaper's loyalty program, reached 17,500 subscribers in December. The percentage of readers subscribed to this program represented 45% of the net monthly circulation at year-end.
In August 2020, the newspaper launched the digital subscription, with great results. In addition, Los Andes granted access to the Digital Subscription to all the customers that were already subscribed to the Digital Kiosk service, which provides access to the print edition of Los Andes in PDF. The company implemented a digital subscription system with a model that sets limits on the number of articles per month and on premium content.
During 2023, Los Andes' newsroom deepened the digital focus and the diversification of formats, with a common goal: Consolidating its regional leadership in all aspects, including publications on digital platforms, social media, print products, audiovisual production, brand credibility, and organization of events, among other strategic actions.
18
