1. MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIR

Messrs. Shareholders,

I am pleased to present the Integrated Annual Report of Grupo Clarín S.A. which consolidates the reporting on the Group's economic-financial, social, environmental, and corporate governance performance. Following best practices in global transparency, this Integrated Annual Report was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the Integrated Reporting Framework and the GRI Standards. Furthermore, it reports on the progress made in fulfilling the 10 Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

In 2023, the performance of the Argentine economy was conditioned by the successive stages and outcomes of the presidential elections, and the negative collateral effects stemming from a severe drought. At the beginning of 2023, the economy showed a decline in the demand for pesos, scarce voluntary sovereign financing, and a decimated reserve position at the Central Bank. As the months passed, this situation worsened, deepening the economy's fragility. The direct negative impact caused by the drought and the indirect impact due to the shortage of dollars ended up leading to a decline in economic activity close to 1.5%. The triple-digit inflation regime consolidated, and the consumer price index closed the year registering monthly increases of 25.5% and a year-on-year inflation rate of 211% in December.

This complex macroeconomic environment had a considerable impact on the performance of the GDP and the local media industry. Furthermore, the industry at a global level continued to operate in a complex and dynamic context, with an increasing focus on mobility. Despite these challenges, Clarín managed to maintain its position as the most important and diversified media group in Argentina and one of the largest in the Spanish-speaking world.

During the year, the subsidiaries of the Group maintained their position and leadership in each of the business segments: print media, radio, broadcast and cable television, audiovisual content production, and print industry. In line with the global trend, the Group continued to place a special focus on expanding its digital content, which is a benchmark in journalistic quality and has high levels of credibility and interaction.

From its role as a media company, the Group continued working to contribute to the country's sustainable development and to satisfy citizens' right to information through a comprehensive journalistic and entertainment offering based on credibility, freedom of expression, and interaction with the audience. In each of its business units, the Company promoted responsible content creation, sustainable management of operations, transparent communication, diversity, and environmental awareness. In an election year marked by a complex economic context, journalistic independence, professional rigor, respect, and the pursuit of truth were fundamental values in promoting the strengthening of Argentine democracy.

The long-term outlook for the industry is challenging but positive, demonstrating the flexibility and adaptability of the ecosystem. Looking forward, Grupo Clarín aims to continue consolidating its presence in the local and regional market, committing to innovation with high- quality content across various multimedia and multiplatform formats.

All its business units will focus on capitalizing on opportunities, strengthening, improving, and expanding their products and services, and increasing their market share. At the corporate level, we will continue to promote sustainable business management through efficient

