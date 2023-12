Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the retail and real estate sectors. The Company's activities are structured into three business areas: Self Service Mexico, which includes a network of over 140 Chedraui and 39 Super Chedraui supermarkets located in over 20 Mexican states; Self Service Unites States, which comprises the operation of 36 El Super convenience stores established mainly in the southern-east region of the United States, and Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition, management, development and promotion of residential and non-residential properties, as well as in the construction and redecorating of the Company's stores and facilities.