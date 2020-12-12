Grupo Comercial Chedraui B de C : Mexico City cuts shopping hours in center to combat coronavirus

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mexico City's government on
Saturday said shops in the center of the capital and other busy
areas would temporarily have to close at 5 p.m. to reduce the
risk of coronavirus infection as authorities battle a surge in
cases.
Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says the city is now in a state of
"emergency" but like President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, she
has opted not to impose binding restrictions, instead urging
residents to stay at home and reduce their socializing.
Mexico City and its metropolitan area is the epicenter of
the pandemic in Mexico, and new infections of coronavirus have
reached record levels in recent weeks, with the government
forecasting things will continue to get worse until January.
On Saturday, the city government said that under the
containment measures, in the historic center "non-essential"
stores would have to close at 5 p.m. and shops there affiliated
with retail association ANTAD would be shut on Mondays.
The city said non-essential stores would also have to close
at 5 p.m. in various other busy areas of the city, including
parts of Polanco, Santa Fe and areas in or around Paseo de la
Reforma, one of the principal avenues of the megalopolis.
Mexico has so far registered more than 1.2 million cases of
COVID-19 and over 113,000 fatalities, the fourth-highest death
toll worldwide. Still, officials acknowledge that the true
number of infections is likely considerably higher.
