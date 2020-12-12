Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.    CHDRAUI B   MX01CH170002

GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(CHDRAUI B)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupo Comercial Chedraui B de C : Mexico City cuts shopping hours in center to combat coronavirus

12/12/2020 | 07:23pm EST
MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mexico City's government on Saturday said shops in the center of the capital and other busy areas would temporarily have to close at 5 p.m. to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection as authorities battle a surge in cases.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says the city is now in a state of "emergency" but like President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, she has opted not to impose binding restrictions, instead urging residents to stay at home and reduce their socializing.

Mexico City and its metropolitan area is the epicenter of the pandemic in Mexico, and new infections of coronavirus have reached record levels in recent weeks, with the government forecasting things will continue to get worse until January.

On Saturday, the city government said that under the containment measures, in the historic center "non-essential" stores would have to close at 5 p.m. and shops there affiliated with retail association ANTAD would be shut on Mondays.

The city said non-essential stores would also have to close at 5 p.m. in various other busy areas of the city, including parts of Polanco, Santa Fe and areas in or around Paseo de la Reforma, one of the principal avenues of the megalopolis.

Mexico has so far registered more than 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and over 113,000 fatalities, the fourth-highest death toll worldwide. Still, officials acknowledge that the true number of infections is likely considerably higher. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Abraham Gonzalez Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.07% 29.24 End-of-day quote.7.82%
ORGANIZACIÓN SORIANA, S. A. B. DE C. V. 1.03% 17.69 End-of-day quote.-30.46%
Financials
Sales 2020 144 B 7 166 M 7 166 M
Net income 2020 2 428 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2020 32 216 M 1 600 M 1 600 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 27 961 M 1 392 M 1 389 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 51 829
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 33,08 MXN
Last Close Price 29,24 MXN
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Chedraui Eguía Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfredo Chedraui Obeso Chairman
Alberto Nava Gutiérrez Chief Operating Officer
Humberto Tafolla Núñez Chief Financial Officer & Administration Director
Pilar Rojas Suárez Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.82%1 392
WALMART INC.23.70%415 905
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.6.60%38 353
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.07%30 592
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION2.40%26 710
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED46.06%23 586
