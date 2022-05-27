Mexican regulator fines Spain's Iberdrola unit $466 mln

MEXICO CITY, May 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's energy regulator
fined a unit of Spain's Iberdrola 9.15 billion pesos ($466.4
million), arguing they violated a so-called self-supply power
generation permit by selling electricity to their partners,
according to a regulatory filing.
Iberdrola Energia Monterrey delivered energy to partners in
exchange for economic compensation, which constitutes a sale
that is not allowed under the self-supply figure for which the
permit was granted, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) said
in the resolution posted on its website this week.
"The described conduct is unlawful since it affects the
legal rights that oblige the permit holder not to sell, resell
or by any legal act transfer capacity or electric energy," the
resolution said.
Iberdrola did not immediately respond to a request
for comment about the fine, which CRE said can still be
challenged.
The resolution did not identify Iberdrola Energia
Monterrey's partners, though a permit approved by CRE in 2012
lists British American Tobacco de Mexico; convenience store
chain Oxxo, owned by bottler FEMSA; Kimberly Clark
de Mexico and Nissan Mexicana.
Food supplier Sigma, a subsidiary of Mexico's Grupo Alfa
, along with grocery chains Chedraui and
Soriana and steel manufacturer Ternium Mexico are
listed on the permit.
The fine imposed on the Spanish firm, which has been openly
criticized by Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador,
comes amid a review of the "self-supply permits" that were
issued under the previous government.
The current administration has said that companies have
misused the permits.
It also comes amid the government's efforts to strengthen
the role of the state-run utility Comision Federal de
Electricidad (CFE), which the president says was affected by the
energy reforms of 2013/14.
($1= 19.6063 Mexican pesos)
