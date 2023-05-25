Advanced search
    GRUPOSURA   COT13PA00086

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

(GRUPOSURA)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-05-23
40100.00 COP   -0.25%
Colombia regulator suspends trading in shares of Grupo SURA, Grupo Argos and Grupo Nutresa

05/25/2023 | 11:05am EDT
The logo of Grupo Argos is seen in Medellin

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's financial regulator on Thursday suspended trading in shares of Grupo SURA, Grupo Argos and Grupo Nutresa, after top shareholders in the companies announced negotiations to make changes to their respective participations in the companies.

Grupo Gilinski, a conglomerate owned by Jaime Gilinski, one of Colombia's richest men, had over the past year and a half acquired stakes in both Nutresa and Grupo SURA alongside Arab partners such as Abu Dhabi's Royal Group and IHC Capital Holding LLC.

Grupo Gilinski on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to divest its stake in investment holding company Grupo SURA and hold at least an 87% stake in processed food producer Nutresa.

The MoU involved Aflaj Investment LLC and industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos, Nutresa said in a filing, as well as JGDB Holding SAS and Nugil SAS - both part of Gilinksi's conglomerate.

The suspension of trading in the three companies' shares will remain in place through June 15, the Colombian Stock Exchange said in a statement.

Nutresa, Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos are part of what is informally known as GEA, the country's largest conglomerate made up of over a hundred firms across all sectors in a complex shareholding arrangement involving many internal partnerships.

The agreement between Gilinksi and GEA takes place amid a number of legal disputes over alleged wrongdoing during takeover bids.

Under this agreement, JGDB and Nugil would acquire a controlling stake of no less than 87% in Nutresa, the food company said in a filing.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUPO ARGOS S.A. -1.27% 9350 End-of-day quote.-1.48%
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A. -0.25% 40100 End-of-day quote.-4.52%
GRUPO NUTRESA S. A. -3.63% 57800 End-of-day quote.29.89%
ROYAL GROUP CO.,LTD. -0.50% 6.01 End-of-day quote.-21.23%
Financials
Sales 2023 23 107 B 5 183 M 5 183 M
Net income 2023 1 454 B 326 M 326 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 1,19%
Capitalization 19 981 B 4 482 M 4 482 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 60 173
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 40 100,00 COP
Average target price 30 575,00 COP
Spread / Average Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Alberto Perez Rojas President & Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Jaramillo Mejia Chief Financial & Business Development Officer
Jaime Arrubla Paucar Independent Chairman
Guillermo Villegas Ortega Independent Director
Maria Ximena Lombana Villalba Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.-4.52%4 482
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED4.48%123 988
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-0.10%122 317
AIA GROUP LIMITED-11.23%113 743
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.17.46%35 847
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.9.06%27 858
