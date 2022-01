Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2021 Q3 Consolidated financial statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. for the nine-month period between January 1st and September 30th 2021

9.3 Tax recognized in the income statement for the period ..................................................

UNCERTAINTY IN THE PREPARATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ........................

NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CERTIFICATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant, under whose responsibility the consolidated financial statements were prepared, certify:

For the issuance of the consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30, 2021, and the consolidated statement of income for the year and consolidated comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the period ended on that date, which in accordance with the regulations are made available to shareholders and third parties, the statements contained therein have been previously verified.

Said affirmations, explicit and implicit, are the following:

Existence: The assets and liabilities of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., exist on the cutoff date and the transactions recorded, have been realized, during the year.

Integrity: All economic events have been recognized.

Rights and obligations: The assets represent probable future economic benefits, and the liabilities represent probable future economic sacrifices, obtained or under the charge of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., on the cut-off date.

Valuation: All elements have been recognized, in the appropriate amounts.

Presentation and disclosure: Economic events have been correctly classified, described, and disclosed.

In accordance with Article 46 of Law 964 of 2005, in my capacity as legal representative of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. The Financial Statements and other relevant reports for the public, related to the fiscal year as of September 30, 2021, September 30 and December 31, 2020 do not contain vices, inaccuracies or errors that prevent the true equity situation or operations of the Company from being known.

Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas Juan Guillermo Chica Ramirez President Accountant Professional Card 64093-T

