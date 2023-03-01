Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 4T Earnings report
03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
Grupo SURA
Q4/22
Grupo SURA (BVC: GRUPOSURA and PFGRUPSURA) reported record controlling net income for the fourth quarter and for the year, exceeding projections by reaching COP 688 billion and COP 2.1 trillion, respectively.
Quarterly Highlights:
Total revenues
Revenues obtained via the
Controlling Net Income
equity method
COP 9.1 trillion
COP 688 billion
COP 473 billion
+ 37.7% vs Q4 2021
+ 15.3% vs Q4 2021
+ 81.9% vs Q4 2021
As of Q4 2022, Grupo SURA's Financial Statements show the changes in SURA AM due to the latter having consolidated its pension fund management firms, AFP Protección and AFP Crecer since November as well as the newly created insurance company Asulado in December, all of which were duly reported. This situation should be borne in mind by the users of the financial information published by Grupo SURA, especially with regard to the comparative analyses intended to be made with respect to periods prior to this quarter. More details of this change can be found in the SURA AM section.
Total revenues reached COP 9.1 trillion for this past quarter, for a growth of 37.7% compared to the same period the previous year. This was largely due to good levels of performance obtained by all of Suramericana's insurance segments, which presented a growth in written premiums of COP 1.6 trillion, this being 25.3% higher than for the same quarter the previous year. Likewise, SURA AM recorded premiums of COP 4.3 trillion, which is offset by reserves of COP 4.3 trillion.
On the other hand, due to the aforementioned consolidation of AFP Protección, fee and commission income rose by COP 303,955 million, for an increase of 36.1% compared to the fourth quarter the previous year. This means that even with the regulatory reduction of fee and commission charges in Mexico as well as the losses in value on the different markets which affected the total held in the form of AUM in both the mandatory and voluntary segments, fee and commission income reached COP 1.1 trillion at the end of the quarter. At year-end 2022, the company's total revenues amounted to COP 31.4 trillion, for an increase of 26.4%, thereby evidencing a sound and steady growth throughout the year, with written premiums on the part of Suramericana rising by 24.4%, the newly recorded premium on the part of the newly formed insurance firm, Asulado in Sura AM and fee and commission income increasing by 8.9% due to the same effects mentioned during the quarter.
Investment income for the quarter rose by COP 308,232 million, for an increase of 46.3% compared to the same period the previous year. This increase is due to Suramericana's portfolio, which presented higher yields due to higher inflation and interest rates throughout the region. Likewise, SURA AM's legal reserve yields increased during the quarter, driven by a recovery of the yields obtained on the capital markets, thereby reversing the negative yields sustained during the year. Investment income for the full year amounted to COP 2.2 trillion, for a growth of 14.9% compared to year-end 2021.
Revenues obtained via the equity method for this past quarter came to COP 472,684 million, up by 15.3% compared to the same period the previous year. Thanks to its well-diversified investment portfolio, the company was able to post the good levels of performance recorded by the banking, food and infrastructure sectors. This same trend was evidenced throughout the year, which led the company to close with revenues via the equity method amounting to COP 2.0 trillion, reaching an all-time high with a growth of 46.2% compared to 2021.
Retained claims for the quarter rose by 28.4% to close at COP 4.3 trillion. Suramericana's claims rate improved for this past quarter due to more stabilized claims with its mobility portfolio as well as certain
Grupo SURA
Q4/22
adjustments to the long-term reserve corresponding to its life insurance segment, where the minimum wage was lower than estimated. On a FY basis, the retained claims rose by 26.3% to COP 16.3 trillion, where the lower claims rate for this past quarter was not enough to offset the higher claims, rate sustained during the year in the mobility portfolio as well as that of the EPS health care subsidiary, this due to the PBS (Basic Health Plan) being updated, the increase in claims frequencies and a higher share in Suramericana's overall portfolio.
Operating expense reached COP 3.4 trillion, for a 34.9% increase compared to the same quarter the previous year. On a FY basis this line item came to COP 11.4 trillion up by 22.1% given higher variable expenses on the back of higher rates of subsidiaries growth. It is important to note that subsidiaries were mainly focused on their efficiency initiatives and expense controls, and for this reason, an operating leverage was created with expense growing at a lower rate than revenues.
Operating earnings reached COP 1.3 trillion for the fourth quarter, for an increase of 93.9% compared to the same period the previous year. Likewise, growth during the year came to 42.5%, reaching COP 3.7 trillion. These rates of growth reflect a positive level of business performance throughout the year.
Controlling net income came to COP 688 billion, up 81.9% compared to the same quarter the previous year. At year-end, controlling net income stood at COP 2.1 trillion, for a 47.3% growth compared to 2021. This led to an adjusted ROE on a trailing 12-month basis of 9.9%, thereby exceeding initial expectations of between 8.0% and 9.0% for 2022.
Grupo SURA, the Holding, posted aNet Financial Debt of COP 4.2 trillion, for a 2.8% increase compared to year-end 2021
Key figures on a consolidated basis:
Figures in billions
4Q22
4Q21
Var.%
Dec 22
Dec 21
Var.%
Written premiums
12,213
6,590
85.3%
31,732
22,438
41.4%
Retained earned premiums
5,834
4,475
30.3%
22,303
17,616
26.6%
Commission income
1,146
842
36.1%
3,528
3,240
8.9%
Revenues via equity method
473
410
15.3%
2,039
1,395
46.2%
Investment income
974
665
46.3%
2,201
1,915
14.9%
Total revenues
9,066
6,583
37.7%
31,350
24,803
26.4%
Retained claims
-4,309
-3,357
28.4%
-16,302
-12,911
26.3%
Administrative expenses
-3,429
-2,542
34.9%
-11,367
-9,310
22.1%
Operating profit
1,328
685
93.9%
3,681
2,583
42.5%
Financial Result
-270
-184
46.9%
-993
-593
67.5%
Net Income
888
407
118.2%
2,345
1,525
53.8%
Controlling net income
688
378
81.9%
2,075
1,409
47.3%
Operating expense / Revenue*
44.4%
45.2%
41.8%
43.1%
Operating margin
14.6%
10.4%
11.7%
10.4%
Adjusted ROE (12m)**
9.9%
7.9%
9.9%
7.9%
The Operating Expense / Revenue ratio* is calculated as total operating expense as a percentage of total revenues, this excluding investment income and revenues obtained via the equity method.
Adjusted ROE (on a trailing 12-mth basis)** on net income given amortizations of intangibles from acquisitions and standardized reserve requirements. Grupo SURA´s shareholders´ equity does not include valuations of associates or cross-shareholdings. Likewise adjusted ROE in 2021 does not include the recognition of commitment with non-controlling interests, therefore the indicator for both years is not fully comparable.
This table does not include all the line items of the Income Statement, more detailed information is provided in the appendices attached to this report.
Grupo SURA
Q4/22
Summary of results broken down per line of business:
Figures in billions
4Q22
4Q21
Var.%
Dec 22
Dec 21
Var.%
Suramericana
250
79
218.6%
490
83
494.3%
SURA AM
399
102
291.6%
545
627
-13.0%
Net income excluding return from legal reserve
182
-32
528
284
85.8%
Return from legal reserve
186
123
50.9%
2
235
-99.3%
Fx exchange difference
31
10
199.1%
16
107
-85.3%
Revenues via equity method Grupo SURA (holding)
439
394
11.6%
2,020
1,261
60.2%
Bancolombia
402
354
13.7%
1,661
1,001
66.0%
Grupo Argos
3
-9
72
43
67.9%
Grupo Nutresa
34
51
-32.9%
291
220
32.2%
Other
-0
-1
-94.2%
-4
-3
53.5%
Other results Grupo SURA (holding)
-201
-167
19.9%
-711
-446
59.3%
Fx exchange effect
-0
3
3
45
-93.8%
Administrative expenses
-43
-33
30.4%
-137
-94
46.0%
Interests
-159
-107
49.5%
-544
-404
34.7%
Other
2
-31
-32
8
Net income
888
407
118.2%
2,345
1,525
53.8%
Controlling net income
688
378
81.9%
2,075
1,409
47.3%
*The net result of the legal reserve is adjusted for the deferred tax allocated to the legal reserve and includes Protección's legal reserve, this duly
adjusted for the stake held.
Suramericana and SURA AM's net income are presented before minority interests
Post-closing events:
Forensic audit report Kroll: On February 17, the Audit and Finance Committee and the Board of Directors of Grupo SURA received the final report submitted by the specialized forensic audit firm Kroll Associates Colombia S.A.S. ("Kroll"). Kroll is one of the world's leading providers of professional services and digital products related to valuations, corporate governance solutions, risk management and transparency promotion. Kroll has more than 100 years' experience in the market and counts also with the experience of the Duff & Phelps brand).
This forensic audit took place after one of the members of the Board of Directors, filed a complaint alleged accounting fraud derived from the disclosure and accounting recognition of contractual agreements entered into with certain co-investors in respect of their participation in SURA Asser Management and Suramericana.
After examination of the company's business practices over the last 12 years in relation with contracts with co-investors, Kroll did not identify evidence of the alleged accounting fraud, nor of concealment of such agreements to the market, the Colombian Financial Superintendency nor to any of the auditing firms of the company during such period.
After the presentation of Kroll's final report, the majority of the Board of Directors authorized to disclose the results to the market.
EY Private Communication: A couple of weeks ago a private communication from EY was circulated in the media. Note such communication, was intended to be for internal use of Grupo SURA.
The matters contained in EY's private communication relate to facts properly disclosed during 2022. These matters were duly and carefully addressed by the component corporate governance instances of Grupo SURA and as consequence effective enhancement plans were implemented, by the company. Such enhancement plans were validated and accepted at the time by EY as statutory auditor.
These private communications are part of the working relationship between the statutory auditor, the Audit and Finance Committee and the management of the Company. Continuous improvement of the Internal Control System has been historically a commitment of Grupo SURA and has been positively assessed by regulatory entities.
The Company is unaware of the intention or purpose of publicly disclosing a private communication that EY sent for the exclusive use of the Audit and Finance Committee, the Board of Directors, the CEO and the
management of Grupo SURA.
Grupo SURA
Q4/22
The matters that were the subject of EY's communication were addressed at the February 27 audit committee meeting, at which EY determined that all matters described there had been closed with no negative findings with respect to the report on the internal control assessment for the year 2022
Suramericana
Q4/22
Quarterly Highlights:
Written premiums
% Claims / EP
Net income
COP 7.9 trillion
69.8%
COP 250 billion
+ 25.3% vs Q4 2021
vs 70.8% for Q4 2021
+ 218.9% vs Q4 2021
Written premiums showed a positive growth for this past quarter in all segments, with the Property and Casualty segment standing out with a growth of 23.4% due to higher production volumes with its business solutions. The life insurance segment rose by 18.8%, driven by the Health Care solution given new business as well as the Occupational Health and Safety solution due to a greater exposed mass. Likewise, the Health Care segment recorded a 27.3% growth as a result of the increase in mandatory health care subscribers. Accumulated results at year-end showed a 24.4% growth compared to the same period the previous year, to end up at COP 27.0 trillion.
Theclaims rate for this past quarter declined due to the claims rate having stabilized in the mobility portfolio, which was affected during the three previous quarters of the year by increased costs of auto parts and vehicles; furthermore, with regard to the life insurance segment, adjustments were made to long-term reserves, due to inflation and the increase in the minimum wage, where the latter was at lower levels than estimated and benefited the claims rate for this past quarter. On a cumulative year-to-date, the higher claims rate corresponding to the mobility portfolio was partially mitigated by lower COVID claims, which declined by 90.0%, as well as a lower claims rate with the corporate portfolio.
Administrative expense continued to be a strategic focus through intelligent resource management initiative, as well as the transformation of operating models and the continued drive towards greater productivity levels. During this past quarter, investments were made to leverage these initiatives; additionally, a provision was set up for tax litigations from previous periods, which had an impact of 158 bps on the quarter's administrative expense, ending in the quartet in 12.5%. In the accumulated result, this indicator reached 12.0%, for a 14-bps growth compared to 2021.
Financial income rose by 86.9% for the quarter compared to the previous year, reaching COP 669,219 million, on the back of persistent inflation and the uptrend with interest rates. Our investment classification strategy is helping to mitigate the effect of the current amount of market volatility. Investment income for 2022 totaled COP 2.1 trillion, for a growth of 88.7% compared to the previous year.
Net income for the quarter came to COP 250,124 million, reaching COP 490,377 million, that is to say 5.9 times higher than in 2021.
