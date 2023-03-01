Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 4T Earnings report

Grupo SURA Q4/22 Grupo SURA (BVC: GRUPOSURA and PFGRUPSURA) reported record controlling net income for the fourth quarter and for the year, exceeding projections by reaching COP 688 billion and COP 2.1 trillion, respectively. Quarterly Highlights: Total revenues Revenues obtained via the Controlling Net Income equity method COP 9.1 trillion COP 688 billion COP 473 billion + 37.7% vs Q4 2021 + 15.3% vs Q4 2021 + 81.9% vs Q4 2021 As of Q4 2022, Grupo SURA's Financial Statements show the changes in SURA AM due to the latter having consolidated its pension fund management firms, AFP Protección and AFP Crecer since November as well as the newly created insurance company Asulado in December, all of which were duly reported. This situation should be borne in mind by the users of the financial information published by Grupo SURA, especially with regard to the comparative analyses intended to be made with respect to periods prior to this quarter. More details of this change can be found in the SURA AM section. Total revenues reached COP 9.1 trillion for this past quarter, for a growth of 37.7% compared to the same period the previous year. This was largely due to good levels of performance obtained by all of Suramericana's insurance segments, which presented a growth in written premiums of COP 1.6 trillion, this being 25.3% higher than for the same quarter the previous year. Likewise, SURA AM recorded premiums of COP 4.3 trillion, which is offset by reserves of COP 4.3 trillion.

On the other hand, due to the aforementioned consolidation of AFP Protección, fee and commission income rose by COP 303,955 million, for an increase of 36.1% compared to the fourth quarter the previous year. This means that even with the regulatory reduction of fee and commission charges in Mexico as well as the losses in value on the different markets which affected the total held in the form of AUM in both the mandatory and voluntary segments, fee and commission income reached COP 1.1 trillion at the end of the quarter. At year-end 2022, the company's total revenues amounted to COP 31.4 trillion, for an increase of 26.4%, thereby evidencing a sound and steady growth throughout the year, with written premiums on the part of Suramericana rising by 24.4%, the newly recorded premium on the part of the newly formed insurance firm, Asulado in Sura AM and fee and commission income increasing by 8.9% due to the same effects mentioned during the quarter.

Grupo SURA Q4/22 adjustments to the long-term reserve corresponding to its life insurance segment, where the minimum wage was lower than estimated. On a FY basis, the retained claims rose by 26.3% to COP 16.3 trillion, where the lower claims rate for this past quarter was not enough to offset the higher claims, rate sustained during the year in the mobility portfolio as well as that of the EPS health care subsidiary, this due to the PBS (Basic Health Plan) being updated, the increase in claims frequencies and a higher share in Suramericana's overall portfolio. Operating expense reached COP 3.4 trillion, for a 34.9% increase compared to the same quarter the previous year. On a FY basis this line item came to COP 11.4 trillion up by 22.1% given higher variable expenses on the back of higher rates of subsidiaries growth. It is important to note that subsidiaries were mainly focused on their efficiency initiatives and expense controls, and for this reason, an operating leverage was created with expense growing at a lower rate than revenues.

reached COP 3.4 trillion, for a 34.9% increase compared to the same quarter the previous year. On a FY basis this line item came to COP 11.4 trillion up by 22.1% given higher variable expenses on the back of higher rates of subsidiaries growth. It is important to note that subsidiaries were mainly focused on their efficiency initiatives and expense controls, and for this reason, an operating leverage was created with expense growing at a lower rate than revenues. Operating earnings reached COP 1.3 trillion for the fourth quarter, for an increase of 93.9% compared to the same period the previous year. Likewise, growth during the year came to 42.5%, reaching COP 3.7 trillion. These rates of growth reflect a positive level of business performance throughout the year.

reached COP 1.3 trillion for the fourth quarter, for an increase of 93.9% compared to the same period the previous year. Likewise, growth during the year came to 42.5%, reaching COP 3.7 trillion. These rates of growth reflect a positive level of business performance throughout the year. Controlling net income came to COP 688 billion, up 81.9% compared to the same quarter the previous year. At year-end, controlling net income stood at COP 2.1 trillion, for a 47.3% growth compared to 2021. This led to an adjusted ROE on a trailing 12-month basis of 9.9%, thereby exceeding initial expectations of between 8.0% and 9.0% for 2022.

came to COP 688 billion, up 81.9% compared to the same quarter the previous year. At year-end, controlling net income stood at COP 2.1 trillion, for a 47.3% growth compared to 2021. This led to an adjusted ROE on a trailing 12-month basis of 9.9%, thereby exceeding initial expectations of between 8.0% and 9.0% for 2022. Grupo SURA, the Holding, posted a Net Financial Debt of COP 4.2 trillion, for a 2.8% increase compared to year-end 2021 Key figures on a consolidated basis: Figures in billions 4Q22 4Q21 Var.% Dec 22 Dec 21 Var.% Written premiums 12,213 6,590 85.3% 31,732 22,438 41.4% Retained earned premiums 5,834 4,475 30.3% 22,303 17,616 26.6% Commission income 1,146 842 36.1% 3,528 3,240 8.9% Revenues via equity method 473 410 15.3% 2,039 1,395 46.2% Investment income 974 665 46.3% 2,201 1,915 14.9% Total revenues 9,066 6,583 37.7% 31,350 24,803 26.4% Retained claims -4,309 -3,357 28.4% -16,302 -12,911 26.3% Administrative expenses -3,429 -2,542 34.9% -11,367 -9,310 22.1% Operating profit 1,328 685 93.9% 3,681 2,583 42.5% Financial Result -270 -184 46.9% -993 -593 67.5% Net Income 888 407 118.2% 2,345 1,525 53.8% Controlling net income 688 378 81.9% 2,075 1,409 47.3% Operating expense / Revenue* 44.4% 45.2% 41.8% 43.1% Operating margin 14.6% 10.4% 11.7% 10.4% Adjusted ROE (12m)** 9.9% 7.9% 9.9% 7.9% The Operating Expense / Revenue ratio* is calculated as total operating expense as a percentage of total revenues, this excluding investment income and revenues obtained via the equity method. Adjusted ROE (on a trailing 12-mth basis)** on net income given amortizations of intangibles from acquisitions and standardized reserve requirements. Grupo SURA´s shareholders´ equity does not include valuations of associates or cross-shareholdings. Likewise adjusted ROE in 2021 does not include the recognition of commitment with non-controlling interests, therefore the indicator for both years is not fully comparable. This table does not include all the line items of the Income Statement, more detailed information is provided in the appendices attached to this report.

Grupo SURA Q4/22 Summary of results broken down per line of business: Figures in billions 4Q22 4Q21 Var.% Dec 22 Dec 21 Var.% Suramericana 250 79 218.6% 490 83 494.3% SURA AM 399 102 291.6% 545 627 -13.0% Net income excluding return from legal reserve 182 -32 528 284 85.8% Return from legal reserve 186 123 50.9% 2 235 -99.3% Fx exchange difference 31 10 199.1% 16 107 -85.3% Revenues via equity method Grupo SURA (holding) 439 394 11.6% 2,020 1,261 60.2% Bancolombia 402 354 13.7% 1,661 1,001 66.0% Grupo Argos 3 -9 72 43 67.9% Grupo Nutresa 34 51 -32.9% 291 220 32.2% Other -0 -1 -94.2% -4 -3 53.5% Other results Grupo SURA (holding) -201 -167 19.9% -711 -446 59.3% Fx exchange effect -0 3 3 45 -93.8% Administrative expenses -43 -33 30.4% -137 -94 46.0% Interests -159 -107 49.5% -544 -404 34.7% Other 2 -31 -32 8 Net income 888 407 118.2% 2,345 1,525 53.8% Controlling net income 688 378 81.9% 2,075 1,409 47.3% *The net result of the legal reserve is adjusted for the deferred tax allocated to the legal reserve and includes Protección's legal reserve, this duly adjusted for the stake held. Suramericana and SURA AM's net income are presented before minority interests Post-closing events: Forensic audit report Kroll: On February 17, the Audit and Finance Committee and the Board of Directors of Grupo SURA received the final report submitted by the specialized forensic audit firm Kroll Associates Colombia S.A.S. ("Kroll"). Kroll is one of the world's leading providers of professional services and digital products related to valuations, corporate governance solutions, risk management and transparency promotion. Kroll has more than 100 years' experience in the market and counts also with the experience of the Duff & Phelps brand).

This forensic audit took place after one of the members of the Board of Directors, filed a complaint alleged accounting fraud derived from the disclosure and accounting recognition of contractual agreements entered into with certain co-investors in respect of their participation in SURA Asser Management and Suramericana.

After examination of the company's business practices over the last 12 years in relation with contracts with co-investors, Kroll did not identify evidence of the alleged accounting fraud, nor of concealment of such agreements to the market, the Colombian Financial Superintendency nor to any of the auditing firms of the company during such period.

After the presentation of Kroll's final report, the majority of the Board of Directors authorized to disclose the results to the market.

The matters contained in EY's private communication relate to facts properly disclosed during 2022. These matters were duly and carefully addressed by the component corporate governance instances of Grupo SURA and as consequence effective enhancement plans were implemented, by the company. Such enhancement plans were validated and accepted at the time by EY as statutory auditor.

These private communications are part of the working relationship between the statutory auditor, the Audit and Finance Committee and the management of the Company. Continuous improvement of the Internal Control System has been historically a commitment of Grupo SURA and has been positively assessed by regulatory entities.

The Company is unaware of the intention or purpose of publicly disclosing a private communication that EY sent for the exclusive use of the Audit and Finance Committee, the Board of Directors, the CEO and the management of Grupo SURA.

Grupo SURA Q4/22 The matters that were the subject of EY's communication were addressed at the February 27 audit committee meeting, at which EY determined that all matters described there had been closed with no negative findings with respect to the report on the internal control assessment for the year 2022