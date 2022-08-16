Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q2 Results presentation
08/16/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on Management's current forecasts and outlook, which have been made under assumptions and estimates of the management of the Companies and may present variations.
For better illustration and decision-making, figures for Suramericana, SURA
Asset Management and its subsidiaries are administrative rather than accounting, and therefore may differ from those presented to official entities. Thus, Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this presentation..
2
Webcast
To change the audio language, click the icon.
Para cambiar de idioma, haga clic en icono de su preferencia.
Grupo SURA
Suramericana
SURA AM
Consolidated Results
Capitals
Consolidated Results
Consolidated Results
Equity Method
Human Capital
Life Segment
Retirement Savings Segment
Net Income Bridge
Highlights
Property and Casualty Segment
Inversiones Sura + IM
Consolidated Results
Health Care Segment
Net Income Bridge
Net Income Bridge
4
Santiago de Chile • Chile
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 18:33:00 UTC.