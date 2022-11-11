Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q3 Full Report

Grupo SURA (BVC: GRUPOSURA and PFGRUPSURA) posted a YTD controlling net income at the end of Q3 amounting to COP 1.4 trillion, for a growth of 34.6% compared to the same period last year. Highlights this year include our organic growth, a good level of operating dynamics and positive flows of revenues via the equity method from our associates.

Grupo SURA Q3/22

recorded for revenues. So far this year, this line came to COP 7.9 trillion, up by 17.3% compared to the same period last year.

Operating earnings reached COP 673,088 million for the third quarter of the year, decreasing COP 24,011 million, that is to say -3.4% versus the same period last year. In this period, the lower yield of the legal reserve requirement in SURA AM, the higher loss ratio in Suramericana have impacted the results during the quarter. On the other hand, on the year-to-date basis this line growth COP 455,995 million, reaching COP 2.4 trillion, thanks to the good levels of performance on the part of the different lines of business throughout the year.

reached COP 673,088 million for the third quarter of the year, decreasing COP 24,011 million, that is to say -3.4% versus the same period last year. In this period, the lower yield of the legal reserve requirement in SURA AM, the higher loss ratio in Suramericana have impacted the results during the quarter. On the other hand, on the year-to-date basis this line growth COP 455,995 million, reaching COP 2.4 trillion, thanks to the good levels of performance on the part of the different lines of business throughout the year. Controlling net income stands at COP 400,304million for the quarter, decreasing 2.0% for the same period last last year. Net income, on a year-to-date basis, came to COP 1.4 trillion, up by 34.6%compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, adjusted ROE on a trailing 12-month basis came to 9.0%.

stands at COP 400,304million for the quarter, decreasing 2.0% for the same period last last year. Net income, on a year-to-date basis, came to COP 1.4 trillion, up by 34.6%compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, adjusted ROE on a trailing 12-month basis came to 9.0%. Grupo SURA, the Holding, posted a Net Financial Debt of COP 4.6 trillion, for a 3.5% increase compared to year-end 2021

Key figures on a consolidated basis:

Figures in millions 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Sept 22 Sept 21 Var.% Written premiums 6,982,940 5,865,460 19.1% 19,519,338 15,847,997 23.2% Retained earned premiums 5,763,411 4,682,105 23.1% 16,469,410 13,140,180 25.3% Commission income 838,119 833,432 0.6% 2,382,212 2,397,663 -0.6% Revenues via equity method 520,107 336,201 54.7% 1,566,080 984,654 59.0% Investment income 494,138 580,289 -14.8% 1,227,686 1,249,982 -1.8% Total revenues 7,850,857 6,583,462 19.3% 22,284,850 18,219,814 22.3% Retained claims -4,313,861 -3,421,767 26.1% -11,992,870 -9,553,879 25.5% Administrative expenses -2,863,908 -2,464,596 16.2% -7,938,053 -6,768,002 17.3% Operating profit 673,088 697,099 -3.4% 2,353,927 1,897,932 24.0% Financial Result -234,330 -113,560 106.3% -722,788 -408,868 76.8% Net Income 413,156 445,471 -7.3% 1,457,639 1,117,844 30.4% Controlling net income 400,304 408,320 -2.0% 1,387,258 1,030,575 34.6% Operating expense / Revenue* 41.7% 43.6% 40.7% 42.3% Operating margin 8.6% 10.6% 10.6% 10.4% Adjusted ROE (12m)** 9.0% 4.4% 9.0% 4.4%

Written premiums include income corresponding to premiums and health care services that were previously recorded as revenues from services rendered.

The Operating Expense / Revenue ratio* is calculated as total operating expense as a percentage of total revenues, this excluding investment income and revenues obtained via the equity method.

Adjusted ROE (on a trailing 12-mth basis)** on net income given amortizations of intangibles from acquisitions and standardized reserve requirements. Grupo SURA´s shareholders´ equity does not include valuations of associates or cross-shareholdings. Likewise adjusted ROE in 2021 does not include the recognition of commitment with non-controlling interests, therefore the indicator for both years is not fully comparable.

This table does not include all the line items of the Income Statement, more detailed information is provided in the appendices attached to this report.