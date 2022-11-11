Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q3 Full Report
Grupo SURA
Q3/22
Grupo SURA (BVC: GRUPOSURA and PFGRUPSURA) posted a YTD controlling net income at the end of Q3 amounting to COP 1.4 trillion, for a growth of 34.6% compared to the same period last year. Highlights this year include our organic growth, a good level of operating dynamics and positive flows of revenues via the equity method from our associates.
Quarterly Highlights:
Total revenues
Revenues obtained via the
Controlling Net Income
equity method
COP 7.9 trillion
COP 400 billion
COP 520 billion
+ 19.3% vs Q3 2021
+ 54.7% vs Q3 2021
- 2.0% vs Q3 2021
Total revenues came to COP 7.9 trillion at the end of this past third quarter. Revenues continue on an uptrend thanks to a double-digit growth with the insurance business, where written premiums rose by COP 1.1 trillion, that is to say 19.1% more compared to the same quarter last year. On the other hand, fee and commission income amounted to COP 838,119 million, remaining at similar levels to the third quarter last year, for a growth of COP 4,688 million. So far this year, total revenues have risen by COP 4.1 trillion, now standing at COP 22.3 trillion, with written premiums scoring a growth of COP 3.7 trillion, thanks to good levels of performance in all segments, while fee and commission income has declined by COP 15,451 million compared to the year to date figure corresponding to the same period last year, this due to regulatory reductions in the amounts charged in Mexico as well as lower levels of performance for the voluntary savings segment due to losses in value on the financial markets.
Investment income for this past quarter declined by COP 86,151 million compared to the same period last year, for a drop of 14.8%. During this period, Suramericana's portfolio continued to show higher yields thanks to higher interest rates and higher inflation throughout the region, hence the positive performance posted for the portfolios held in Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic. On the other hand, returns from SURA AM's legal reserves continued to be affected by the losses in value sustained on different financial markets throughout the region. Investments, on a year-to-date basis, came to COP 1.2 trillion, for a drop of COP 22,296 million compared to the same period last year.
Revenues obtained via the equity method ended up at COP 520,107 million at the end of the third quarter, for a growth of 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On a year to date basis, this account came to COP 1.6 trillion, having increased by COP 581,427 million, that is to say 59.0% higher than for the same period last year. This good level of performance is the result of having diversified the company's portfolio, thereby allowing us to take advantage of the good dynamics of the different businesses and markets by having exposure to the banking, food and infrastructure sectors.
Retained claims for this past third quarter increased by COP 892,093 million, or 26.1% compared to the same period last year. During this past quarter the claims rate continued to be impacted by increases in average costs and higher claims frequencies with the auto insurance solution, as well as having to update reserves for the life insurance segment in the light of expectations of the increase with the minimum wage in Colombia as well as a higher claims rate for the Mandatory Health Care subsidiary (EPS) due to a recent update to the PBS (Basic Health Plan) as well as increased frequencies with the amount of health services rendered. On the other hand, retained claims so far this year came to COP 12.0 trillion for a 25.5% increase compared to 2021.
Operating expense stood at COP 2,9 trillion for the third quarter, growing COP 399,312 million, for a 16.2% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Our companies continue to focus on their cost control and efficiency efforts, thanks to which the increase in operating expense has been below the increase
Grupo SURA
Q3/22
recorded for revenues. So far this year, this line came to COP 7.9 trillion, up by 17.3% compared to the same period last year.
Operating earnings reached COP 673,088 million for the third quarter of the year, decreasing COP 24,011 million, that is to say -3.4% versus the same period last year. In this period, the lower yield of the legal reserve requirement in SURA AM, the higher loss ratio in Suramericana have impacted the results during the quarter. On the other hand, on the year-to-date basis this line growth COP 455,995 million, reaching COP 2.4 trillion, thanks to the good levels of performance on the part of the different lines of business throughout the year.
Controlling net income stands at COP 400,304million for the quarter, decreasing 2.0% for the same period last last year. Net income, on a year-to-date basis, came to COP 1.4 trillion, up by 34.6%compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, adjusted ROE on a trailing 12-month basis came to 9.0%.
Grupo SURA, the Holding, posted aNet Financial Debt of COP 4.6 trillion, for a 3.5% increase compared to year-end 2021
Key figures on a consolidated basis:
Figures in millions
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Sept 22
Sept 21
Var.%
Written premiums
6,982,940
5,865,460
19.1%
19,519,338
15,847,997
23.2%
Retained earned premiums
5,763,411
4,682,105
23.1%
16,469,410
13,140,180
25.3%
Commission income
838,119
833,432
0.6%
2,382,212
2,397,663
-0.6%
Revenues via equity method
520,107
336,201
54.7%
1,566,080
984,654
59.0%
Investment income
494,138
580,289
-14.8%
1,227,686
1,249,982
-1.8%
Total revenues
7,850,857
6,583,462
19.3%
22,284,850
18,219,814
22.3%
Retained claims
-4,313,861
-3,421,767
26.1%
-11,992,870
-9,553,879
25.5%
Administrative expenses
-2,863,908
-2,464,596
16.2%
-7,938,053
-6,768,002
17.3%
Operating profit
673,088
697,099
-3.4%
2,353,927
1,897,932
24.0%
Financial Result
-234,330
-113,560
106.3%
-722,788
-408,868
76.8%
Net Income
413,156
445,471
-7.3%
1,457,639
1,117,844
30.4%
Controlling net income
400,304
408,320
-2.0%
1,387,258
1,030,575
34.6%
Operating expense / Revenue*
41.7%
43.6%
40.7%
42.3%
Operating margin
8.6%
10.6%
10.6%
10.4%
Adjusted ROE (12m)**
9.0%
4.4%
9.0%
4.4%
Written premiums include income corresponding to premiums and health care services that were previously recorded as revenues from services rendered.
The Operating Expense / Revenue ratio* is calculated as total operating expense as a percentage of total revenues, this excluding investment income and revenues obtained via the equity method.
Adjusted ROE (on a trailing 12-mth basis)** on net income given amortizations of intangibles from acquisitions and standardized reserve requirements. Grupo SURA´s shareholders´ equity does not include valuations of associates or cross-shareholdings. Likewise adjusted ROE in 2021 does not include the recognition of commitment with non-controlling interests, therefore the indicator for both years is not fully comparable.
This table does not include all the line items of the Income Statement, more detailed information is provided in the appendices attached to this report.
Grupo SURA
Q3/22
Summary of results broken down per line of business:
Figures in millions
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Sept 22
Sept 21
Var.%
Suramericana
-23,012
4,761
240,253
4,011
SURA AM
103,023
219,837
-53.1%
146,370
524,950
-72.1%
Net income excluding return from legal reserve
140,651
134,465
4.6%
346,052
315,846
9.6%
Return from legal reserve
-52,940
23,748
-184,186
112,140
Fx exchange difference
15,312
61,623
-75.2%
-15,495
96,964
Revenues via equity method Grupo SURA (ho
502,505
286,257
75.5%
1,581,055
867,558
82.2%
Bancolombia
399,026
230,862
72.8%
1,259,058
647,078
94.6%
Grupo Argos
26,794
16,271
64.7%
68,865
52,267
31.8%
Grupo Nutresa
78,292
39,568
97.9%
257,476
169,815
51.6%
Otros
-1,606
-444
262.0%
-4,344
-1,602
171.1%
Other results Grupo SURA (holding)
-169,360
-65,384
159.0%
-510,039
-278,675
83.0%
Fx exchange effect
-2,476
16,734
2,993
41,507
-92.8%
Administrative expenses
-21,957
-16,150
36.0%
-93,965
-60,784
54.6%
Interests
-137,290
-92,877
47.8%
-384,887
-297,576
29.3%
Other
-7,637
26,909
-34,179
38,179
Net income
413,156
445,471
-7.3%
1,457,639
1,117,844
30.4%
*The net result of the legal reserve is adjusted for the deferred tax allocated to the legal reserve and includes Protección's legal reserve, this duly adjusted
for the stake held.
Suramericana
Q3/22
Quarterly Highlights:
Written premiums
% Claims / EP
Net income
COP 6.9 trillion
74.2%
COP -23 billion
+ 20.5% vs Q3 2021
vs 69.9% for Q3 2021
Written premiums showed a positive growth for this past quarter in all segments, with the Property and Casualty segment stood out with a growth of 30.9% due to higher production volumes in its business solutions. The life insurance segment rose by 16.9%, driven by the Health Care solution given new business as well as the Occupational Health and Safety solution due to a greater exposed mass. Likewise, the Health Care segment recorded a 6.4% growth as a result of the increase in mandatory health care subscribers. YTD results at the end of Q3 2022 showed a 24.0% growth compared to the same period last year, to end up at COP 19.1 trillion.
Theclaims rate continues to show increases with respect to the same quarter last year, mainly due to the auto solution as a consequence of the increase in average costs, in addition to a return to the same frequency levels as seen prior to the pandemic; likewise, the mathematical reserves corresponding to the life insurance segment were updated in keeping with expectations of the increase with the minimum wage in Colombia, which produced an impact of COP 127,816 million for the quarter and COP 274,448 million accumulated to September. The increase in auto claims, so far this year, has been partially mitigated by lower COVID claims, which declined by 89.1%, thereby producing a YTD rate of 73.1% for an increase of 257 bps compared to the same period last year.
Administrative expense continues to be a strategic focus of our intelligent resource management initiative, the transformation of our operating models and the continuous search for greater productivity; investments were made during the quarter to further these initiatives; additionally, a provision for tax litigation from previous periods was also included, producing an increase in this indicator of 82 bps to end up at 12.0% for the quarter. On a year to date basis, this indicator dropped by 46 bps compared to the same period last year.
Financial income increased 70.8% compared to the third quarter last year, reaching COP 498,475 million thanks to interest rate and inflation indexation strategies, which benefited from the upward trend with these two variables. The investment classification strategy is mitigating the current amount of market volatility. Investments, on a year-to-date basis, came to COP 1.4 trillion, up by 89.5% compared to the same period last year.
Net income dropped in the quarter by COP 23,012 million, reaching COP 240,253 million for the year to date.
Suramericana
Q3/22
Key figures:
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Sep 22
Sep 21
Var.%
Written premiums
6,854,777
5,686,447
20.5%
19,100,448
15,402,153
24.0%
Retained earned premiums (REP)
5,630,276
4,691,930
20.0%
15,870,194
12,980,014
22.3%
Retained claims
-4,176,878
-3,277,805
27.4%
-11,594,518
-9,149,264
26.7%
Technical result
268,917
397,069
-32.3%
1,021,406
1,217,092
-16.1%
Administrative expenses
-825,860
-638,566
29.3%
-2,238,304
-1,875,732
19.3%
Investment income
498,475
291,865
70.8%
1,449,063
764,704
89.5%
Net income
-23,012
4,761
-583.3%
240,253
4,011
5889.4%
% Retained claims /
REP
74.2%
69.9%
73.1%
70.5%
% Admin. Expenses
/ Written premiu
12.0%
11.2%
11.7%
12.2%
ROE Ajustado (12m)
6.4%
0.7%
6.4%
0.7%
ROTE Ajustado (12m)
8.1%
0.9%
8.1%
0.9%
Life Insurance Segment
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Sep 22
Sep 21
Var.%
Written premiums
1,950,940
1,669,439
16.9%
5,368,659
4,596,565
16.8%
Retained earned premiums (REP)
1,745,747
1,499,720
16.4%
4,980,601
4,314,390
15.4%
Retained claims
-1,159,212
-981,295
18.1%
-3,248,585
-2,952,442
10.0%
% Retained claims / REP
66.4%
65.4%
65.2%
68.4%
Technical result
21,518
55,317
-61.1%
54,975
66,364
Administrative expenses
-237,738
-161,620
47.1%
-636,663
-490,160
29.9%
% Admin. Expenses / Written prem
12.2%
9.7%
11.9%
10.7%
Investment income
238,844
194,703
22.7%
896,882
534,071
67.9%
Net Income
43,785
92,635
-52.7%
352,467
130,828
169.4%
*Administrative expense includes administrative expense + fees.
Premiums
Written premiums came to COP 2.0 trillion, having risen by COP 281,501 million. This growth was driven by the occupational health and safety solution, which scored a growth of 26.9% compared to the third quarter last year, thanks to an increase in the subsidiary's exposed mass, which now stands at 5.1 million insured employees. Likewise, the health care solution continues to stand out with a growth of 16.4% due to the positive trend with new business and renewals. This same uptrend can be seen with the year to date results , showing growths of 23.2% in the occupational health and safety solution and another 17.7% in the health care solution compared to the same period last year, with this segment reaching COP 5.4 trillion so far this year.
On the other hand, retained earned premiums showed a lower growth compared to written premiums given a higher amount of mathematical reserves being set up as a result of higher inflation in Colombia.
Claims rate
The increase in the claims rate for the quarter is due to reserves for the life and occupational health and safety solutions being adjusted in accordance with expectations of the increase with the minimum wage in Colombia. This adjustment, for the quarter corresponds to COP 127,816 million, for a YTD figure of COP 274,448 million.
So far this year, the claims rate has dropped due to lower COVID-related claims, which amounted to COP 50,263 million, for a drop of 92.3% compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, non-COVID-related claims returned to the same frequency levels as seen prior to the pandemic in the case of the life, health care and occupational health and safety solutions.
