  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRUPOSURA   COT13PA00086

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

(GRUPOSURA)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-11-10
41250.00 COP   -0.22%
11/11Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q3 Full Report
PU
10/29Corporate Governance : a cornerstone for companies going forward
PU
10/28Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana S A : A statement from Grupo SURA in response to the misinformation contained in an article published by Semana magazine
PU
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q3 Full Report

11/11/2022 | 10:32pm EST
Grupo SURA

Q3/22

Grupo SURA (BVC: GRUPOSURA and PFGRUPSURA) posted a YTD controlling net income at the end of Q3 amounting to COP 1.4 trillion, for a growth of 34.6% compared to the same period last year. Highlights this year include our organic growth, a good level of operating dynamics and positive flows of revenues via the equity method from our associates.

Quarterly Highlights:

Total revenues

Revenues obtained via the

Controlling Net Income

equity method

COP 7.9 trillion

COP 400 billion

COP 520 billion

+ 19.3% vs Q3 2021

+ 54.7% vs Q3 2021

- 2.0% vs Q3 2021

  • Total revenues came to COP 7.9 trillion at the end of this past third quarter. Revenues continue on an uptrend thanks to a double-digit growth with the insurance business, where written premiums rose by COP 1.1 trillion, that is to say 19.1% more compared to the same quarter last year. On the other hand, fee and commission income amounted to COP 838,119 million, remaining at similar levels to the third quarter last year, for a growth of COP 4,688 million. So far this year, total revenues have risen by COP 4.1 trillion, now standing at COP 22.3 trillion, with written premiums scoring a growth of COP 3.7 trillion, thanks to good levels of performance in all segments, while fee and commission income has declined by COP 15,451 million compared to the year to date figure corresponding to the same period last year, this due to regulatory reductions in the amounts charged in Mexico as well as lower levels of performance for the voluntary savings segment due to losses in value on the financial markets.
  • Investment income for this past quarter declined by COP 86,151 million compared to the same period last year, for a drop of 14.8%. During this period, Suramericana's portfolio continued to show higher yields thanks to higher interest rates and higher inflation throughout the region, hence the positive performance posted for the portfolios held in Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic. On the other hand, returns from SURA AM's legal reserves continued to be affected by the losses in value sustained on different financial markets throughout the region. Investments, on a year-to-date basis, came to COP 1.2 trillion, for a drop of COP 22,296 million compared to the same period last year.
  • Revenues obtained via the equity method ended up at COP 520,107 million at the end of the third quarter, for a growth of 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On a year to date basis, this account came to COP 1.6 trillion, having increased by COP 581,427 million, that is to say 59.0% higher than for the same period last year. This good level of performance is the result of having diversified the company's portfolio, thereby allowing us to take advantage of the good dynamics of the different businesses and markets by having exposure to the banking, food and infrastructure sectors.
  • Retained claims for this past third quarter increased by COP 892,093 million, or 26.1% compared to the same period last year. During this past quarter the claims rate continued to be impacted by increases in average costs and higher claims frequencies with the auto insurance solution, as well as having to update reserves for the life insurance segment in the light of expectations of the increase with the minimum wage in Colombia as well as a higher claims rate for the Mandatory Health Care subsidiary (EPS) due to a recent update to the PBS (Basic Health Plan) as well as increased frequencies with the amount of health services rendered. On the other hand, retained claims so far this year came to COP 12.0 trillion for a 25.5% increase compared to 2021.
  • Operating expense stood at COP 2,9 trillion for the third quarter, growing COP 399,312 million, for a 16.2% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Our companies continue to focus on their cost control and efficiency efforts, thanks to which the increase in operating expense has been below the increase

Grupo SURA

Q3/22

recorded for revenues. So far this year, this line came to COP 7.9 trillion, up by 17.3% compared to the same period last year.

  • Operating earnings reached COP 673,088 million for the third quarter of the year, decreasing COP 24,011 million, that is to say -3.4% versus the same period last year. In this period, the lower yield of the legal reserve requirement in SURA AM, the higher loss ratio in Suramericana have impacted the results during the quarter. On the other hand, on the year-to-date basis this line growth COP 455,995 million, reaching COP 2.4 trillion, thanks to the good levels of performance on the part of the different lines of business throughout the year.
  • Controlling net income stands at COP 400,304million for the quarter, decreasing 2.0% for the same period last last year. Net income, on a year-to-date basis, came to COP 1.4 trillion, up by 34.6%compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, adjusted ROE on a trailing 12-month basis came to 9.0%.
  • Grupo SURA, the Holding, posted a Net Financial Debt of COP 4.6 trillion, for a 3.5% increase compared to year-end 2021

Key figures on a consolidated basis:

Figures in millions

3Q22

3Q21

Var.%

Sept 22

Sept 21

Var.%

Written premiums

6,982,940

5,865,460

19.1%

19,519,338

15,847,997

23.2%

Retained earned premiums

5,763,411

4,682,105

23.1%

16,469,410

13,140,180

25.3%

Commission income

838,119

833,432

0.6%

2,382,212

2,397,663

-0.6%

Revenues via equity method

520,107

336,201

54.7%

1,566,080

984,654

59.0%

Investment income

494,138

580,289

-14.8%

1,227,686

1,249,982

-1.8%

Total revenues

7,850,857

6,583,462

19.3%

22,284,850

18,219,814

22.3%

Retained claims

-4,313,861

-3,421,767

26.1%

-11,992,870

-9,553,879

25.5%

Administrative expenses

-2,863,908

-2,464,596

16.2%

-7,938,053

-6,768,002

17.3%

Operating profit

673,088

697,099

-3.4%

2,353,927

1,897,932

24.0%

Financial Result

-234,330

-113,560

106.3%

-722,788

-408,868

76.8%

Net Income

413,156

445,471

-7.3%

1,457,639

1,117,844

30.4%

Controlling net income

400,304

408,320

-2.0%

1,387,258

1,030,575

34.6%

Operating expense / Revenue*

41.7%

43.6%

40.7%

42.3%

Operating margin

8.6%

10.6%

10.6%

10.4%

Adjusted ROE (12m)**

9.0%

4.4%

9.0%

4.4%

Written premiums include income corresponding to premiums and health care services that were previously recorded as revenues from services rendered.

The Operating Expense / Revenue ratio* is calculated as total operating expense as a percentage of total revenues, this excluding investment income and revenues obtained via the equity method.

Adjusted ROE (on a trailing 12-mth basis)** on net income given amortizations of intangibles from acquisitions and standardized reserve requirements. Grupo SURA´s shareholders´ equity does not include valuations of associates or cross-shareholdings. Likewise adjusted ROE in 2021 does not include the recognition of commitment with non-controlling interests, therefore the indicator for both years is not fully comparable.

This table does not include all the line items of the Income Statement, more detailed information is provided in the appendices attached to this report.

Grupo SURA

Q3/22

Summary of results broken down per line of business:

Figures in millions

3Q22

3Q21

Var.%

Sept 22

Sept 21

Var.%

Suramericana

-23,012

4,761

240,253

4,011

SURA AM

103,023

219,837

-53.1%

146,370

524,950

-72.1%

Net income excluding return from legal reserve

140,651

134,465

4.6%

346,052

315,846

9.6%

Return from legal reserve

-52,940

23,748

-184,186

112,140

Fx exchange difference

15,312

61,623

-75.2%

-15,495

96,964

Revenues via equity method Grupo SURA (ho

502,505

286,257

75.5%

1,581,055

867,558

82.2%

Bancolombia

399,026

230,862

72.8%

1,259,058

647,078

94.6%

Grupo Argos

26,794

16,271

64.7%

68,865

52,267

31.8%

Grupo Nutresa

78,292

39,568

97.9%

257,476

169,815

51.6%

Otros

-1,606

-444

262.0%

-4,344

-1,602

171.1%

Other results Grupo SURA (holding)

-169,360

-65,384

159.0%

-510,039

-278,675

83.0%

Fx exchange effect

-2,476

16,734

2,993

41,507

-92.8%

Administrative expenses

-21,957

-16,150

36.0%

-93,965

-60,784

54.6%

Interests

-137,290

-92,877

47.8%

-384,887

-297,576

29.3%

Other

-7,637

26,909

-34,179

38,179

Net income

413,156

445,471

-7.3%

1,457,639

1,117,844

30.4%

*The net result of the legal reserve is adjusted for the deferred tax allocated to the legal reserve and includes Protección's legal reserve, this duly adjusted

for the stake held.

Suramericana

Q3/22

Quarterly Highlights:

Written premiums

% Claims / EP

Net income

COP 6.9 trillion

74.2%

COP -23 billion

+ 20.5% vs Q3 2021

vs 69.9% for Q3 2021

  • Written premiums showed a positive growth for this past quarter in all segments, with the Property and Casualty segment stood out with a growth of 30.9% due to higher production volumes in its business solutions. The life insurance segment rose by 16.9%, driven by the Health Care solution given new business as well as the Occupational Health and Safety solution due to a greater exposed mass. Likewise, the Health Care segment recorded a 6.4% growth as a result of the increase in mandatory health care subscribers. YTD results at the end of Q3 2022 showed a 24.0% growth compared to the same period last year, to end up at COP 19.1 trillion.
  • The claims rate continues to show increases with respect to the same quarter last year, mainly due to the auto solution as a consequence of the increase in average costs, in addition to a return to the same frequency levels as seen prior to the pandemic; likewise, the mathematical reserves corresponding to the life insurance segment were updated in keeping with expectations of the increase with the minimum wage in Colombia, which produced an impact of COP 127,816 million for the quarter and COP 274,448 million accumulated to September. The increase in auto claims, so far this year, has been partially mitigated by lower COVID claims, which declined by 89.1%, thereby producing a YTD rate of 73.1% for an increase of 257 bps compared to the same period last year.
  • Administrative expense continues to be a strategic focus of our intelligent resource management initiative, the transformation of our operating models and the continuous search for greater productivity; investments were made during the quarter to further these initiatives; additionally, a provision for tax litigation from previous periods was also included, producing an increase in this indicator of 82 bps to end up at 12.0% for the quarter. On a year to date basis, this indicator dropped by 46 bps compared to the same period last year.
  • Financial income increased 70.8% compared to the third quarter last year, reaching COP 498,475 million thanks to interest rate and inflation indexation strategies, which benefited from the upward trend with these two variables. The investment classification strategy is mitigating the current amount of market volatility. Investments, on a year-to-date basis, came to COP 1.4 trillion, up by 89.5% compared to the same period last year.
  • Net income dropped in the quarter by COP 23,012 million, reaching COP 240,253 million for the year to date.

Suramericana

Q3/22

Key figures:

3Q22

3Q21

Var.%

Sep 22

Sep 21

Var.%

Written premiums

6,854,777

5,686,447

20.5%

19,100,448

15,402,153

24.0%

Retained earned premiums (REP)

5,630,276

4,691,930

20.0%

15,870,194

12,980,014

22.3%

Retained claims

-4,176,878

-3,277,805

27.4%

-11,594,518

-9,149,264

26.7%

Technical result

268,917

397,069

-32.3%

1,021,406

1,217,092

-16.1%

Administrative expenses

-825,860

-638,566

29.3%

-2,238,304

-1,875,732

19.3%

Investment income

498,475

291,865

70.8%

1,449,063

764,704

89.5%

Net income

-23,012

4,761

-583.3%

240,253

4,011

5889.4%

% Retained claims /

REP

74.2%

69.9%

73.1%

70.5%

% Admin. Expenses

/ Written premiu

12.0%

11.2%

11.7%

12.2%

ROE Ajustado (12m)

6.4%

0.7%

6.4%

0.7%

ROTE Ajustado (12m)

8.1%

0.9%

8.1%

0.9%

Life Insurance Segment

3Q22

3Q21

Var.%

Sep 22

Sep 21

Var.%

Written premiums

1,950,940

1,669,439

16.9%

5,368,659

4,596,565

16.8%

Retained earned premiums (REP)

1,745,747

1,499,720

16.4%

4,980,601

4,314,390

15.4%

Retained claims

-1,159,212

-981,295

18.1%

-3,248,585

-2,952,442

10.0%

% Retained claims / REP

66.4%

65.4%

65.2%

68.4%

Technical result

21,518

55,317

-61.1%

54,975

66,364

Administrative expenses

-237,738

-161,620

47.1%

-636,663

-490,160

29.9%

% Admin. Expenses / Written prem

12.2%

9.7%

11.9%

10.7%

Investment income

238,844

194,703

22.7%

896,882

534,071

67.9%

Net Income

43,785

92,635

-52.7%

352,467

130,828

169.4%

*Administrative expense includes administrative expense + fees.

Premiums

Written premiums came to COP 2.0 trillion, having risen by COP 281,501 million. This growth was driven by the occupational health and safety solution, which scored a growth of 26.9% compared to the third quarter last year, thanks to an increase in the subsidiary's exposed mass, which now stands at 5.1 million insured employees. Likewise, the health care solution continues to stand out with a growth of 16.4% due to the positive trend with new business and renewals. This same uptrend can be seen with the year to date results , showing growths of 23.2% in the occupational health and safety solution and another 17.7% in the health care solution compared to the same period last year, with this segment reaching COP 5.4 trillion so far this year.

On the other hand, retained earned premiums showed a lower growth compared to written premiums given a higher amount of mathematical reserves being set up as a result of higher inflation in Colombia.

Claims rate

The increase in the claims rate for the quarter is due to reserves for the life and occupational health and safety solutions being adjusted in accordance with expectations of the increase with the minimum wage in Colombia. This adjustment, for the quarter corresponds to COP 127,816 million, for a YTD figure of COP 274,448 million.

So far this year, the claims rate has dropped due to lower COVID-related claims, which amounted to COP 50,263 million, for a drop of 92.3% compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, non-COVID-related claims returned to the same frequency levels as seen prior to the pandemic in the case of the life, health care and occupational health and safety solutions.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 03:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
