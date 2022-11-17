Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRUPOSURA   COT13PA00086

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

(GRUPOSURA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-11-16
41840.00 COP   +1.33%
03:49pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q2 Consolidated financial statements
PU
03:29pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q1 Individual financial statements
PU
03:19pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q1 Consolidated financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q3 Results presentation

11/17/2022 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on Management's current forecasts and outlook, which have been made under assumptions and estimates of the management of the Companies and may present variations.

For better illustration and decision-making, figures for Suramericana, SURA

Asset Management and its subsidiaries are administrative rather than accounting, and therefore may differ from those presented to official entities. Thus, Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this presentation..

2

Webcast

To change the audio language, click the icon.

Para cambiar de idioma, haga clic en icono de su preferencia.

Grupo SURA

Main Figures

Highlights

Social Capital

Consolidated Results

Suramericana

SURA AM

Consolidated Results

Consolidated Results

Consolidated Results

Equity Method

Life Segment

Retirement Savings Segment

Net Income Bridge

Property and Casualty Segment

Inversiones Sura + IM

Health Care Segment

Net Income Bridge

Net Income Bridge

4

Santiago de Chile • Chile

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 22:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24 443 B 4 897 M 4 897 M
Net income 2022 1 372 B 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 20 902 B 4 188 M 4 188 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 60 173
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 41 840,00 COP
Average target price 30 575,00 COP
Spread / Average Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Alberto Perez Rojas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo Jaramillo Mejia Chief Financial & Business Development Officer
Luis Santiago Cuartas Tamayo Chairman
José Luis Suárez Parra Independent Director
Sebastian Orejuela Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.39.47%4 213
AIA GROUP LIMITED-3.24%114 839
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-20.84%113 708
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-18.58%103 355
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-15.89%27 412
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.52%26 282