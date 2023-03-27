Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q4 Consolidated financial statements

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4th Quarter 2022

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

Cra. 43A #5A - 113

Medellín, Colombia que

1 | GRUPO SURA

TABLE OF CONTENT

NOTE 1. REPORTING ENTITY ....................................................................................................................... 18

NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES .............................................................................................................................. 23

2.1. Statement of compliance ......................................................................................................... 23

2.2. Basis of presentation ............................................................................................................... 23

2.3. Significant accounting policies ................................................................................................ 26

2.3.1. Cash and cash equivalents ..................................................................................................... 26

2.3.2. Financial instruments ............................................................................................................ 26

2.3.3. Insurance contracts ............................................................................................................... 30

Insurance Contracts: ........................................................................................................................ 31

Investment contracts: ..................................................................................................................... 32

2.3.4. Taxes ..................................................................................................................................... 36

2.3.5. Property and equipment ........................................................................................................ 38

2.3.6. Leases .................................................................................................................................... 39

2.3.7 Intangible assets ..................................................................................................................... 39

2.3.8. Investments in associates ..................................................................................................... 40

2.3.9 Employee benefits .................................................................................................................. 42

2.3.10. Operating segments ............................................................................................................. 43

2.3.11. Income ................................................................................................................................... 44

2.3.12. Earnings per share ................................................................................................................ 47

NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES, AND CAUSES OF UNCERTAINTY IN THE

PREPARATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..................................................................................... 47

NOTE 4. NORMS ISSUED NOT EFFECTIVE YET ........................................................................................... 51

NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ........................................................................................................... 55 5.1. Financial Assets ....................................................................................................................... 55

5.1.1 Cash and cash equivalents ....................................................................................................... 55

5.1.2. Investments ............................................................................................................................ 56

5.1.3. Other accounts receivable ...................................................................................................... 58

5.1.4. Impairment of financial assets ............................................................................................... 59

5.2. Financial liabilities ................................................................................................................... 59

5.2.1. Derivative instruments ............................................................................................................ 61

5.2.2. Other accounts payable ......................................................................................................... 65

5.2.3. Bonds issued .......................................................................................................................... 66

5.2.4. Commitments with non-controlling shareholders ................................................................ 67

NOTE 6. INSURANCE CONTRACTS ............................................................................................................. 69

6.1. Insurance contract Assets ........................................................................................................ 69

6.2. Reinsurance contract assets .................................................................................................... 69

6.3. Premiums ................................................................................................................................ 70

6.4. Liabilities for insurance contracts ............................................................................................ 70

6.4.1. Accounts payable insurance activity ..................................................................................... 70

6.4.2. Estimated insurance contract liabilities ................................................................................ 71

6.5. Liabilities under reinsurance contracts ...................................................................................... 71

6.6. Claims withheld ....................................................................................................................... 72

6.7. Insurance costs and expenses .................................................................................................. 72

NOTE 7. INCOME TAXES ............................................................................................................................. 72

7.1. Applicable regulations .............................................................................................................. 72

7.2. Current taxes ........................................................................................................................... 74

7.3. Tax recognized in the income statement for the period ............................................................. 75

7.4. Effective rate reconciliation ..................................................................................................... 75

7.5.Deferred taxes .......................................................................................................................... 76

7.6. Unrecognized temporary differences due to unused tax credits ................................................ 77

7.7. Uncertainty regarding income tax treatments ........................................................................... 78

NOTE 8. DEFERRED ACQUISITION COST - DAC ........................................................................................... 78

NOTE 9. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES ............................................................... 78

9.1. Investment in associates .......................................................................................................... 80

9.2. Joint ventures ......................................................................................................................... 84

9.3. Impairment of investments in associates .................................................................................. 85

NOTE 10. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT ....................................................................................................... 89

NOTE 11. RIGHT-OF-USE ............................................................................................................................. 90

NOTE 12. INTANGIBLE ASSETS .................................................................................................................. 91

12.1. Goodwill .................................................................................................................................. 92

12.2. Intangible Assets other than goodwill ...................................................................................... 93

12.3. Business combinations ........................................................................................................... 95

12.3.1 Protección and Crecer ............................................................................................................ 95

12.3.2 Business combinations (spin-off) Asulado .......................................................................... 100

NOTE 13. OTHER ASSETS .......................................................................................................................... 101

13.1 Investment properties ........................................................................................................... 102

13.2 Other non-financial assets .................................................................................................... 102

13.3 Restricted cash .................................................................................................................... 102

NOTE 14. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS ............................................................................................................... 103

14.1 Short-term benefits ............................................................................................................... 103

14.2 Long-term benefits ............................................................................................................... 103

14.3 Post-employment benefits .................................................................................................... 106

14.3.1 Defined benefit plans ............................................................................................................ 107

14.3.2 Defined contribution plans ................................................................................................... 109

14.4 Employee benefits expense ................................................................................................... 109

NOTE 15. PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES .............................................................................. 110

15.1 Provisions .............................................................................................................................. 110

15.2 Contingent liabilities ............................................................................................................... 111

NOTE 16. DEFERRED INCOME LIABILITY (DIL) ............................................................................................ 111

NOTE 17. PREFERRED SHARES ................................................................................................................... 111

NOTE 18. EQUITY ........................................................................................................................................ 112

18.1. Issued capital ......................................................................................................................... 112

18.2. Issuance premium ................................................................................................................. 112

18.3. Reserves ............................................................................................................................... 112

18.4. Reserve for share repurchase ................................................................................................ 113

NOTE 19. DIVIDENDS PAID AND DECLARED ............................................................................................... 113

NOTE 20. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................................................. 114

NOTE 21. NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST .................................................................................................. 115

NOTE 22. OPERATING SEGMENTS ............................................................................................................. 116

22.1. Reportable segments ............................................................................................................ 116

22.2. Information about operating segments .................................................................................. 118

22.3. Geographical information ..................................................................................................... 122

NOTE 23. COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES ..................................................................................... 123

23.1. Commission income .............................................................................................................. 123

23.2. Expenses for commissions paid to intermediaries ................................................................. 123

NOTE 24. PROVISION OF SERVICES .......................................................................................................... 123

24.1. Income from sale of services ................................................................................................. 123

24.2. Costs of sale of services ....................................................................................................... 124

NOTE 25. OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES ............................................................................................... 124

NOTE 26. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ................................................................................................... 125

NOTE 27. FEES ......................................................................................................................................... 126

NOTE 28. FINANCIAL RESULT .................................................................................................................. 126

NOTE 29. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ................................................................................................... 127

NOTE 30. EARNINGS PER SHARE ............................................................................................................. 128

NOTE 31. FAIR VALUE ............................................................................................................................... 129

31.1. Fair value measurement on a non-recurring basis .................................................................. 130

31.2. Determination of fair value ..................................................................................................... 131

31.3. Fair value measurement on a recurring basis .......................................................................... 132

31.4. Transfer between hierarchy level 1 and fair value hierarchy level 2 ........................................... 133

31.5. Reconciliation of fair value hierarchy level 3 .......................................................................... 134

31.6. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities recognized at amortized cost or other valuation method 134

NOTE 32 RISK MANAGEMENT ................................................................................................................... 135

NOTE 33. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ........................................................................................................... 180

NOTE 34. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES ............................................................................................... 181

34.1. Related party ......................................................................................................................... 181

34.2. Transactions with related parties .......................................................................................... 181

NOTE 35. OTHER MATTERS ...................................................................................................................... 183

NOTE 36. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE .................................................................................... 183

NOTE 37. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......................................................................... 183

ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) ................................................................................. 184