Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q4 Consolidated financial statements

NOTE 1. REPORTING ENTITY ....................................................................................................................... 18
NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES .............................................................................................................................. 23
2.1. Statement of compliance ......................................................................................................... 23
2.2. Basis of presentation ............................................................................................................... 23
2.3. Significant accounting policies ................................................................................................ 26
2.3.1. Cash and cash equivalents ..................................................................................................... 26
2.3.2. Financial instruments ............................................................................................................ 26
2.3.3. Insurance contracts ............................................................................................................... 30
Insurance Contracts: ........................................................................................................................ 31
Investment contracts: ..................................................................................................................... 32
2.3.4. Taxes ..................................................................................................................................... 36
2.3.5. Property and equipment ........................................................................................................ 38
2.3.6. Leases .................................................................................................................................... 39
2.3.7 Intangible assets ..................................................................................................................... 39
2.3.8. Investments in associates ..................................................................................................... 40
2.3.9 Employee benefits .................................................................................................................. 42
2.3.10. Operating segments ............................................................................................................. 43
2.3.11. Income ................................................................................................................................... 44
2.3.12. Earnings per share ................................................................................................................ 47
NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES, AND CAUSES OF UNCERTAINTY IN THE
PREPARATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..................................................................................... 47
NOTE 4. NORMS ISSUED NOT EFFECTIVE YET ........................................................................................... 51
NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ........................................................................................................... 55 5.1. Financial Assets ....................................................................................................................... 55
5.1.1 Cash and cash equivalents ....................................................................................................... 55
5.1.2. Investments ............................................................................................................................ 56
5.1.3. Other accounts receivable ...................................................................................................... 58
5.1.4. Impairment of financial assets ............................................................................................... 59
5.2. Financial liabilities ................................................................................................................... 59
5.2.1. Derivative instruments ............................................................................................................ 61
5.2.2. Other accounts payable ......................................................................................................... 65
5.2.3. Bonds issued .......................................................................................................................... 66
5.2.4. Commitments with non-controlling shareholders ................................................................ 67
NOTE 6. INSURANCE CONTRACTS ............................................................................................................. 69
6.1. Insurance contract Assets ........................................................................................................ 69
6.2. Reinsurance contract assets .................................................................................................... 69
6.3. Premiums ................................................................................................................................ 70
6.4. Liabilities for insurance contracts ............................................................................................ 70
6.4.1. Accounts payable insurance activity ..................................................................................... 70
6.4.2. Estimated insurance contract liabilities ................................................................................ 71
6.5. Liabilities under reinsurance contracts ...................................................................................... 71
6.6. Claims withheld ....................................................................................................................... 72
6.7. Insurance costs and expenses .................................................................................................. 72
NOTE 7. INCOME TAXES ............................................................................................................................. 72
7.1. Applicable regulations .............................................................................................................. 72
7.2. Current taxes ........................................................................................................................... 74
7.3. Tax recognized in the income statement for the period ............................................................. 75
7.4. Effective rate reconciliation ..................................................................................................... 75
7.5.Deferred taxes .......................................................................................................................... 76
7.6. Unrecognized temporary differences due to unused tax credits ................................................ 77
7.7. Uncertainty regarding income tax treatments ........................................................................... 78
NOTE 8. DEFERRED ACQUISITION COST - DAC ........................................................................................... 78
NOTE 9. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES ............................................................... 78
9.1. Investment in associates .......................................................................................................... 80
9.2. Joint ventures ......................................................................................................................... 84
9.3. Impairment of investments in associates .................................................................................. 85
NOTE 10. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT ....................................................................................................... 89
NOTE 11. RIGHT-OF-USE ............................................................................................................................. 90
NOTE 12. INTANGIBLE ASSETS .................................................................................................................. 91
12.1. Goodwill .................................................................................................................................. 92
12.2. Intangible Assets other than goodwill ...................................................................................... 93
12.3. Business combinations ........................................................................................................... 95
12.3.1 Protección and Crecer ............................................................................................................ 95
12.3.2 Business combinations (spin-off) Asulado .......................................................................... 100
NOTE 13. OTHER ASSETS .......................................................................................................................... 101
13.1 Investment properties ........................................................................................................... 102
13.2 Other non-financial assets .................................................................................................... 102
13.3 Restricted cash .................................................................................................................... 102
NOTE 14. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS ............................................................................................................... 103
14.1 Short-term benefits ............................................................................................................... 103
14.2 Long-term benefits ............................................................................................................... 103
14.3 Post-employment benefits .................................................................................................... 106
14.3.1 Defined benefit plans ............................................................................................................ 107
14.3.2 Defined contribution plans ................................................................................................... 109
14.4 Employee benefits expense ................................................................................................... 109
NOTE 15. PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES .............................................................................. 110
15.1 Provisions .............................................................................................................................. 110
15.2 Contingent liabilities ............................................................................................................... 111
NOTE 16. DEFERRED INCOME LIABILITY (DIL) ............................................................................................ 111
NOTE 17. PREFERRED SHARES ................................................................................................................... 111
NOTE 18. EQUITY ........................................................................................................................................ 112
18.1. Issued capital ......................................................................................................................... 112
18.2. Issuance premium ................................................................................................................. 112
18.3. Reserves ............................................................................................................................... 112
18.4. Reserve for share repurchase ................................................................................................ 113
NOTE 19. DIVIDENDS PAID AND DECLARED ............................................................................................... 113
NOTE 20. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................................................. 114
NOTE 21. NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST .................................................................................................. 115
NOTE 22. OPERATING SEGMENTS ............................................................................................................. 116
22.1. Reportable segments ............................................................................................................ 116
22.2. Information about operating segments .................................................................................. 118
22.3. Geographical information ..................................................................................................... 122
NOTE 23. COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES ..................................................................................... 123
23.1. Commission income .............................................................................................................. 123
23.2. Expenses for commissions paid to intermediaries ................................................................. 123
NOTE 24. PROVISION OF SERVICES .......................................................................................................... 123
24.1. Income from sale of services ................................................................................................. 123
24.2. Costs of sale of services ....................................................................................................... 124
NOTE 25. OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES ............................................................................................... 124
NOTE 26. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ................................................................................................... 125
NOTE 27. FEES ......................................................................................................................................... 126
NOTE 28. FINANCIAL RESULT .................................................................................................................. 126
NOTE 29. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ................................................................................................... 127
NOTE 30. EARNINGS PER SHARE ............................................................................................................. 128
NOTE 31. FAIR VALUE ............................................................................................................................... 129
31.1. Fair value measurement on a non-recurring basis .................................................................. 130
31.2. Determination of fair value ..................................................................................................... 131
31.3. Fair value measurement on a recurring basis .......................................................................... 132
31.4. Transfer between hierarchy level 1 and fair value hierarchy level 2 ........................................... 133
31.5. Reconciliation of fair value hierarchy level 3 .......................................................................... 134
31.6. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities recognized at amortized cost or other valuation method 134
NOTE 32 RISK MANAGEMENT ................................................................................................................... 135
NOTE 33. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ........................................................................................................... 180
NOTE 34. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES ............................................................................................... 181
34.1. Related party ......................................................................................................................... 181
34.2. Transactions with related parties .......................................................................................... 181
NOTE 35. OTHER MATTERS ...................................................................................................................... 183
NOTE 36. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE .................................................................................... 183
NOTE 37. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......................................................................... 183
ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) ................................................................................. 184