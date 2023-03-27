Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRUPOSURA   COT13PA00086

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

(GRUPOSURA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-03-21
38760.00 COP   +7.67%
05:57pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q4 Newsletter
PU
05:57pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q4 Consolidated financial statements
PU
05:57pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q4 Individual financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q4 Consolidated financial statements

03/27/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4th Quarter 2022

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

Cra. 43A #5A - 113

Medellín, Colombia que

1 | GRUPO SURA

TABLE OF CONTENT

NOTE 1. REPORTING ENTITY ....................................................................................................................... 18

NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES .............................................................................................................................. 23

2.1. Statement of compliance ......................................................................................................... 23

2.2. Basis of presentation ............................................................................................................... 23

2.3. Significant accounting policies ................................................................................................ 26

2.3.1. Cash and cash equivalents ..................................................................................................... 26

2.3.2. Financial instruments ............................................................................................................ 26

2.3.3. Insurance contracts ............................................................................................................... 30

Insurance Contracts: ........................................................................................................................ 31

Investment contracts: ..................................................................................................................... 32

2.3.4. Taxes ..................................................................................................................................... 36

2.3.5. Property and equipment ........................................................................................................ 38

2.3.6. Leases .................................................................................................................................... 39

2.3.7 Intangible assets ..................................................................................................................... 39

2.3.8. Investments in associates ..................................................................................................... 40

2.3.9 Employee benefits .................................................................................................................. 42

2.3.10. Operating segments ............................................................................................................. 43

2.3.11. Income ................................................................................................................................... 44

2.3.12. Earnings per share ................................................................................................................ 47

NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES, AND CAUSES OF UNCERTAINTY IN THE

PREPARATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..................................................................................... 47

NOTE 4. NORMS ISSUED NOT EFFECTIVE YET ........................................................................................... 51

NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ........................................................................................................... 55 5.1. Financial Assets ....................................................................................................................... 55

5.1.1 Cash and cash equivalents ....................................................................................................... 55

5.1.2. Investments ............................................................................................................................ 56

5.1.3. Other accounts receivable ...................................................................................................... 58

5.1.4. Impairment of financial assets ............................................................................................... 59

5.2. Financial liabilities ................................................................................................................... 59

5.2.1. Derivative instruments ............................................................................................................ 61

5.2.2. Other accounts payable ......................................................................................................... 65

5.2.3. Bonds issued .......................................................................................................................... 66

5.2.4. Commitments with non-controlling shareholders ................................................................ 67

NOTE 6. INSURANCE CONTRACTS ............................................................................................................. 69

6.1. Insurance contract Assets ........................................................................................................ 69

6.2. Reinsurance contract assets .................................................................................................... 69

6.3. Premiums ................................................................................................................................ 70

6.4. Liabilities for insurance contracts ............................................................................................ 70

6.4.1. Accounts payable insurance activity ..................................................................................... 70

6.4.2. Estimated insurance contract liabilities ................................................................................ 71

6.5. Liabilities under reinsurance contracts ...................................................................................... 71

6.6. Claims withheld ....................................................................................................................... 72

6.7. Insurance costs and expenses .................................................................................................. 72

NOTE 7. INCOME TAXES ............................................................................................................................. 72

7.1. Applicable regulations .............................................................................................................. 72

7.2. Current taxes ........................................................................................................................... 74

7.3. Tax recognized in the income statement for the period ............................................................. 75

7.4. Effective rate reconciliation ..................................................................................................... 75

7.5.Deferred taxes .......................................................................................................................... 76

7.6. Unrecognized temporary differences due to unused tax credits ................................................ 77

7.7. Uncertainty regarding income tax treatments ........................................................................... 78

NOTE 8. DEFERRED ACQUISITION COST - DAC ........................................................................................... 78

NOTE 9. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES ............................................................... 78

9.1. Investment in associates .......................................................................................................... 80

9.2. Joint ventures ......................................................................................................................... 84

9.3. Impairment of investments in associates .................................................................................. 85

NOTE 10. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT ....................................................................................................... 89

NOTE 11. RIGHT-OF-USE ............................................................................................................................. 90

NOTE 12. INTANGIBLE ASSETS .................................................................................................................. 91

12.1. Goodwill .................................................................................................................................. 92

12.2. Intangible Assets other than goodwill ...................................................................................... 93

12.3. Business combinations ........................................................................................................... 95

  • 12.3.1 Protección and Crecer ............................................................................................................ 95

  • 12.3.2 Business combinations (spin-off) Asulado .......................................................................... 100

NOTE 13. OTHER ASSETS .......................................................................................................................... 101

13.1 Investment properties ........................................................................................................... 102

13.2 Other non-financial assets .................................................................................................... 102

13.3 Restricted cash .................................................................................................................... 102

NOTE 14. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS ............................................................................................................... 103

14.1 Short-term benefits ............................................................................................................... 103

14.2 Long-term benefits ............................................................................................................... 103

14.3 Post-employment benefits .................................................................................................... 106

  • 14.3.1 Defined benefit plans ............................................................................................................ 107

  • 14.3.2 Defined contribution plans ................................................................................................... 109

14.4 Employee benefits expense ................................................................................................... 109

NOTE 15. PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES .............................................................................. 110

  • 15.1 Provisions .............................................................................................................................. 110

  • 15.2 Contingent liabilities ............................................................................................................... 111

NOTE 16. DEFERRED INCOME LIABILITY (DIL) ............................................................................................ 111

NOTE 17. PREFERRED SHARES ................................................................................................................... 111

NOTE 18. EQUITY ........................................................................................................................................ 112

18.1. Issued capital ......................................................................................................................... 112

18.2. Issuance premium ................................................................................................................. 112

18.3. Reserves ............................................................................................................................... 112

18.4. Reserve for share repurchase ................................................................................................ 113

NOTE 19. DIVIDENDS PAID AND DECLARED ............................................................................................... 113

NOTE 20. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................................................. 114

NOTE 21. NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST .................................................................................................. 115

NOTE 22. OPERATING SEGMENTS ............................................................................................................. 116

22.1. Reportable segments ............................................................................................................ 116

22.2. Information about operating segments .................................................................................. 118

22.3. Geographical information ..................................................................................................... 122

NOTE 23. COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES ..................................................................................... 123

  • 23.1. Commission income .............................................................................................................. 123

  • 23.2. Expenses for commissions paid to intermediaries ................................................................. 123

NOTE 24. PROVISION OF SERVICES .......................................................................................................... 123

  • 24.1. Income from sale of services ................................................................................................. 123

  • 24.2. Costs of sale of services ....................................................................................................... 124

NOTE 25. OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES ............................................................................................... 124

NOTE 26. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ................................................................................................... 125

NOTE 27. FEES ......................................................................................................................................... 126

NOTE 28. FINANCIAL RESULT .................................................................................................................. 126

NOTE 29. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ................................................................................................... 127

NOTE 30. EARNINGS PER SHARE ............................................................................................................. 128

NOTE 31. FAIR VALUE ............................................................................................................................... 129

31.1. Fair value measurement on a non-recurring basis .................................................................. 130

31.2. Determination of fair value ..................................................................................................... 131

31.3. Fair value measurement on a recurring basis .......................................................................... 132

31.4. Transfer between hierarchy level 1 and fair value hierarchy level 2 ........................................... 133

31.5. Reconciliation of fair value hierarchy level 3 .......................................................................... 134

31.6. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities recognized at amortized cost or other valuation method 134

NOTE 32 RISK MANAGEMENT ................................................................................................................... 135

NOTE 33. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ........................................................................................................... 180

NOTE 34. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES ............................................................................................... 181

  • 34.1. Related party ......................................................................................................................... 181

  • 34.2. Transactions with related parties .......................................................................................... 181

NOTE 35. OTHER MATTERS ...................................................................................................................... 183

NOTE 36. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE .................................................................................... 183

NOTE 37. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......................................................................... 183

ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) ................................................................................. 184

Disclaimer

Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 21:56:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
05:57pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S : 2022 Q4 Newsletter
PU
05:57pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S : 2022 Q4 Consolidated financial statements
PU
05:57pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S : 2022 Q4 Individual financial statements
PU
03/19Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A.(BVC:GRUPOSUR..
CI
03/01Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter ..
CI
03/01Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana S : 2022 4T Results Presentation
PU
03/01Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana S : 2022 4T Earnings report
PU
03/01Colombia's Grupo SURA posts 82% jump in Q4 net profit
RE
03/01Transcript : Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, M..
CI
02/07Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana S : SURA's climate change management performance is sup..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26 513 B 5 678 M 5 678 M
Net income 2022 1 468 B 314 M 314 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 18 703 B 4 006 M 4 006 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 60 173
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37 550,00 COP
Average target price 30 575,00 COP
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Alberto Perez Rojas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo Jaramillo Mejia Chief Financial & Business Development Officer
Jaime Arrubla Paucar Independent Director
Guillermo Villegas Ortega Independent Director
Maria Ximena Lombana Villalba Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.-7.71%3 947
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY0.68%121 050
AIA GROUP LIMITED-6.05%120 718
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-2.54%114 777
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.4.20%33 487
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.76%28 851
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer