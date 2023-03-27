Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRUPOSURA   COT13PA00086

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

(GRUPOSURA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-03-21
38760.00 COP   +7.67%
05:57pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q4 Newsletter
PU
05:57pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q4 Consolidated financial statements
PU
05:57pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q4 Individual financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q4 Individual financial statements

03/27/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEPARATE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4th Quarter 2022

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

Cra. 43A #5A - 113

Medellín, Colombia

gest

A 1 | GRUPO SURA

TABLE OF CONTENT

NOTE 1. REPORTING ENTITY ............................................................................................................ 17

NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ................................................................................................................... 17

2.1. Statement of compliance .................................................................................... 17

2.2. Basis of presentation ........................................................................................ 18

2.3. Significant accounting policies .......................................................................... 19

NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES, AND CAUSES OF UNCERTAINTY IN

THE PREPARATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .................................................................. 28

NOTE 4. NORMS ISSUED NOT EFFECTIVE YET ................................................................................ 32

NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ............................................................................................... 36

  • 5.1. Financial Assets ................................................................................................. 36

  • 5.2. Financial liabilities ............................................................................................ 37

NOTE 6. TAXES .............................................................................................................................. 44

6.1. Current income tax ............................................................................................ 45

6.2. Deferred tax ...................................................................................................... 46

6.3. Tax matters in Colombia .................................................................................... 46

6.4. Deferred Tax Assets Not Recognized ................................................................. 47

6.5. Uncertainty regarding income tax treatments .................................................... 47

NOTE 7. INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES ......................................................... 47

7.1. Investment in associates .................................................................................... 47

7.2. Investments in subsidiaries ............................................................................... 49

7.3. Impairment of investments in associates and subsidiaries ................................. 50

NOTE 8. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS ...................................................................................................... 54

8.1. Short-term benefits ........................................................................................... 54

8.2. Long-term benefits ........................................................................................... 55

8.3. Post-employment benefits ................................................................................ 56

NOTE 9. PREFERRED SHARES ....................................................................................................... 58

NOTE 10 EQUITY .............................................................................................................................. 58

10.1. Issued capital ................................................................................................... 58

10.2. Issuance premium ........................................................................................... 59

10.3. Reserves ......................................................................................................... 59

10.4. Reserves for share repurchase ......................................................................... 59

NOTE 11. DIVIDENDS PAID AND DECLARED ..................................................................................... 60

NOTE 12. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................................................................... 60

NOTE 13. INCOME ............................................................................................................................ 62

NOTE 14. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES .......................................................................................... 62

NOTE 15. FEES ................................................................................................................................ 63

NOTE 16. FINANCIAL RESULTS ....................................................................................................... 63

  • 16.1. Foreign exchange difference (Net) .................................................................... 64

  • 16.2. interests .......................................................................................................... 64

NOTE 17. EARNINGS PER SHARE ................................................................................................... 64

NOTE 18. FAIR VALUE ..................................................................................................................... 65

18.1. Fair value measurement on a recurring basis ..................................................... 66

18.2. Determination of fair value ............................................................................... 67

18.3. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities recognized at amortized cost or other

valuation method ..................................................................................................... 68

NOTE 19. RISK MANAGEMENT ......................................................................................................... 69

NOTE 20. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ................................................................................................. 77

NOTE 21. OTHER MATTERS ............................................................................................................. 78

NOTE 22. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES ..................................................................................... 79

NOTE 23. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE .......................................................................... 80

NOTE 24. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................... 80

ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) ........................................................................ 82

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE DIRECTORS OVER THE ACCOUNTS

The Directors are required to prepare the financial statements, for each financial period, that reasonably present the financial position of the Company, results, and cash flows, at December 31, 2022, with comparative figures at December 31, 2021. For the preparation of these financial statements, the Directors are required to:

  • - Select appropriate accounting policies and apply them consistently.

  • - Present information, including accounting policies, that are relevant, reliable, comparable, and comprehensive.

  • - Make judgments, and reasonable, prudent estimates.

  • - State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any significant deviation revealed, and explained, in the accounts.

  • - Prepare the accounts, based on the ongoing business, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

The Directors confirm that the accounts meet the above requirements.

In addition, the Directors consider that they are responsible for maintaining appropriate accounting records, which reveal, with reasonable accuracy, at any time, the financial situation of the Company. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the company and, therefore, for taking reasonable steps to prevent and detect fraud, and other irregularities.

Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas

Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez

President

Public Accountant Professional Card 64093-T

CERTIFICATION OF THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant, under whose responsibility the separate financial statements were prepared, certify:

That for the issuance of the statement of financial position, at December 31, 2022, and of the separate income statement for the year, as well as, the statement of other comprehensive income, changes in equity statement, and the cash flow statement, for the year ended on that date, which are in compliance with the norms, and are made available to shareholders and third parties, and whose information, contained in them, have been previously verified and the figures taken faithfully from the books.

Said affirmations, explicit and implicit, are the following:

Existence: The assets and liabilities of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., exist on the cut-off date and the transactions recorded, have been realized during the year.

Integrity: All economic events have been recognized.

Rights and obligations: The assets represent probable future economic benefits, and liabilities represent probable future economic sacrifices, obtained or under the charge of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., on the cut-off date.

Valuation: All elements have been recognized, in the appropriate amounts.

Presentation and disclosure: Economic events have been correctly classified, described, and disclosed.

In accordance with article 46 of Law 964 of 2005, in my capacity as legal representative of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., the financial statements and other reports relevant to the public, related to the financial year ending 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021 do not contain defects, inaccuracies or errors that prevent the true financial position or operations of the Company from being known.

Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas

Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez

President

Public Accountant Professional Card 64093-T

Disclaimer

Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 21:56:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
05:57pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S : 2022 Q4 Newsletter
PU
05:57pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S : 2022 Q4 Consolidated financial statements
PU
05:57pGrupo De Inversiones Suramericana S : 2022 Q4 Individual financial statements
PU
03/19Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A.(BVC:GRUPOSUR..
CI
03/01Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter ..
CI
03/01Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana S : 2022 4T Results Presentation
PU
03/01Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana S : 2022 4T Earnings report
PU
03/01Colombia's Grupo SURA posts 82% jump in Q4 net profit
RE
03/01Transcript : Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, M..
CI
02/07Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana S : SURA's climate change management performance is sup..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26 513 B 5 678 M 5 678 M
Net income 2022 1 468 B 314 M 314 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 18 664 B 3 997 M 3 997 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 60 173
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37 550,00 COP
Average target price 30 575,00 COP
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Alberto Perez Rojas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo Jaramillo Mejia Chief Financial & Business Development Officer
Jaime Arrubla Paucar Independent Director
Guillermo Villegas Ortega Independent Director
Maria Ximena Lombana Villalba Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.-7.71%3 947
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY0.68%121 050
AIA GROUP LIMITED-6.05%120 718
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-2.54%114 777
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.4.20%33 487
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.76%28 851
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer