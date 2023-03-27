Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S A : 2022 Q4 Newsletter

Last year, GRUPO SURA achieved its highest levels of consolidated revenues and controlling net income in its history, while improving its proﬁtability and deleveraging indicators and announcing its projections for 2023. Last year's results were driven by higher premiums and an increased bottom line in the case of Suramericana; the resilience of SURA Asset Management; as well as higher revenues via the equity method from Bancolombia, Grupo Nutresa and Grupo Argos. In addition to the ﬁnancial progress seen, signiﬁcant headway was made with our social, human and natural capital. MORE

Recent highlights GRUPO SURA APPOINTED A NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORSGLOBAL INDICES AND REPORTS HIGHLIGHT SURA'S PERFORMANCE The General Assembly of Shareholders held anextraordinary meeting at which they appointed the seven members of this corporate governance body for the period November 2022 to March 2024. External evaluators positively assessed our performance through listings in the Dow Jones Global Sustainability Index as well as the Bloomberg Gender Equity Index. SURA AM CREATED A NEW INSURANCE COMPANY CALLED ASULADOSURAMERICANA LAUNCHED INSURTECH IN ORDER TO MOVE FORWARD WITHTHE REGION´S DIGITAL MARKET This company shall provide pension insurance to Protección, in view of the fact that for several years there has been no option available on the Colombian market for covering disability and survival risks. This initiative aims to reach 2.6 million new Seguros SURA clients in nine countries, as well as develop 22 voluntary solutions. AFP INTEGRA IS AWARDED THE SURA FOUNDATION CONTRIBUTED TO THE LIVES OF 172 THOUSANDANOTHER TENDER IN PERUPEOPLE IN 2022 In partnership with 1,158 social, educational and cultural entities as well as think tanks, among other allies, the Foundation channeled resources to initiatives that help to ensure a more harmonious level of development for society. At the end of 2022, and for the third time in a row, this subsidiary of SURA Asset Management was awarded a tender for signing up new members to the Peruvian Private Pension System. This shall bring down the age of its Savings and Retirement portfolio. SEGUROS SURA COLOMBIA INAUGURATED A WELLNESS CENTER FOR REINFORCING ITS HEALTH CARE SERVICES GRUPO SURA SELECTED SEVEN PROJECTS FROM ITS #PENSARCONOTROS CALL FOR PROPOSALS. In Barranquilla, in the north of Colombia, this Suramericana insurance subsidiary opened a center based on its wellness model for attending more than 25 thousand policyholders, this with an investment of COP 110 billion. In order to promote the appropriation of the truth and to encourage civic culture, the initiatives chosen in this second version shall receive support for their implementation this year in the form of a pool of resources worth COP 1,100 million.

FINANCIAL CAPITAL

Grupo SURA posted an all-time high of COP 2.1 trillion in controlling net income for 2022

The Company's bottom line rose by 47% year-on-year with total revenues standing at COP 6.5 billion higher than for the previous year to close at COP 31.4 billion.

These results reﬂect the trust of 45.2 million people and companies that are SURA clients throughout the region; the implementation of a strategy with a long-term vision, based on a portfolio of leading companies in their own particular industries; the recovery with

Suramericana´s premiums and earnings; the resilience and eﬃciencies of SURA Asset Management; as well as the positive levels of revenues obtained from Grupo Bancolombia, Grupo Argos and Grupo Nutresa via the equity method.

COP 1,280 per share

is the proposed dividend approved by the Board of Directors on February 28 2023 on a total of 579,228,875 ordinary and preferred shares outstanding.

This dividend, as proposed, shall be submitted for the consideration of the shareholders at their upcoming Annual Shareholders´ Meeting to be held on March 31 at the Plaza Mayor Convention Center in Medellin.

This proposal contemplates distributing a total of COP 741.413 million in four equal installments of COP 320 per share on the following dates: April 12, July 4 and October 2, 2022, and a last one on January 2, 2024.

Before continuing, it is important to note that the results at year-end 2022 reﬂect the accounting effect of ceasing to recognize Protección via the equity method to consolidating its results as a subsidiary of SURA Asset Management as of November 2022, along with the subsequent creation of the insurance company Asulado, details of which can be found further on.

With operating revenues of COP 31.4 trillion (USD 7,367 million*) in 2022,

Grupo SURA recorded a compound annual growth rate of 15.6% over the last 7 years. Controlling net income came to COP 2.1 trillion (USD 488 million), almost double that of 2015 (COP 1.1 trillion).

In 2022, our subsidiaries maintained a disciplined control over their operating expense and made adjustments to their models in order to create greater eﬃciencies. The 22% increase in this indicator is related to the higher growth dynamics of the insurance business as well as the commissions charged in the different channels.

Consolidated operating earnings stood at COP 3.7 trillion (USD 865 million), for an increase of 43%, notwithstanding the increased claims rate on the part of Suramericana and lower investment income from SURA AM's legal reserves, as discussed below.

Considering the aforementioned bottom line, the return on equity (adjusted ROE) exceeded expectations by 9.9%. It should be noted that the equity attributable to all Grupo SURA shareholders came to COP 33.7 trillion (USD 7,012 million*), for an increase of 21% compared to year-end 2021.

*Restated ﬁgures in US dollars: Figures taken from the Company´s Statement of Comprehensive Income, restated using the average exchange rate for 2022: COP 4,255.4; * Figures taken from the Statement of Financial Position based on the exchange rate corresponding to year-end 2022: COP 4,810.2.

63%

annual dividend increase is that proposed for 2023 by the Board of Directors to Grupo SURA´S General Assembly of Shareholders.

COP 31.4 trillion COP 2.1 trillion COP 33.7 trillion (USD 7,367 million**) (USD 488 million) (USD 7,012 million) *Attributable to Grupo SURA's shareholders Suramericana SURA Asset Management

2022 was a year of recovery after sustaining two years of impacts due to the pandemic with net income closing at COP 490,377 million, thereby exceeding the initially budgeted ﬁgure. This was driven by a 24% growth in retained earned premiums, with increases in the Property and Casualty (27%), Life (17%) and Health Care (19%) insurance segments; adjustments and eﬃciencies with the Company 's operating model; a more stable claims rate at year-end having been on the rise given higher costs in the Car and Health Care solutions. The bottom line also beneﬁted from higher investment income from inﬂation-indexed assets.

Over this past year, Suramericana increased its total client base to 22.3 million individuals and companies in all nine countries where its Seguros SURA subsidiaries are located.

NET INCOME - 2022

COP 490,377 million 5.9 times higher than that posted for 2021

(USD 115 million)

As mentioned above, the results of this subsidiary show the accounting effect of consolidating Protección (Colombia) and Crecer (El Salvador) as subsidiaries as of November and December, as well as forming a new insurance company, Asulado. Consequently, controlling net income stood at COP 440,667 million, driven by the recovery of investment income from legal reserves during the fourth quarter; the comparable reduction in operating expense; as well as its resilient fee and commission income, in spite of the effect of the regulatory cuts to the commissions charged on the Mexican Savings and Retirement business, the authorized withdrawals in Peru, and a more challenging year due to external factors facing the voluntary savings business (personal and institutional savings), now grouped together under SURA Investments.

Finally, SURA AM expanded its client base to 22.9 million with assets under management ending up at COP 673 trillion (USD 140,000 million).

CONTROLLING NET INCOME - 2022

COP 440,677 million

(USD 104 million)

*Including the accounting effect of consolidating Proteccion as a subsidiary.

30%*

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Grupo SURA is making headway towards sustainable levels of proﬁtability "We took signiﬁcant steps in 2022 with managing our ﬁnancial, social, human and natural capital in a comprehensive, well-balanced manner. This has allowed us to create economic value for all our shareholders, and at the same time help to ensure a more harmonious development for all those societies in which we are present". GONZALO PÉREZ CEO of Grupo SURA

The Company's plans and projections for 2023

SOCIAL CAPITAL

• Reinforcing our dialog with different stakeholders, in response to the material issues deﬁned and prioritized over this past year and implementing the plans based on the 2022 reputation survey so as to be able to continue building trust, favorability and referrals for our SURA brand.

• Strengthening Grupo SURA's role as a corporate citizen through its involvement in initiatives associated with civic training, the quality of education and inspiring trust in democratic institutions.

FINANCIAL CAPITAL

Given a more challenging environment for the different lines of business of our portfolio investments and based on the growth opportunities of our Companies, by the end of 2023 we project the following:

• An increase in Grupo SURA´s controlling net income of between 10% and 15%.

• The net debt to dividends ratio to end up at less than 3 times (vs. 3.9 times corresponding to 2022)

• Maintain a Return on Equity (adjusted ROE) within a range of 9% to 10% (vs. 9.9% for 2022).

NATURAL CAPITAL

• Reducing our carbon footprint, based on the previously constructed baseline'.

• Continuing to quantify and analyze climate risk.

• Making headway with decarbonizing the portfolios of both the Company and our subsidiaries.

• Furthering our knowledge of the bio-economy in order to identify opportunities for bringing about the necessary changes for regenerating our natural capital.

HUMAN CAPITAL

Here we shall be focusing on transferring and creating knowledge to enable people to exercise their autonomy and freedom, through:

• The different products, solutions and services offered by Suramericana and Sura Asset Management through their different lines of business.

• Encouraging the implementation of best practices among our suppliers.

• Expanding alliances with universities and think tanks to facilitate new knowledge for both the Company and society in general.

Share Information

The GRUPOSURA ordinary share closed at COP 42,000 at year-end 2022, having increased by +12.0%. QoQ and +40%.

YoY. The PFGRUPSURA preferred share closed at COP 13,200 at year-end 2022 for a QoQ increase of +3.1% and a YoY decline of -40.7%.

PERFORMANCE OF BOTH SHARES ON THE COLOMBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE (BASE 100)

250

200

150

100

50

0

GRUPOSURA

COP 42,000

PFGRUPSURA

COP 13,200

COLCAP STOCK INDEX

1,286 puntos

31/12/21

28/02/22

30/04/22

30/06/22

31/08/22

31/10/22

The General Assembly of Shareholders appointed a new Board of Directors