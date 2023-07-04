CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED

For the three-month period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023

GRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S.A.

Cra. 43A #5A - 113

Medellín, Colombia

TABLE OF CONTENT

NOTE 1. REPORTING ENTITY

14

NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SIGNIFICANT

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

19

2.1. Statement of compliance

19

2.2. Basis of presentation

20

2.3. Significant accounting policies

22

NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES AND CAUSES OF UNCERTAINTY IN THE

PREPARATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

22

NOTE 4. NORMS ISSUED NOT EFFECTIVE YET

23

NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

26

5.1. Financial Assets

26

5.1.1. Investments

27

5.1.2. Impairment of financial assets

30

5.2. Financial liabilities

30

5.2.1. Derivative instruments

31

5.2.2. Other accounts payable

36

5.2.3. Bonds issued

36

5.2.4. Commitments with non-controlling shareholders

37

NOTE 6. INSURANCE CONTRACTS

39

6.1. Insurance contract Assets

39

6.2. Reinsurance contract assets

39

6.3. Premiums

40

6.4. Liabilities for insurance contracts

40

6.4.1. Accounts payable insurance activity

41

6.4.2. Estimated insurance contract liabilities

41

6.5. Liabilities under reinsurance contracts

42

6.6. Claims withheld

42

6.7. Insurance costs and expenses

42

NOTE 7. INCOME TAXES

42

7.1. Applicable regulations

42

7.2. Current taxes

44

7.3. Tax recognized in the income statement for the period

45

7.4. Effective rate reconciliation

45

7.5. Deferred taxes

46

7.6. Unrecognized temporary differences due to unused tax credits

47

7.7. Uncertainty regarding income tax treatments

48

NOTE 8. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATED COMPANIES AND JOINT VENTURES

.......................................... 48

8.1. Investment in associates

49

8.2. Joint ventures

53

NOTE 9. PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

54

9.1. Provisions

54

9.2. Contingent liabilities

54

NOTE 10. DIVIDENDS PAID AND DECLARED

54

NOTE 11. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

55

NOTE 12. NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

56

NOTE 13. OPERATING SEGMENTS

57

13.1. Reportable segments

57

13.2. Information about operating segments

59

13.3. Geographical information

62

NOTE 14. COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES

63

14.1. Commission income

63

14.2. Expenses for commissions paid to intermediaries

63

NOTE 15. FINANCIAL RESULT

63

NOTE 16. EARNINGS PER SHARE

64

NOTE 17. RISK MANAGEMENT

65

NOTE 18. OTHER MATTERS

83

NOTE 19. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

84

19.1. Related party

84

19.2. Transactions with related parties

84

NOTE 20. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

85

NOTE 21. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

85

ANÁLISIS DE LOS RESULTADOS FINANCIEROS (NO AUDITADOS)

86

CERTIFICATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant, under whose responsibility the consolidated financial statements were prepared, certify:

That for the issuance of the consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2023, and of the consolidated statement of income for the year and consolidated comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, which in accordance with the regulations are made available to shareholders and third parties, the statements contained therein have been previously verified.

Said affirmations, explicit and implicit, are the following:

Existence: The assets and liabilities of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., exist on the cut- off date and the transactions recorded, have been realized, during the year.

Integrity: All economic events have been recognized.

Rights and obligations: The assets represent probable future economic benefits, and the liabilities represent probable future economic sacrifices, obtained or under the charge of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., on the cut-off date.

Valuation: All elements have been recognized, in the appropriate amounts.

Presentation and disclosure: Economic events have been correctly classified, described, and disclosed.

In accordance with Article 46 of Law 964 of 2005, in my capacity as legal representative of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., the Financial Statements and other relevant reports for the public, related to the fiscal year as of March 31, 2023, March 31 and December 31, 2022, do not contain vices, inaccuracies or errors that prevent the true equity situation or the operations of the Company from being known.

Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas

Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez

President

Accountant

Professional Card 64093-T

