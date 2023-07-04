For the three-month period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023

7.3. Tax recognized in the income statement for the period

NOTE 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES AND CAUSES OF UNCERTAINTY IN THE

NOTE 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SIGNIFICANT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CERTIFICATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant, under whose responsibility the consolidated financial statements were prepared, certify:

That for the issuance of the consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2023, and of the consolidated statement of income for the year and consolidated comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, which in accordance with the regulations are made available to shareholders and third parties, the statements contained therein have been previously verified.

Said affirmations, explicit and implicit, are the following:

Existence: The assets and liabilities of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., exist on the cut- off date and the transactions recorded, have been realized, during the year.

Integrity: All economic events have been recognized.

Rights and obligations: The assets represent probable future economic benefits, and the liabilities represent probable future economic sacrifices, obtained or under the charge of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., on the cut-off date.

Valuation: All elements have been recognized, in the appropriate amounts.

Presentation and disclosure: Economic events have been correctly classified, described, and disclosed.

In accordance with Article 46 of Law 964 of 2005, in my capacity as legal representative of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A., the Financial Statements and other relevant reports for the public, related to the fiscal year as of March 31, 2023, March 31 and December 31, 2022, do not contain vices, inaccuracies or errors that prevent the true equity situation or the operations of the Company from being known.

Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas Juan Guillermo Chica Ramírez President Accountant Professional Card 64093-T

